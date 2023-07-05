- Version 1.0.70.16

If you want to learn what are some of the best civilizations in Rise of Kingdoms, then I'm here to help you pick the best one for you to quickly advance in the game and build a powerful empire.

But wait - why does it matter which civilization I pick in Rise of Kingdoms?

Well, my dear friend, that's all up to you. Are you a casual player and want to pick based on looks, history, and the famous characters associated with it? Or are you a hardcore player, dedicated to picking the absolute best civilization for the early game, then switching to another one that excels at a specific task, and finally change once more for the late game?

If you're easily overwhelmed by everything I just mentioned, don't worry. It's actually a lot easier than you might think. No matter what nation you pick, you're going to do well if you just keep progressing at a steady pace and constantly upgrade your kingdom.

Is there a best civilization in Rise of Kingdoms?

To tell you the truth, some will argue that there is such a thing as the best civilization in Rise of Kingdoms, although you will only start seeing a major difference in the endgame.

Of course, there are so many factors that determine what would make a good nation that it's not even funny. Take your role in your Alliance for example - what do you plan to do, what should your main focus be? Do you want to choose one based on that?

Or maybe you want to choose a nation based on what your friends need (let's say if you play RoK with a couple of friends). No matter what, there are some nations that excel at specific tasks and others that are generally good. I didn't even start getting into the f2p or premium-play style - if you plan to use real money in the game, that can also have an effect on what civilization you should play!

So yes - it's quite a complicated process, to say the least. But taking all of that into consideration, let's take a look at the best civilizations in Rise of Kingdoms.