Cookie Run Kingdom: White Lily Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

White Lily Cookie needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK, but don't shy away from a little bit of DMG Resist.

She scales better the longer she is in combat, so Cooldown helps a lot.

White Lily Cookie is a top-tier cookie in the Arena at the moment.

White Lily Cookie is the fifth (and supposedly last) Ancient rarity cookie that was added to CRK. She is a powerful damage dealer who can buff and heal allies, deal heaps of damage, and provide crowd control too.

In this article, we'll cover White Lily Cookie's best Toppings and Beascuits, and give you a clear idea of what stats you should be aiming for when maxing her out, and using her in the Arena.

About White Lily Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

White Lily Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe's ancookie, so obtaining her can be quite tough - especially if you didn't summon for her during her release gacha. At the moment, you can get her Soulstones from the gacha, Arena Shop or Rainbow Shell Gallery.

She is one of the best cookies to use in the Arena - or at least, she was, until right before the Dark Cacao Cookie update. She's often teamed up with Mystic Flour Cookie and Financier Cookie, and it is one of the top-ranking teams (especially past the 1-minute mark).

Skill:

Lily Bud A pure white lily bud bursts open, dealing periodic damage to enemies and additional damage depending on the number of buffs White Lily Cookie has on herself. Enemies affected by the skill will become entangled in Vines, becoming unable to move or use skills. Whenever she or an ally Cookie gains a debuff, she will gain the Lily Restoration buff, and whenever White Lily Cookie uses her skill, she will gain Lily Restoration buffs. Once Lily Restoration reaches a certain number of stacks, it will purify all current debuffs on the allies and heal them. White Lily Cookie is immune to the Spore Dispersal and Mushroom Mutation effects. Lily Bud Lily Bud Periodic DMG: up to x3 hits over a span of 1.2 sec

Single-hit DMG: 178.0%

DMG Relative to Max HP: 22.5%

Extra DMG: 15.0% per x1 buff on self; capped at +500.0%

DMG Resist Bypass (All Skill DMG): 30.0% Vines Vines: enemies ensnared and unable to use skill for 2.5 sec

Effect after Vines duration is over or target is immune: MOV SPD -80.0% for 8 sec, DMG +25.0%; stacks up to x1

DMG after Vines duration is over or target is immune: 155.0% of ATK Lily Restoration Lily Restoration Passive: gain x1 stack per x5 debuffs on White Lily Cookie or allies, activated x5 upon using her skill

Lily Restoration: at x21 stacks, purifies allies’ debuffs and heals them for 122.9% of ATK Ancient Cookie Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

The best Toppings for White Lily Cookie

White Lily Cookie needs a lot of ATK, and a lot of Cooldown. Whichever Topping you decide to go for, I strongly recommend you have both stats on it, because it's going to make a huge difference.

5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), Crit, DMG Resist

White Lily Cookie best Beascuit setup

For White Lily Cookie's Beascuit, I recommend a good Legendary Spicy Beascuit with 2x or 3x Cooldown or ATK. I would recommend you try to get her a good Beascuit before you give her the Toppings, so you can balance out the stats easier.

The best would be to get a Beascuit with a lot of ATK, so you can one-shot enemies in the Arena. As for the other stats, try getting any of these:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist

Crit

