Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list [August 2023]
Today we're going to dive into the Cookie Run Kingdom tier list - and if you're not familiar with it, then it's only natural we share a few words beforehand, correct?
Cookie Run Kingdom is a free-to-play mobile game where you battle in a world full of monster cakes and sweet treats! Sugar gnomes, wild cakes, and cookies much like yourself all live and fight in this world. You are building up the cookie kingdom, which has long fallen into a world full of evil - a masterfully delicious evil.
The best characters in Cookie Run: KingdomWe bring you a complete tier list of all the cookies available in the game, so if you want to learn who you should aim to get in the cookie gacha, then we've got a list of cookies divided by type and ranked from best to worst. Feel free to use the quick links below to check them out!
What's the rarest cookie in CRK? | About the cookie types
When it comes to having the best team, you might want to know about all of the cookies that are there! In the Cookie Run: Kingdom tier list, you will find every single cookie type, listed by rarity, along with their powers. Hopefully, this helps you have the strongest team out there!
PvE tier list
PvP tier list
What's the rarest cookie in CRK?
When it comes to the rarest cookie in CRK, there are 3 contenders that are extremely rare because of their drop rate. These would be Hollyberry Cookie, Dark Cacao Cookie and Pure Vanilla Cookie. We nominate them as some of the rarest cookies in CRK at the moment, together with Special cookies (Sonic and Tails) that are also very rare, and it's virtually impossible to obtain them at the moment since they could only be obtained via the exclusive event.
About the cookie types
Ambush Cookies are typically Assassin-type cookies that excel at taking down single-target enemies or sniping the opponents in the Rear line. They are great in mainly PvP and during boss battles, and occasionally for story stages.
Support Cookies offer ATK, DEF or crowd control dispels and other similar buffs for the team. They can also inflict considerable damage, as we've seen with Eclair Cookie, which has the capability to single-handedly clear out story stages (if he has good healer or front line).
As the name suggests, Healing cookies are great support units that can provide a lot of health regeneration for the team, as well as buffs and shields (as is the case with Pure Vanilla Cookie).
Defense Cookies are your typical front line units, that will mitigate a lot of the damage directed toward your team. They also have DMG reduction buffs (for the entire team) or Taunt skills.
Cookies that belong to the Charge type are more or less the equivalent of 'fighters' - they have some damage reduction, but they also provide a lot of damage from the front line, as well as crowd control (knock-ups, stun).
Magic cookies are typically great damage dealers, who cast forth skills that can deal damage over time, or continuous damage (which is a sort of damage over time), just like in the case of Latte Cookie. However, Magic cookies can also inflict crowd control on top of that damage, which makes them such a popular cookie type in Cookie Run Kingdom.
Bombers are very similar to Magic cookies, except they deal a lot of damage after (usually) charging their skills for a little while. They are what one could call 'burst AoE damage', making them great for any sort of content.
Ranged cookies are represented by a crossbow and arrow, which is an extremely accurate representation of their skills. They have range and deal continuous damage to one or multiple enemies from a safe distance.
With this, we are closing off our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list. In case you have anything to add, or in case we are missing any new characters, please leave a comment below, and we will fix it in no time!