Kodotoki, Demon Girl and Ice Queen Esdeaf are some of the most powerful characters. We have ranked them and the rest on the Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list.

Updated on September 5th, 2026

Anime Dimensions Simulator is a popular Roblox game which constantly releases new updates, codes, and all that good stuff. But unfortunately, there is no perfect balance in video games. Even the most popular have unbalanced characters, and Anime Dimensions Simulator is no exception. You have to figure out who's at the top. Well, before the internet became a thing. Now we can help you. To do so, we have created an Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list that will help you pick the best characters. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Tier list for Anime Dimensions Simulator

First of all, you need to know how this Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list works. It is a table where professional players, according to statistics and other factors, rank all characters from the game in one list, from the most powerful to the weakest.

At first glance, it might seem that a tier list is a useless thing. However, they can be very helpful. If you are a beginner, you can look at a tier list and find out if you need to change your character or if you simply need to learn how to play them better.

If you are an experienced player, a tier list will still be useful for you. In our tier list, you can learn what characters are powerful nowadays and which hero you need to choose to be stronger than others or at least compete with them.

So, with all of that in mind, let’s find out the best Anime Dimensions Simulator characters.