Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list [August 2023]

Ambush Cookies are typically Assassin-type cookies that excel at taking down single-target enemies or sniping the opponents in the Rear line. They are great in mainly PvP and during boss battles, and occasionally for story stages.

Support Cookies offer ATK, DEF or crowd control dispels and other similar buffs for the team. They can also inflict considerable damage, as we've seen with Eclair Cookie, which has the capability to single-handedly clear out story stages (if he has good healer or front line).

As the name suggests, Healing cookies are great support units that can provide a lot of health regeneration for the team, as well as buffs and shields (as is the case with Pure Vanilla Cookie).

Defense Cookies are your typical front line units, that will mitigate a lot of the damage directed toward your team. They also have DMG reduction buffs (for the entire team) or Taunt skills.

Cookies that belong to the Charge type are more or less the equivalent of 'fighters' - they have some damage reduction, but they also provide a lot of damage from the front line, as well as crowd control (knock-ups, stun).

Magic cookies are typically great damage dealers, who cast forth skills that can deal damage over time, or continuous damage (which is a sort of damage over time), just like in the case of Latte Cookie. However, Magic cookies can also inflict crowd control on top of that damage, which makes them such a popular cookie type in Cookie Run Kingdom.

Bombers are very similar to Magic cookies, except they deal a lot of damage after (usually) charging their skills for a little while. They are what one could call 'burst AoE damage', making them great for any sort of content.

Ranged cookies are represented by a crossbow and arrow, which is an extremely accurate representation of their skills. They have range and deal continuous damage to one or multiple enemies from a safe distance.