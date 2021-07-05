Updated on: July 5th, 2021 - Updated the cookie list, added the missing Epic, Legendary and Ancient cookies.

Cookie Run Kingdom is a new, free-to-play mobile game where you battle in a world full of monster cakes and sweet treats! Sugar gnomes, wild cakes, and cookies much like yourself all live and fight in this world. You are building up the cookie kingdom, which has long fallen to a world full of evil cakes and other desserts.

Cookie Run Kingdom and all of its sweet characters!

The world has been taken over by evil cakes, as the cookies have long been dormant. That is until you came fresh out of the oven. Playing as GingerBrave, teaming up with cookie friends, this fantasy RPG adventure has so many story elements, characters, and sweet treats to enjoy - it’s truly a fun game.

Back at your little base, you are able to rebuild your world, gathering resources and creating a sort of village, gathering resources to build up new structures, that can then help you produce items and make the village much more livable. Some of these items are just decorative, to make your land look better, while others have a use as long as you have a cookie there to work.

In the game itself, you will find yourself battling against monsters, defeating cakes, using powers that each cookie has, and trying to get rid of the evils that live in the world. When it comes to having the best team, you might want to know about all of the cookies that are there! In this article, you will find every single cookie type, listed by rarity, along with their powers. Hopefully, this helps you have the strongest team out there!

Original post by Jupiter Hadley, updated by Pocket Gamer Staff.

