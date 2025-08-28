Menu
Cookie Run Kingdom: Doughael Toppings and Beascuits guide

Doughael doesn't have a "cookie" in their name - they're just that awesome, and our Doughael Toppings and Beascuits guide will teach you how you can wield their power!

If you're thinking it's odd that Doughael comes without any "Cookie" suffix, you're not wrong. They're certainly different - and in a good way, at that - but despite the absence of the "Cookie" moniker as we've seen for pretty much every other cookie we've covered, they are, indeed, a simple cookie. Doughael became the Forkbearer for St. Pastry Order, and today, we'll learn everything there is to know about them. 

Since Doughael is a healer type, you might think that Cooldown is the way to go. However, that is definitely not the case here. Doughael scales mainly with HP, and if you want to add any other stats, you can go for some of the ones I've shared below. 

Let's see how you can build Doughael Toppings in Cookie Run Kingdom!

doughael the forkbearer from the st pastry order story

About Doughael in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Doughael is a Healing cookie, positioned in the Middle line. This is a Super Epic cookie, which you can only obtain from the exclusive Gacha, or from the regular gachas. You can also find Doughael's Soulstones in the Town Square Center, at the Catnip Cookie NPC (the one who sells Super Epic Cookie soulstones).

Skill:

Consecrated Vow consecrated vow skill icon
Heals allies for a certain period of time, and grants DMG Resist, Debuff Resist, and ATK buffs. Afterwards, Doughael's faith shines, Healing allies, dealing damage to enemies, pushing them back, and inflicting Sacred Preachings. Upon using their skill, Doughael removes debuffs from targets with Disciple of the Abyss. Lastly, Doughael applies Fervor and Blessings of Devotion, Healing targets whenever they take damage over a certain period of time, and granting them Immunity to incapacitating effects.

At the start of battle, Doughael grants Disciple of the Abyss to the ally with the highest ATK (excluding themselves), increasing the ally's ATK and DMG Dampening. If this target is defeated, it will trigger Selfless Sacrifice, increasing Doughael's ATK and DEF. The buff will be applied to the next ally with the highest ATK. If Doughael is defeated, Disciple of the Abyss will further increase the target's ATK buff and speed up their Healing rate. Doughael's Cooldown decreases proportionally to their HP increase rate as of the start of the battle, and they are immune to incapacitating effects.
  • Consecrated vow: heals 1.20% of target's Max HP + 2.20% of Doughael's Max HP every 1.0 sec for 5.0 sec
  • DMG Resist: +15.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • Debuff Resist: +20.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • ATK: +16.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • Blessing of Devotion: heals 20.0% of received DMG over 10.0 sec (capped at 25.0% of Doughael's Max HP)
  • Fervor: heals 1.2% of target's Max HP
  • Fervor DMG: 352.5% of ATK
  • Sacred Preachings: DMG -25.0%, ATK -15.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1
  • MOV SPD: -50.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x2
  • Cooldown: -1.0% per 4.0% of Max HP increase rate (capped at 20.0%)
  • Max HP (Self): +30.0%
  • DMG Resist (Self): +30.0%
Disciple of the Abyss
  • ATK: +7.0%, +15.0% when enhanced
  • DMG Dampening: -22.0% to final amount of DMG received
  • Healing: 1.0% of Doughael's Max HP every 10.0 sec (every 5.0 sec when enhanced)
  • Selfless Sacrifice: ATK +25.0%, DEF +20.0%: stacks up to x2

The best Doughael Toppings

full hp toppings for doughael

Doughael needs, hands-down, a good amount of HP. You can go for a full set of Healthy Peanut, but you can also go for the Solid Almond toppings.

HP:
  • Resonant: 5x Destined Peanut with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK or HP
  • Normal: 5x Healthy Peanut with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK or HP
DMG Resist:
  • Resonant: 5x Destined Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK or HP
  • Normal: 5x Solid Almond with DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), ATK or HP

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Doughael is the Healthy Peanut Tart - the one that gives them HP.

Doughael's best Beascuit setup

beascuit with cooldown for doughael

I recommend you give Doughael a Legendary Sweet Beascuit with a lot of DMG Resist, and possibly some Cooldown. Aim for the following stats:

  • DMG Resist
  • Cooldown
  • HP
  • ATK

The best overall stats for Doughael

Since you can't have too much HP (before it becomes useless), you want to give Doughael a good mix of stats. The ones I recommend are:

  • Around 80.0% HP 
  • Around 15.0% Cooldown
  • DMG Resist (as much as you can, after you get the stats above)

The best Arena team for Doughael

With our Doughael Toppings guide, you should hopefully be able to harness their power to give your lineup a boost. And speaking of boosts, why not strengthen your roster with our guides on Menthol Cookie Toppings and Seltzer Cookie Toppings?

