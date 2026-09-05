Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list - The best characters ranked
Kodotoki, Demon Girl and Ice Queen Esdeaf are some of the most powerful characters. We have ranked them and the rest on the Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list.
- Updated on September 5th, 2026
Anime Dimensions Simulator is a popular Roblox game which constantly releases new updates, codes, and all that good stuff. But unfortunately, there is no perfect balance in video games. Even the most popular have unbalanced characters, and Anime Dimensions Simulator is no exception. You have to figure out who's at the top. Well, before the internet became a thing. Now we can help you. To do so, we have created an Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list that will help you pick the best characters. So, without further ado, let’s get started.
Tier list for Anime Dimensions SimulatorFirst of all, you need to know how this Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list works. It is a table where professional players, according to statistics and other factors, rank all characters from the game in one list, from the most powerful to the weakest.
At first glance, it might seem that a tier list is a useless thing. However, they can be very helpful. If you are a beginner, you can look at a tier list and find out if you need to change your character or if you simply need to learn how to play them better.
If you are an experienced player, a tier list will still be useful for you. In our tier list, you can learn what characters are powerful nowadays and which hero you need to choose to be stronger than others or at least compete with them.
So, with all of that in mind, let’s find out the best Anime Dimensions Simulator characters.
1
S TIER
- King of Curses (Incarnate)
- Shadow Monarch
- Kodotoki
- Priestess (Shrine)
- Demon Girl (New Year)
- Toro
- Virtual Swordsman (Stardust)
- Eyzen (Void)
- Hirito
- Rivai
- Ichini (Final)
- Nardo (Six Paths)
- Combat Titan
- Infinite Nojo
- Ice Queen Esdeaf
- Fluffy (Gear 5)
- Cursed Sage
- Tobushiko
- Tengu
- Sun Gomi
- Esper
- Nilin (Valentine)
- Tengoku
- Dusk
- Fluffy (Vampire King)
- Ryuka
- Nyx Sword King
- Eyzen (Void)
- Tanjiro Sun God
- Dio
- Shinobi (Six Paths)
- Scarlet Cutter
- Sora Sun God
As you can see, Kodotoki is among the most powerful characters in Anime Dimensions Simulator. The fact is that Kodotoki can deal the most hazardous AoE damage. His primary ability is called Ice Walls, which deals five dangerous hits to your enemies.
Also, this character has two more powerful abilities: Fire Fist and Fire Wall. However, using them separately is not the best idea. Instead, it's better to use these abilities together to deal deadly damage to your opponent.
But there is no point in talking more about this character. Try to get them, and you will understand why this is one of the most powerful characters in Anime Dimensions. So, let’s move on to the second tier.
2
A TIER
- Perfect Soldier
- Alturia
- Ichini (Fullbring)
- Black Pasta
- Roku (Ultra Instinct)
- Black Asta
- Madoka
- Meguretsu
- Dual Wielder
- Demon Lord Ramura
- King of Heroes
- Mochi Boy
- Zane
- Toro (Summer)
- Mochi Boy (Summer)
- Witch Meguretsu
- Broccoli
- Best Boy (Summer)
- Alturia Alter
- Ramura
- Ichini (Final)
- Shadow Ramura
- Primordial
- Soul King
- Fingernail Saint (Fourth Form)
- Combat Giant
- Priestess
- Tiger
- Takamuri
- Chainsaw
- Alis
- Red Emperor
- Nardo (Beast)
- Zetsu
- Bowman
- Takamuri (Summer)
- Yor
- Makima
- Obito
- Beast King
- Deku Hundred
These characters are some of the most powerful options. Using them, you can easily reach the top and get respect from other players. Generally, you are lucky if you have a hero from A tier.
However, there is no point in talking about every character from Tier A and lower separately. All characters in the same tier are roughly equal in strength. Therefore, what hero to choose becomes a matter of your preferences.
But it is necessary to learn what abilities these characters have. This will help you understand these characters and what they can do. So, Alturia has Cross Slash, Flying Slice, Mana Burst, and Excalibur. Meguretsu has Flame Burst, Flame Beam, Flame Tornado and Explosion. Ramura has Black Lightning, Gluttony, Flare and God’s Wrath. And the last character in tier A, Zetsu, has Flash, Six Fold, Kiwami, and Thunder God.
3
B TIER
- Nojo
- Tonjuro
- Black Asta Assimilated Devil Form
- Yomiichi
- Eugebro
- Cyborg
- Akuma
- Astral Wolf
- Koneki
- Winter Spirit Lia
- Tall Might
- BiriBiri
- Vampire Mika
- Asana
- Lance Guy
- Ichini (Fullbring)
- Onihime
- Kaido
- Yamato
As you can see, tier B is way shorter than A. However, tier B still includes good heroes, which can be competitive with the ones from higher ranks. These heroes are perfect options for ordinary players, but are still not enough if you are a professional player. Of course, reaching the highest rank with tier B characters is nearly impossible, but there are no problems in comfortably playing with tier B heroes if your ambitions aren't overly high.
As for abilities, Nojo has Blue, Red, Curtain, and Hollow Purple. Tonjuro has Water Slash, Water Wheel, Whirlpool and Flowing Dance. And with that, let's move on to tier C.
4
C TIER
- Cherry
- Itabori
- Bakubro
- Ray
- Rokia
- Shield Man
- Susky
- Christmas Alter
- Rokia
- King of Curses
- Pasta
- Yakaza
All the characters from C tier should not be used. You will often lose playing with these heroes if you are not a professional or highly skilled player. However, the main advantage of these heroes is that you will have no problems obtaining them. Even if you are a beginner, you will get them quickly.
So, characters from C tier are perfect options for beginners, but won't be useful for more advanced players. Cherry has Throw Kunai, Blossom Crush, Heal, and Blossom Strike. Itabori has Rapid Fist, Divergent Fist, Black Flash, and Cursed Awakening. Pasta has Black Slash, Black Meteorite, Black Hurricane, and Black Divider. The last character in this list, Yakaza, has Air Explosion, Annihilation, Crush, and Compass.
5
D TIER
- Reku
- Hatsu
Both heroes from D-tier are incredibly weak. Even if you only play the game for fun, you will probably still not be satisfied with using them. However, Reku and Hatsu are still better than characters from E and F tier, obviously. Therefore, if you have no alternatives, using them is your best bet.
And for those players interested in Reku and Hatsu's abilities, Reku has Finger Smash, Hand Smash, Flying Smash, and Lightning Smash. Hatsu has Dragon Fist, Dragon Roar, Wing Attack, and Blaze.
6
E TIER
- Fluffy
- Kirua
- Nardo
- Roku
These four characters are not recommended to be used in any scenario. Therefore, do not expect to have good results if you decide to use them. Even if you have no alternatives and have to play them, the only option is to get some other character as soon as you can. By playing more, you will get a suitable replacement for these two heroes quite quickly.
Honestly, there is no point in talking about the abilities of these characters. But we will still list them for completeness. Fluffy has Pistol, Bazooka, Rocket, and Gatling. Kirua has Thunder Palm, Lightning Rain, Whirlwind, and Godspeed. Nardo has Throw Kunai, Shadow Clone, Energy Ball, and Energy Shuriken. Roku has Rapid Punch, Ki Blast, Ki Beam, and Spirit Bomb.
7
F TIER
- Ichini
As you can see, just like the S tier, the F tier has only one character, which is Ichini. This character is unsuitable for any purpose. The main thing you need to know about Ichini is that you should not use him. With him, you will permanently lose and get nothing but dissatisfaction.
However, if you happen to enjoy making the game more difficult, we will still list his skills. They are Piercer, Spin Splash, Cross, and Soul Piercer. But when playing Ichini, remember that your chances of winning are low. I feel like it's important to reiterate that point.
CONCLUSIONAnd that was our Anime Dimensions Simulator tier list. There are extremely powerful, ordinary, and extremely weak heroes, just like in most games. To get the most powerful character, you need to spend a lot of time. Thank you for reading the guide. I hope you find it helpful!
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