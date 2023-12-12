Clash Royale decks: 10 of the best choices for the current meta
In order to win the game, players must find the best possible synergies and combinations for their Clash Royale decks. There are about a hundred cards in total currently, out of which each player can only select eight of them to create their decks. Each one has its own playstyle. Some require a more aggressive approach, while others excel in a more passive and counter-pushing lanes gameplay.
Clash Royale by Supercell is a fast-paced high-pressure game where players face each other in a real-time strategy battle. You can download it from App Store and Google Play. There are many different modes, tournaments, ladders and even a clan feature. Three towers on each side of the map and two lanes with minions fighting each other are all there is to Clash Royale. As for the gameplay, the main goal is very simple. All you have to do is take down your opponent's towers and win the game. Seems pretty easy, right?
Well, not quite.
How many Clash Royale decks are there?The number of possible Clash Royale deck combinations is in the hundreds of millions, and for a new player, it can be somewhat overwhelming. In a game like this, the meta is always changing. Decks that used to be in the meta have fallen off and who knows what the new updates will bring. Even for returning players, it can be challenging to catch up with the current state of the game after some time away from it.
Below we've put together a list with some of the most potent Clash Royale decks at the moment, according to the data that we've gathered. We've tried to put together a list of decks with different playstyles, so anyone can find the one that suits their playstyle the best! Feel free to try them all out, or find the one that you enjoy playing the most and stick to it.
1
Evolved Skeletons Hog Cycle Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Hog Rider
|4
|Ice Golem
|2
|Musketeer
|4
|Evolved Skeletons
|1
|Ice Spirit
|1
|Cannon
|3
|Fireball
|4
|The Log
|2
|Average Elixir Cost
|2.6
In Clash Royale, a common strategy is to use Fireball to inflict damage on the enemy's tower and troops. This versatile spell is effective against both air and ground troops.
To defend against troops like Sparky and Balloon, the Musketeer is a great option. Her extended range and high damage output make her a formidable counter to aerial troops.
Ice Golem is a valuable card in 2.6 Hog Cycle, as it can protect your other troops and kite the opponent's troops away from the tower. In other words, it can "protect and attack".
Hog Rider is a fast and durable troop that can deal much damage to the tower if left unchecked. So use it to chip away at the opponent's tower.
Evolved Skeletons is a powerful card that can quickly deal a lot of damage to the opponent's troops. Use it to catch your opponents off guard.
2
Phoenix Mortar Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Dart Goblin
|3
|Fireball
|4
|Goblin Gang
|3
|Miner
|4
|Mortar
|7
|Phoenix
|4
|Skeleton Army
|2
|Skeleton King
|4
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.5
This Clash Royale deck uses "deceptive" strategies to lure and trap enemies. It's important to always try to take advantage of opponents who overextend and make aggressive plays when you are using this one.
Once your opponents use their Fireball spell, it's time to launch your attack. Safeguard your Phoenix and with the assistance of Goblins and Skeletons start a push to destroy towers in the lane. Utilize the Mortar and Miner to target enemy structures.
Enemy players will struggle to handle the combined power of the Phoenix, Skeleton Army, Skeleton King, and Goblin Gang.
3
Bridge Spam P.E.K.K.A. Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Bandit
|3
|Fireball
|4
|Royal Ghost
|3
|Magic Archer
|4
|P.E.K.K.A.
|7
|Battle Ram
|4
|Zap
|2
|Electro Wizard
|4
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.9
This is a great, mid-range deck that costs around 3.9 Elixir. If you think that's too high, don't worry about it. There's a reason why this deck has been around for so long. It works like a charm thanks to its insane attack, super solid defense, and overall great synergies. On top of that, it offers a versatile style of play that can deal with different scenarios.
Ideally what you want to do is have your troops push a lane stacked over at the bridge, with Battle Ram up front to deal with any enemy buildings. Also, you want to have Magic Archers and Royal Ghost defending the push, as well as the Electro Wizard.
4
Evolved Bats Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Bats
|2
|Golbin Giant
|6
|Little Prince
|3
|Bowler
|5
|Lightning
|6
|Fisherman
|3
|Rage
|2
|Goblins
|2
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.6
This new deck is very effective, especially against beatdown and control ones.
When you are facing a control deck, make sure to use the Lightning spell to take out your opponent's high-value cards like tanks and support troops.
Beatdown decks simply struggle against the push power that Goblin Giant and Evolved Bats offer.
The Goblin Giant is a troop that can absorb a lot of damage and protect the Evolved Bats as they quickly deal damage to enemy towers. Always try to use these two together.
On top of that you have Rage spell that can be used to increase the speed and damage of your troops to create an even more powerful push.
Fisherman's ability to pull away enemy troops is key when it comes to disrupting your opponent's pushes.
Use Bowler to defend against air troops as he has the ability to deal splash air damage.
5
Royal Recruits Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Royal Recruits
|7
|Wall Breakers
|2
|Little Prince
|3
|Mother Witch
|4
|Fisherman
|3
|Fireball
|4
|Goblins
|2
|Elixir Collector
|6
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.9
This is a very aggressive deck that has been dominating the top of the ladder recently. It revolves around the idea of spamming Royal Recruits on both lanes by taking advantage of the Elixir Collector spell, making it extremely hard for your opponent to deal with.
Little Prince and Mother Witch are key troops in this deck when it comes to baiting out enemies' spell cards.
It's very important to use your elixir efficiently and avoid unnecessary trades. Put pressure by deploying offensive troops and using your defensive ones to counter your opponent's attacks. Against air troops, you can use Goblins.
6
Pump Cycle
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Skeletons
|1
|Goblin Giant
|6
|Little Prince
|3
|Mini P.E.K.K.A
|4
|Arrows
|3
|Heal Spirit
|1
|Giant Snowball
|2
|Elixir Collector
|6
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.3
This deck is making use of the Goblin Giant and Mini P.E.K.K.A to create an overwhelming push. To support these two troops, it also includes Heal Spirit and Giant Snowball spells. Overall, this is a very easy deck to learn and use which makes it a great option for new players.
During the early stages of the game you want to start off focusing on building your defense and creating an elixir advantage if possible. Mini P.E.K.K.A is a great counter to enemy tanks. Goblin Giant, on the other hand, is a tank troop that can absorb a lot of damage allowing your other troops to deal with the enemy units.
You can support it with Giant Snowball to slow down the enemies, and of course, you can use Heal Spirit.
Once you have an elixir advantage, create a push with Mini P.E.K.K.A and Giant Goblin along with Heal Spirit.
7
Graveyard Freeze
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Knight
|3
|Skeleton Dragons
|4
|Graveyard
|5
|Arrows
|3
|Goblins
|2
|Little Prince
|3
|Freeze
|4
|Bomb Tower
|6
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.5
This deck is ideal for new players. It's very easy to learn and it can win against a variety of others regardless of your skill level. So, if you are looking for something easy to climb the ladder, give this one a try.
Your approach during single elixir should be passive. Simply try to react to what your opponent is doing and create an elixir advantage.
Defend your towers with Bomb Tower and Goblins during the early game. It's important to keep in mind that your goal is to spend as less elixir as possible at this point.
In case you are facing another graveyard deck, know that your Skeleton Dragons and your Evolved Knight can deal with enemy troops easily.
Once you create an elixir advantage, start making your push to deal damage to the enemy towers. The Graveyard / Freeze combo is very strong as Freeze can disable enemy towers for the Skeletons to do lots of damage.
Arrows can be used to counter enemy support troops like Goblin Gang and Minion Horde.
8
Giant Graveyard
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Archer
|3
|Graveyard
|5
|Giant
|5
|Little Prince
|3
|Dark Prince
|4
|Minions
|3
|Arrows
|3
|Giant Snowball
|2
|Average Elixir Cost
|3.5
The idea behind this deck is to cycle arches as quickly as possible to deal damage to enemy towers. Evolved archers are much stronger than the normal ones and can deal a lot more damage.
The Giant is used to create space for the Archers to operate as he can tank a lot of damage. Pair it with the Graveyard spell that spawns a group of skeletons to further distract the enemy troops.
Giant Snowball and Arrows can be used to clear out swarms of troops while the Dark Prince is another troop that can frontline your push.
Overall, this deck is ideal for new players and players who want to start climbing the ladder as it doesn't require a high level of skill to be effective.
9
Poison Miner
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Knight
|3
|Miner
|3
|Little Prince
|3
|Poison
|4
|Skeletons
|1
|Royal Delivery
|3
|The Log
|2
|Bomb Tower
|4
|Average Elixir Cost
|2.9
This is one of the most popular decks in Clash Royale currently. The reason behind its popularity is the fact that the best players on the ladder use it. It's very versatile and it can be used to defend against a variety of top decks. Its very fast playstyle allows you to quickly cycle cards.
Little Prince is arguably the best troop in the game at the moment. You should use him to knock back enemies and force out their abilities.
Miner is one of the better cards to get chip damage on the enemy towers.
Poison is an extremely useful spell that can deal with swarms of enemy troops. Also, it can be used to weaken the opponent's towers.
Against large pushes the use of Bomb Tower is your go-to card.
Royal Delivery is a very solid card for dealing damage to the enemy troops and towers.
10
Golem Battle Healer Deck
|Card Name
|Elixir
|Evolved Barbarians
|5
|Golem
|8
|Little Prince
|3
|Battle Healer
|4
|Electro Dragon
|5
|Tornado
|3
|Barbarian Barrel
|2
|Elixir Collector
|6
|Average Elixir Cost
|4.5
This is a very powerful deck that uses the Golem, Electro Dragon, and Battle Healer to create a very strong push that is hard for your opponent to deal with. It's very elixir efficient and it allows you to cycle through your cards quickly and build up strong pushes.
Cards such as the Electro Dragon, Barbarians, and Tornado can be very effective in dealing with enemy pushes.
Use your Elixir Collector to generate extra elixir and use it to create very strong pushes.
Don't rush your pushes. Wait until you have a significant elixir advantage before you deploy your Golem. This deck performs amazingly in double elixir anyway so you should be patient.