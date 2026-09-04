Wild Rift tier list V7.2d - Ranking every champion
Our updated tier list will help you pick the appropriate champion that will suit your gameplay style perfectly, while also being a meta at the moment.
Updated on September 4th, 2026 - Latest Additions: Yunara
If you want a strong start in Wild Rift, you should always play a meta champion. Meta champs are strong, reliable, and have the ability to carry the team, or at least carry their own weight. Below, you’ll find a complete League of Legends: Wild Rift tier list for each individual role to help you make the best choice when you’re in champ select.
I’ve divided this list according to each role. For example, if you’re a top laner, choose a champion that’s ideal for Top lane (or Vayne), and if you’re a Support player, choose one of the champions that’s God-tier for the Support role, and so on. Of course, you can also go for off-meta picks if you're confident you can pull them off!
If you're new and you don't know what I am talking about, just pick one of the champions that are S tier. It will be much easier to win with them because they're easy to play (mostly) and pretty strong in the current meta.
Off-meta picksAnd since I mentioned off-meta picks, I feel like I have to talk about them a little bit, mainly about Vayne, Seraphine, Malphite, and Lux. Even if these champions' kit is designed for a specific role, they can also be played elsewhere.
Vayne top can be very strong against tanks like Mundo, who is immobile and relies heavily on regen. Seraphine mid can be a really powerful pick if the team already has an engage and some AD damage, because she can provide sustain, CC, and a lot of damage. As for Malphite and Lux, they are great supports when paired with an ADC who has CC, like Ashe, Jhin (if he's ahead), or Varus, because they will have a strong all-in at level 6.
Click on the big blue button to take a look at how we have ranked every champion by class.
1
Baron Lane tier list
|S-Tier
|K'Sante, Gnar, Teemo, Kennen, Sett, Yashuo, Shen, Ornn, Vladimir, Rumble, Gnar, Ambessa
|A-Tier
|Maokai, Poppy, Kayle, Nasus, Nautilus, Dr. Mundo, Tristana, Vayne, Camille, Poppy, Jax, Singed, Garen, Fiora, Irelia, Darius
|B-Tier
|Ryze, Urgot, Volibear, Mordekaiser, Rengar Renekton, Wukong, Aatrox, Riven
|C-Tier
|Tryndamere, Pantheon, Gwain, Sion, Malphite, Yone, Gragas
|D-Tier
|Akali, Graves, Jayce
If you are coming to Wild Rift from League, then you already know that Baron Lane (aka Top Lane) is known as "an island". The reason we call it that is because you find yourself in isolated situations against your lane opponent more often than not. Because of that, you generally want to pick champions that can hold their own in 1v1 or even 1v2 scenarios (yeah, those junglers always try to spoil the fun).
That said, sometimes you might have to pick a champion that rounds up your team comp, even if that means you will fall behind in lane. For example, as a top laner, there are cases in which you have to take one for the team and pick a tank or engage a champion if that's what your team is missing.
2
Jungle tier list
|S-Tier
|Fiddlesticks, Rammus, Nilah, Morgana, Viego
|A-Tier
|Maokai, Fizz, NidaleeShyvana, Liliah, Warwick, Evelynn, Diana, Skarner, Jarvan IV, Tryndamyr, Aatrox, Graves, Vi, Ekko, Kayn, Darius, Olaf, Pantheon, Nunu & Willump, Yone, Zed, Talon, Kindred
|B-Tier
|Poppy, Nocturne, Hecarim, Jayce, Amumu, Volibear, Rengar, Master Yi, Gwain, Wukong, Gwen
|C-Tier
|Nautilus, Kha'Zix, Xin Zhao, Lee Sin
|D-Tier
|Jax
Ah, the Jungler. The role that everybody loves to hate. If you've ever played League, you've probably seen "Jungle Gap" in the chat a few times. The reason why summoners have a love/hate relationship with their junglers is because of how impactful this role is. Good junglers can really make a difference and set up their teams for success. A bad jungler, on the other hand, can single-handedly lose a game.
Junglers dictate the early tempo for their teams, and they are responsible for securing neutral objectives (Dragons and Baron). Depending on the circumstances (meta, team comp, and so forth), you might want to go for an early jungler like a Lee Sin or Jarvan IV, or a farming jungler (Master Yi, Evelynn).
3
Mid Lane tier list
|S-Tier
|Taliyah, Mel, Syndra,Kennen, Teemo, Aurelion Sol, ViktorBrand, Aurora, Vladimir, Orianna, Twisted Fate, Seraphine, Sivir, Lux
|A-Tier
|Corki, Aurora, Ahri, Talon, Zoe, Lissandra, Annie, Veigar, Kayle, Kasadin, Yasuo , Fizz, Tristana, Karma, Ezreal, Ryze
|B-Tier
|Kog'maw, Zilean, Galio, Swain, Heimerdinger Ziggs, Vex, Morgana, Diana, Akshan
|C-Tier
|Ekko, Irelia, Katarina, Akali, Zed, Miss Fortune
|D-Tier
|Malphite, Pantheon, Lucian, Yone, Jayce
Mid lane is arguably the most important on the map. If your mid-lane collapses, you will have a very, very hard time winning. On the other hand, if your mid-laner can put pressure on the enemy mid and start roaming, it opens so many possibilities for your team and makes things easier.
These days, at the highest level, mid lane is almost considered to be a duo lane, as synergy between the mid-laner and the jungler is essential.
Because of that, having solid picks as a mid-laner is super important. So that's it for our Wild Rift tier list for mid-laners in the current meta.
4
Dragon Lane tier list
|S-Tier
|Sivir, Twitch, Ezreal, Zeri, Jinx, Kalista, Yunara
|A-Tier
|Kog'maw,Jhin, Caitlyn, Xayah, Varus
|B-Tier
|Tristana , Vayne, Ashe, Miss Fortune, Draven , Kai'Sa, Nilah
|C-Tier
|Lucian, Samira
Dragon Lane is where the infamous "Marksmen" champions operate. As a Marksman, your role is simple yet very important. Stay alive and do damage. Take down enemy structures around the map and help your team secure objectives.
Being able to position correctly during team fights is what separates a good marksman from a great one. Do your best to dodge enemy skills to stay alive and dish out damage.
Of course, if you have any experience playing this role, you know very well that Dragon Lane is a duo lane. This means that if things go wrong, you can always blame your support (or your jungler, they are always the ones to blame, regardless.)
And that's it for our Wild Rift tier list for the Dragon Lane.
5
Support tier list
|S-Tier
|Bard, Janna, Rell, Sona, Braum, Brand, Lux
|A-Tier
|Zilean, Karma, Brand, Blitzcrank, Alistar, Lulu, Soraka, Rakan, Nautilus, Milio
|B-Tier
|Yuumi, Swain, Seraphine, Leona, Nami, Senna, Sett, Poppy
|C-Tier
|Galio, Thresh, Zyra
|D-Tier
|Maokai, Morgana, Pyke, Malphite, Veigar, Miss Fortune, Ashe
Back in the early days of League, the support role was limited, to say the least. With no means to get any resources, support players would usually buy a ruby crystal and a few wards. Their role was to simply provide vision for their teams. But nowadays, this role has a huge impact on the way a match plays out.
As a support, you can dictate how the lane phase goes, roam around the map with your jungler to make plays, provide vision, and more.
Maybe you enjoy playing enchanters or engaging supports, or you have another pick. Whatever the case may be, if you know what you are doing, you can make it work.
That said, these are all the champions currently released. Keep in mind that the Wild Rift tier list is subject to change since they will release more champions soon! Stick around because we're going to keep you updated as soon as we have any news.