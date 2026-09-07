Dislyte Tier List - The best characters ranked

Espers that fall short behind the S and land into the A tier are decent units that can be great in certain scenarios, but are slightly worse in others. For example, you have some units that can be S-tier in PvP, but because their skills and effects aren't as great in PvE, they're not as good overall. Regardless, you can't go wrong with upgrading them.

Gorath (Bull Demon King)

Victor (Aton)

Leora (Meta Athena)

Alexa (Meta Aphrodite)

Tetsuya (Akuru)

Adrina (Chantico)

Alolin (Pazuzu)

Amir (Enkidu)

Petros (Minotaur)

Norah (Muse)

Zhong Nan (Zhong Kui)

Li Guang (Vermillion Bird)

Lewis (Ares)

Elliot (Thoth)

Mona (Artemis)

Drew (Anubis)

Long Mian (Ao Bing)

Nicole (Nephthys)

Yu Xu (Jingwei)

Unky Chai (Yue Lao)

Daniel (Chiron)

Yalina (Mamitu)

Tiye (Nut)

Jiang Man (Meng Po)

Ye Suhua (Shao Siming)

Feng Xun (Fu Xi)

Biondina (Poseidon)

Celine (Siren)

Kara (Serket)

Eira (Freya)

Bonnie (Eris)

Chloe (Medea)

Ren Si (Black Tortoise)

Tevor (Sphinx)

Jeanne (Gerd)

Tang Yun (Six-Eared Macaque)

- one of the best DPS units in Dislyte at the moment, Lewis can cycle through his kit pretty rapidly when fully geared and upgraded, and with his criticals he can be extremely powerful.- Mona is another free unit you will get at the beginning, and she's also pretty good in terms of damage. She's also a good unit to max out since her damage, skills and survivability are second to none in the early stages of the game. Of course, she drops off the further you progress.- a good DPS esper that everyone gets at the start of the game. He's pretty decent and can work all the way into the mid-game if slightly upgraded.- another top-tier esper for Point War, Long Mian grants the team an additional 25% SPD (when picked as Captain) and inflicts tons of CC on the enemies, making him an outstanding disabler.- a powerful esper that can revive allies and provide amazing buffs, she is a great pick for much of the game's content. Nicole provides DEF buffs as well as invincibility, and pairing that up with revive makes her a good, well-rounded unit.- a good PvE support esper, he can buff all the offensive stats of a team. If allies have the ATK Up buff, he also has a chance to decrease their cooldowns.- one of the best espers in the game for AP control, she can steal 30% of each enemy esper's AP and distribute it among allies, and when deployed as Captain she will boost SPD even more. Overall, she is the best unit to have if you're looking to dominate any battle in the game.- if Jiang Man's Netherbloom is left unchecked, she can deal insane amounts of damage and even apply CC on the enemy. She can be easily countered, but when she's not, she is a force to be reckoned with.- obtained from the Ripple Dimension, Ye Suhua is pretty well-rounded and provides useful buffs. On top of the permanent ATK Up and DEF Up buffs, she also grants invincibility and recovery, and every player should have her.- one of the best espers for Point War, Biondina works wonders against defensive units because her third ability ignores 100% of the enemy's DEF if they have no buffs. To top it all off, she can also remove all of the enemy's buffs at the start of her turn, making this third ability a great skill in her overall kit, since she can basically snipe enemies.- she's a decent esper with AoE Sleep that can work well when paired with other units that can one-shot the enemies that are CC'd. Celine can also increase the team's DEF and SPD constantly, but is not the best choice if you have other espers on the team that deal AoE damage (unless it's one-shot) because that will disrupt the Sleep she inflicts on enemies.- she can inflict poison and reduce the DEF of enemies, but she's not a super useful character long-term. She can be okay-ish for Apep, but not in most of the other game modes.- she can reduce the SPD and AP of enemies with her AoE attacks, as well as reset her second skill's cooldown, which boosts her AP and removes debuffs from an ally when used. With her on the team, you will have a much easier time controlling the pace of the battle.- a decent esper for Point War, she can increase the enemy's cooldowns while buffing the AP of allies and basically enable her team in battle.- Chloe is great overall, but a little bit dependent on the amount of buffs she steals and receives. She is a good single target DPS esper that can do great in boss battles as long as she has some supports to, well, support her.- an esper that can tank, taunt and deal damage - what else could you ask for? Ren Si can also stand up to teams that specialise in cleave, and can easily counterattack enemies.- Tevor is an average unit that can possibly deal a lot of damage in ideal situations. Tevor inflicts debuffs, more specifically the Neko-Curse, which activates when an enemy affected by it dies, dealing a large chunk of damage to the entire enemy team. This skill, however, can be easily removed, so it's a hit or miss situation.- Jeanne has a stun on all of her abilities, as well as a multi that can dispel buffs on enemies. These all work exceptionally well against bosses and other players alike.- great DPS esper with amazing multi-hit and single-target damage prowess. He's a unit that is easily overlooked, but can prove extremely strong if given the chance (and with the right team composition).