Our updated tier list will help you pick the appropriate champion that will suit your gameplay style perfectly, while also being a meta at the moment.

Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Latest Additions: Yunara

If you want a strong start in Wild Rift, you should always play a meta champion. Meta champs are strong, reliable, and have the ability to carry the team, or at least carry their own weight. Below, you’ll find a complete League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for each individual role to help you make the best choice when you’re in champ select.

I’ve divided this list according to each role. For example, if you’re a top laner, choose a champion that’s ideal for Top lane (or Vayne), and if you’re a Support player, choose one of the champions that’s God-tier for the Support role, and so on. Of course, you can also go for off-meta picks if you're confident you can pull them off!

If you're new and you don't know what I am talking about, just pick one of the champions that are S tier. It will be much easier to win with them because they're easy to play (mostly) and pretty strong in the current meta.

Off-meta picks

And since I mentioned off-meta picks, I feel like I have to talk about them a little bit, mainly about Vayne, Seraphine, Malphite, and Lux. Even if these champions' kit is designed for a specific role, they can also be played elsewhere.

Vayne top can be very strong against tanks like Mundo, who is immobile and relies heavily on regen. Seraphine mid can be a really powerful pick if the team already has an engage and some AD damage, because she can provide sustain, CC, and a lot of damage. As for Malphite and Lux, they are great supports when paired with an ADC who has CC, like Ashe, Jhin (if he's ahead), or Varus, because they will have a strong all-in at level 6.

Click on the big blue button to take a look at how we have ranked every champion by class.