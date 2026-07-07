Cookie Run Kingdom: Ananas Dragon Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Make the most of the second Dragon-type cookie in CRK with our guide on the best Ananas Dragon Cookie Toppings!

Ananas Dragon Cookie is the second Dragon-type cookie ever released.

He is a damage dealer, and he needs a lot of it on his Beascuits.

Aim for some ATK as well on his Toppings to benefit from his passive.

After more than a few years without any other Dragon-type cookies (besides Pitaya Dragon Cookie), we have finally been blessed with the addition of Ananas Dragon Cookie, a Magic cookie that deals more than enough damage to delete anything that stands in front of it.

Since this promises to be a strong cookie, today I've created a guide where I shared the best Ananas Dragon Cookie build: his best toppings and an ideal Beascuit for him.

Let's check them out.

About Ananas Dragon Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Golden Awakening As the Song of Dragontongue resonates, Ananas Dragon Cookie reclaims their ancient power and transforms into a mighty dragon, granting HP Shields and Golden Dragontongue to the team. Ananas Dragon Cookie unleashes a powerful roar and gains Dragon's Power. Additionally, inflicts Fear on all enemies, applies Ananas Dragon's Rage, and summons a Meteor, dealing damage. Fear from the roar cannot be removed by Purify and is not affected by Debuff Resist. Ananas Dragon Cookie then soars into the sky and crashes down, dealing damage, Knocking enemies back, and sending them Airborne. Gains Energy of the Earthbread; at max stacks, applies Rock Seal to their target. As the master of the earthbread, Ananas Dragon Cookie is immune to Rock Seal. At the start of battle, if Ananas Dragon Cookie's Beascuit has 2 or more Earth-type DMG Up bonus effects, Dragon's Power is enhanced. Song of Dragontongue HP Shield: 35.0% of target's Max HP for 10.0 sec

Golden Dragontongue: Debuff Resist +30.0%, DMG +10.0% for 30.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Earth's Protection: Debuff Resist +7.5%, DEF +5.0% for 10.0 sec; stacks up to x2 Ananas Dragon's Roar Dragon's Power: DMG +18.0% for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Overwhelming Dragon's Power: DMG +23.0%, all skill DMG Resist Bypass +35.0%, deals extra DMG to targets with HP Shield for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Extra DMG to Shielded Targets: 514.5% of ATK; ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Roar DMG: 324.3% of ATK every 0.2 sec for 1.4 sec + 13.2 of Max HP (Cookies); ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Roar Fear: 2.0 sec (not affected by Debuff Resist)

Ananas Dragon's Rage: prevents Healing for 6.0 sec, DMG taken +17.5% for 6.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Meteor Single-hit DMG: 651.1% of ATK + DMG equal to 17.9% of Max HP (Cookies), 535.3% of ATK (Others); ignores 40% of DMG Resist Skyfall Plunge Skyfall Plunge DMG: 1,394.0% of ATK + DMG equal to 19.6% of Max HP (Cookies), 1049.5% of ATK (Others); ignores 40% of DMG Resist)

Silence: 2.0 sec

Skyfall Shockwave: ATK -15.0%, DMG Dealt -25.0%, HP Shield -45.0% for 20.0 sec; stacks up to x1 Energy of Earthbread & Rock Seal Energy of Earthbread: gain x1 stacks every 3.0 sec + x3 stacks when an ally uses skill + x8 stacks when Overwhelming Dragon's Power activates; stacks up to 15x

Triggers Rock Seal at maximum stacks

Rock Seal: Stunned for 5.0 sec

Rock Seal Explosion DMG: 838.8% of ATK + True DMG equal to 25.5% of Max HP (Cookies); ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist Ananas Dragon Cookie's Scales Max HP +35.0%, DMG Resist +41.5%, DMG Dampening 41.0%

Cooldown -3.0% per 6.0% of ATK gained from Toppings (capped at -30.0%)

The best Ananas Dragon Cookie Toppings

Ananas Dragon Cookie is acookie, residing in theHe is acookie, and you can only obtain him from the exclusive release gacha at the start, after which he will be added to the regular gacha pool.

Since Ananas Dragon Cookie gets Cooldown based on his ATK on Toppings, you want to get as much as you can on them. Aim for any Raspberry toppings with ATK - the higher, the better, up until you reach 60% ATK (that's where the Cooldown caps).

5x Dragonwind Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

or

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), HP (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Ananas Dragon Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Ananas Dragon Cookie is the

I believe you have quite a few options in terms of Beascuits, but I would recommend a Legendary Earthen Zesty Beascuit, since it can give him a lot of Earth DMG. You can also get some extra ATK or Cooldown, or even DMG Resist Bypass.

Earth DMG

DMG Resist Bypass

ATK

(optional) Cooldown

Is Ananas Dragon Cookie good?

Since it's only the second Dragon cookie ever released, I would argue that it's a must-get cookie.

At the moment, Ananas Dragon Cookie performs really well in the Arena, so you can safely deploy him alongside Povidone-Iodine Cookie or even try making an Earth-type team (although I bet that wouldn't be as strong).

After upgrading him to 2* or higher, he will really start to shine, so good luck!

You can see him ranking in our Cookie Run Kingdom tier list and decide whether or not he's worth getting.