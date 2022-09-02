Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list - The best characters ranked
Unfortunately, there is no perfect balance in video games. Even the most popular games have unbalanced characters, and that is normal. And all you can do is find out who they are and play them. To help you out, we have created this Roblox Anime Dimension Simulator tier list. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Tier List for Roblox Anime Dimensions SimulatorFirst of all, you need to know how this tier list works. A tier list is a table where professional players, according to statistics and other factors, rank all characters from the game in one list, from the most powerful to the weakest.
At first glance, it might seem that a tier list is a useless thing. However, they can be very helpful. If you are a beginner, you can look at a tier list and find out if you need to change your character or if you simply need to learn how to play them better. Also, you can find out what heroes you need and a lot of other information.
If you are an experienced player, a tier list will still be useful for you. In this tier list, you can learn what characters are powerful nowadays and what hero you need to choose to be stronger than others.
So, with all of that in mind, let’s find out the best Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator characters.
1
S TIER
- Kodotoki
As you can see, Kodotoki is the only character in S tier. Of course, you might be interested in learning why that's the case. The answer is simple and fairly obvious, he is the most powerful character in the game. The fact is that Kodotoki can deal the most hazardous AoE damage in the game. His primary ability is called “Ice Walls,” which deals 5 dangerous hits to the enemies.
Also, this character has two more powerful abilities: Fire Fist and Fire Wall. However, using them separately is not the best idea. Instead, it's better to use these abilities together and deal deadly damage to your opponent.
But there is no point in talking more about this character. Try to get it, and you will understand that this is one of the most powerful characters in Roblox Anime Dimensions. So, let’s move on to the second tier.
2
A TIER
- Alturia
- Meguretsu
- Ramura
- Zetsu
These characters are some of the most powerful in the game. Using them, you can easily reach the top and get respect from other players. Generally, you are lucky if you have a hero from A tier.
However, there is no point in talking about every character from Tier A and lower separately. All characters in the same tier are roughly equal in strength. Therefore, what hero to choose becomes a matter of your preferences.
But it is necessary to learn what abilities these characters have. This will help you understand these characters and what they can do. So, Alturia has Cross Slash, Flying Slice, Mana Burst, and Excalibur. Meguretsu has Flame Burst, Flame Beam, Flame Tornado and Explosion. Ramura has Black Lightning, Gluttony, Flare and God’s Wrath. And the last character in tier A, Zetsu, has Flash, Six Fold, Kiwami, and Thunder God.
3
B TIER
- Nojo
- Tonjuro
As you can see, tier B is way shorter than tier A. However, tier B still includes good heroes, which can be competitive with the ones from other tiers. These heroes are perfect options for ordinary players but are still not enough if you are a professional player. Of course, reaching the highest rank with tier B characters is nearly impossible, but there are no problems in comfortably playing with tier B heroes.
Talking about the abilities, Nojo has Blue, Red, Curtain, and Hollow Purple. Tonjuro has Water Slash, Water Wheel, Whirlpool and Flowing dance. And now is the right time to talk about tier C.
4
C TIER
- Cherry
- Itabori
- Pasta
- Yakaza
All characters from C tier should not be used. You will often lose playing with these heroes if you are not a professional or highly skilled player. However, the main advantage of these heroes is that you will have no problems obtaining these characters. Even if you are a beginner, you will get them quickly.
So, characters from C tier are perfect options for beginners but won't be useful for more advanced players. Cherry has throw Kunai, Blossom Crush, Heal, Blossom Strike. Itabori has Rapid Fist, Divergent Fist, Black Flash, and Cursed Awakening. Pasta has Black Slash, Black Meteorite, Black Hurricane, and Black Divider. The last character in this list, Yakaza, has Air Explosion, Annihilation, Crush, and Compass.
5
D TIER
- Reku
- Hatsu
Both heroes from D tier are incredibly weak. Even if you only play the game for fun, you will probably still not be satisfied with using them. However, Reku and Hatsu are still better than characters from E and F tier, obviously. Therefore, if you have no alternatives, using them is your best bet.
And for those players interested in Reku and Hatsu's abilities, Reku has Finger Smash, Hand Smash, Flying Smash, and Lightning Smash. Hatsu has Dragon Fist, Dragon Roar, Wing Attack, and Blaze.
6
E TIER
- Fluffy
- Kirua
- Nardo
- Roku
These four characters are not recommended to be used in any case. Therefore, do not expect to have good results when playing with them. Even if you have no alternatives and have to play them, the only option is to get some other character. Try to play the game more, and you will get a suitable replacement for these two heroes quite quickly.
Honestly, there is no point in talking about the abilities of these characters. But we will still list them for completeness' sake. Fluffy has Pistol, Bazooka, Rocket, and Gatling. Kirua has Thunder Palm, Lighting Rain, Whirlwind, and Godspeed. Nardo has Throw Kunai, Shadow Clone, Energy Ball, and Energy Shuriken. Roku has Rapid Punch, Ki Blast, Ki Beam, and Spirit Bomb.
7
F TIER
- Ichini
As you can see, just like S tier, F tier has only 1 character, which is Ichini. This character is unsuitable for any purpose. The main thing you need to know about Ichini is that you should not use him. With this character, you will permanently lose and get nothing but dissatisfaction.
However, if you happen to enjoy making the game more difficult, we will still list his skills. They are Piercer, Spin Splash, Cross, and Soul Piercer. But when playing Ichini, remember that your chances to win are low.