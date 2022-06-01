Dislyte Tier List - The best characters ranked
If you want a complete Dislyte tier list featuring the best characters in the game, look no further. Today, we'll do exactly that, and give you a very clear idea of what each Esper is capable of.
At the end of the list, we'll talk about something arguably more important - how each Esper can be upgraded and leveled up, and subsequently how you can increase their maximum star.
Dislyte tier list breakdownIn this tier list, you'll find only the most important characters in the game. Since not all espers are worth upgrading to 6-star (and level 60), we will mention mostly characters 3-star and above. The 2-star Espers can be used as advance materials, so we won't mention them at all.
At the very top, in the SS-tier, you can find some of the absolute best characters. They are in a league of their own, and so far they're unrivaled. Underneath, you'll have S-tier, where equally good units will be placed. They are not SS because they are not that overpowered, but regardless, they're units worth adding to the team.
Moving lower into the list, we have units that are semi-viable in the A-tier, quickly followed by the B-tier ones, where you have average Espers. In the C-tier and D-tier, you have units that I wouldn't bother too much with. I would advise investing in units above tier A only since resources can be pretty scarce at times.
Thus being said, let's cut straight to the chase and dive into our Dislyte tier list.
1
SS Tier
Some of the characters in Dislyte stand out from the rest. They are viable in both PvP and PvE, and have been known to be able to single-handedly (almost) carry games. If you are lucky enough to obtain some of the top characters, then make sure you give them your best equipment - many of them are basically in a league of their own.
- Sally (Sif)
- Lin Xiao (White Tiger)
- Gabrielle (Njord)
- Trevor (Sphinx)
2
S Tier
These characters are exceptional, and while they aren't as OP as the ones in SS-tier, they can be equally viable. Some can even be considered SS in certain instances, as mentioned. I'd strongly suggest you invest in them since they can reliably help you pass most PvE stages and even win tons of PvP battles.
Just keep in mind that while they might not be extremely easy to obtain (just like it is the case with the SS Tier ones), they will require significantly less investment to become usable. In other words, if you get the following Espers, make them as strong as you can!
- Asenath (Nefertem)
- Sienna (Gaia)
- Unas (Shu)
- Melanie (Medusa)
- Jin Yuyao (Queen Mother)
- Raven (Odin) - SS for PvP
- Hyde (Hades) - SS for PvP
- Triki (Loki) - SS for PvP
- Catherine (Hela) - SS for PvP
- Narmer (Ra) - SS for PvP
- Donar (Thor)
- Clara (Hera)
- Sander (Set)
- Lu Yi (Dayi)
- Lucas (Apollo)
- Lewis (Ares)
- Cecilia (Isis)
- Tang Xuan (Sun Wukong)
- Li Ling (Nezha)
- Long Mian (Ao Bing)
- Lauren (Heket)
- Ye Suhua (Shao Siming)
- Chalmers (Idun)
3
A Tier
Espers that fall short behind the S and landed into the A tier are decent units that can be great in certain scenarios but could be slightly worse in others. For example, you have some units that can be S-tier in PvP, but because their skills and effects aren't as great in PvE, they're not as good overall. Regardless, you can't go wrong with upgrading them.
- Mona (Artemis)
- Drew (Anubis)
- Nicole (Nephthys)
- Unky Chai (Yue Lao)
- Tiye (Nut)
- Jiang Man (Meng Po)
- Biondina (Poseidon)
- Celine (Siren)
- Kara (Serket)
- Eira (Freya)
- Ollie (Osiris)
- Bonnie (Eris)
- Chloe (Medea)
- Luo Yan (Yanluo Wang)
- Ren Si (Black Tortoise)
4
B Tier
The characters in the B tier are your average middle-tier options. They can be okay in some instances, but not in all, and they'll require a lot of investment to be viable. If you don't have any better alternatives, you can upgrade some of them, but only as a last resort (to fill a spot on the team). Otherwise, don't bother with them. A-tier units are a lot better overall and can be even be regarded as more powerful for specific PvE or PvP battles.
- Djoser (Atum)
- Taylor (Hercules)
- Dhalia (Calypso)
- Xie Chuyi (Death Guard Hei)
- Fabrice (Freyr)
- Anesidora (Pandora)
- Lynn (Hathor)
- Xie Yuzhi (Death Guard Bai)
- Heng Yue (Chang'e)
- Laura (Neith)
- Meredith (Scylla)
- Tevor (Sphinx)
- Bardon (Baldr)
- Jacob (Jormungand)
- Chang Pu (Yao Ji)
- Brynn (Valkyrie)
- Q (Cupid)
- Hall (Hodur)
- Bai Liuli (White Snake)
- Freddy (Fenrir)
- Berenice (Bastet)
5
C Tier
In the C tier we have some of the worst units in the game at the moment. They can be okay-ish in early levels with minimal upgrades, but I wouldn't rely on them for the late game. In fact, I'd strongly advise against spending resources on upgrading them.
- Jeanne (Gerd)
- Falken (Horus)
- Li Ao (Tao Tie)
- Arcana (Hermes)
- Kaylee (Anuket)
- Zelmer (Sekhmet)
- Alexa (Aphrodite)
- Pritzker (Mimir)
- Tang Yun (Six-Eared Macaque)
- Leon (Vali)
- Helena (Helen)
6
D Tier
There are not many D Espers (only 2 actually), and that's mainly because the D-tier characters don't have anything useful to offer. They can work fine at the start (literally, at the very start only), but they'll fall short quickly. I strongly advise against upgrading them and investing any resource at all in them, and in the C tier units.
- David (Jason)
- Layla (Medjed)
7
How to upgrade characters in Dislyte?
Upgrading a character means much more than just leveling them up. The maximum level is actually based on the star rating of an Esper, as follows:
- 2* Espers' maximum level is 20
- 3* Espers' maximum level is 30
- 4* Espers' maximum level is 40
- 5* Espers' maximum level is 50
- 6* Espers' maximum level is 60
In our Dislyte tier list, we've solely talked about maximum rank Espers, which is something that can be acquired in time (level 60 Espers). At the very start, chances are you'll be able to pass many levels even by just using a 2-star Esper, so there's no point to dive into more detail on that. Instead, we'll focus on the end-game and how you can best invest your resources.
If you want to learn more about character upgrading though, you should read our guide on that.