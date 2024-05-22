Cookie Run Kingdom: Cloud Haetae Cookie Beascuits and Toppings guide

Cloud Haetae Cookie is an Epic Cookie that scales with ATK

Although they're a Defense Cookie, they rely on dealing damage to survive

Find a good balance between DMG Reduction and ATK for their Toppings and Beascuits

With the newest Cookie Run Kingdom update, a couple of new Cookies made their debut: Cloud Haetae Cookie and Mystic Floud Cookie! Today I'll share the best Toppings build for Cloud Haetae Cookie, and which Beascuits you should equip them with.

Although all the hype of this update is about Mystic Flour Cookie, this adorable Epic Cookie shouldn't be overlooked either. Cloud Haetae Cookie is quite a powerful option, but you will need to pair him up with Mystic Flour to unlock their full potential. This puppy-looking Cookie is able to deal damage, heal, and transform, making them pretty versatile.

About Cloud Haetae Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Haetae Charge Takes the form of a Cloud Haetae. After transforming, gains an increased DEF and DMG Resist and grants HP Shields for the entire team. With their regular attacks, Cloud Haetae Cookie charges at the enemies, dealing area damage. Cloud Haetae Cookie will also heal the ally with the lowest HP with Cloud Rolls (except Cloud Haetae Cookie themselves). When the transformation is over, Cloud Haetae Cookie will perform a last forceful charge to deal greater damage and Stun the enemies. Belonging to the Realm of Apathy, Cloud Haetae Cookie can briefly disrupt the Power of Apathy effect when using their skill and grant the Visions of Apathy buff to the team. When in the same team with Mystic Flour Cookie, Cloud Haetae Cookie will gain Haetae's Loyalty buff. Cloud Haetae Cookie will regain HP with each 3 regular attacks in the Cookie form. Haetae Charge DMG: 178.0% of ATK

Last Charge DMG: 241.2% of ATK

Status Healing Cloud Roll Healing: 27.5% of DEF; capped at 150.0% of target's Max HP

Status HP Shield HP Shield: 10.0% of target's Max HP for 5 sec

DEF: +20.0% while transformed; stacks up to x1

DMG Resist: +30.0% while transformed; stacks up to x1

Visions of Apathy: Status ATK Up ATK +30.0%, Status DMG Down DMG Resist +30.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1

Status Loyalty Haetae's Loyalty: when in team with Mystic Flour Cookie, gains Max HP +100.0%, ATK SPD +50.0%

The best Toppings for Cloud Haetae Cookie

If you want to place Cloud Haetae Cookie into your team, make sure you have Mystic Flour Cookie, since the buff they have together grants Cloud Haetae an additional 100% HP and 50% ATK Speed. That's crucial to them staying alive and healing every 3 attacks.Cloud Haetae Cookie is acookie, but their skill is more like a Charge cookie. They are positioned in the, and they are able to transform for additional stats and damage. Cloud Haetae Cookie is ancookie, and you can obtain them from the normal Cookie Gacha. and if you're lucky, you can find their Soulstones in the Arena shop or Rainbow Shell Gallery.

Cloud Haetae Cookie is a Defense Cookie, but their skill scales with ATK (to an extent). Depending on which team you want to place them in, you can either go for offensive toppings or defensive ones. My suggestion would be to go for 5x Solid Almond or 5x Searing Raspberry.

5x Solid Almond with ATK (mandatory), DMG Reduction, Cooldown, or ATK Speed

with ATK (mandatory), DMG Reduction, Cooldown, or ATK Speed 5x Searing Raspberry with DMG Reduction (mandatory), Cooldown, ATK, or ATK Speed

Depending on the stats you get on your Beascuit, you should then equip the best toppings for Cloud Haetae Cookie. If your Beascuit has good DMG Resist stats, you could go full damage, and choose Searing Raspberry toppings. Otherwise, you can aim for more defensive toppings and go full offense on the Beascuit.

Cloud Haetae Cookie best Beascuit setup

Being a rather peculiar cookie, Cloud Haetae can work with many stats. I managed to get a good roll on my Beascuit and rolled a max DMG Resist and Crit Resist, so I decided to choose full Searing Raspberry Toppings to balance out defense and offense. As for the other stats, I was fairly lucky too, rolling ATK and Crit.

If you want a good Beascuit, you can choose any of the following stats for the Legendary Hard Beascuit:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Reduction

Crit

DEF

If you're not yet sure where Cloud Haetae Cookie stands in the rankings, read the CRK tier list we've prepared.