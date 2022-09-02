Unfortunately, there is no perfect balance in video games. Even the most popular games have unbalanced characters, and that is normal. And all you can do is find out who they are and play them. To help you out, we have created this Roblox Anime Dimension Simulator tier list. So, without further ado, let’s get started.

Tier List for Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator

First of all, you need to know how this tier list works. A tier list is a table where professional players, according to statistics and other factors, rank all characters from the game in one list, from the most powerful to the weakest.

At first glance, it might seem that a tier list is a useless thing. However, they can be very helpful. If you are a beginner, you can look at a tier list and find out if you need to change your character or if you simply need to learn how to play them better. Also, you can find out what heroes you need and a lot of other information.

If you are an experienced player, a tier list will still be useful for you. In this tier list, you can learn what characters are powerful nowadays and what hero you need to choose to be stronger than others.

So, with all of that in mind, let’s find out the best Roblox Anime Dimensions Simulator characters.