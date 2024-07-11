Cookie Run Kingdom: Black Lemonade Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Black Lemonade Cookie needs a lot of ATK and Cooldown.

She is a must in any Electric-type team, for the damage and debuffs she provides.

Try to get a Legendary Thunderous Spicy Beascuit for her, to further boost that Electric DMG.

Black Lemonade Cookie is the next cookie we'll take a more in-depth look at, and she is one tough cookie (to say the least)! She is a damage dealer who debuffs enemies and has a designated place in the Electric-type team.

If you're eager to check out the finest build for Black Lemonade Cookie, including her best Toppings and Beascuits, then keep reading because that's what we're going to take a look at today.

About Black Lemonade Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Electrifying Rock! Black Lemonade Cookie plays her electric guitar, dealing damage to the enemy with the highest HP (targets Cookies first), inflicting Zap, and applying debuffs that increase CRIT DMG the enemy receives and decrease their DEF. She then deals damage to the nearby enemies and inflicts a debuff reducing their ATK. Black Lemonade Cookie grants the Electrifying Rock Spirit buff to the team and strengthens her next regular attacks to target the enemy with the highest HP and enemies near them. When Ally Cookies with the Electrifying Rock Spirit buff deal Zap damage or a critical hit, their Electrifying Rock! charge increases. Once the Electrifying Rock! is charged, they deal additional damage to enemies. While Black Lemonade Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. DMG to Target with the Highest HP: 156.6% of ATK + 25.7% of Max HP (Cookies)

Zap: 15.0% DMG every 0.5 sec for 10.0 sec

DEF: -25.0% for 10.0 sec

CRIT DMG: +22.5% for 10.0 sec

DMG to Nearby Targets: 156.6% of ATK

ATK: -13.5% for 10.0 sec

Stronger Regular Attacks: 162.9% of ATK + 48.0% of Max HP (Cookies)

Chain Attack to Nearby Targets: 100.0% of ATK; chains up to x5 times

Electrifying Rock Spirit: 15.0 sec

Electrifying Rock! Extra DMG: +61.9% of Black Lemonade Cookie's ATK for each x2 CRIT hits or Zap ticks dealt by allies under Electrifying Rock Spirit

The best Toppings for Black Lemonade Cookie

She's an Epic cookie, but unlike many of the other Epics, you can only get her from the gacha, or from the Arena Shop or Rainbow Shell Gallery. You can also farm her Soulstones. Sadly, you cannot farm her Soulcores right now (you can only get them from the gacha).

Black Lemonade Cookie is quite reliant on her ATK, so you want to go either for full ATK or full Cooldown Toppings. Ideally, you want to give her Radiant Toppings.

5x Tropical Rock Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit 5x Tropical Rock Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), Crit, DMG Resist

If you don't have the Resonant Toppings, normal ones will work just as well. However, try to have both Cooldown and ATK on all the Topping pieces, regardless of their type.

Black Lemonade Cookie best Beascuit setup

Give Black Lemonade Cookie a Legendary Thunderous Spicy Beascuit to increase her Electric DMG, but if you can't max one, then a normal Legendary Spicy Beascuit will do as well. Aim for these stats:

Cooldown

ATK

DMG Resist

Crit

Place Black Lemonade in a team together with Shining Glitter Cookie, Rockstar Cookie, and Twizzly Gummy Cookie, and you've got yourself a handful of electrifying cookies that will obliterate everything in PvE!