CookieRun: Kingdom offers Rajapendra and Mogra cookies to collect in latest update

CookieRun: Kingdom is introducing its latest update with two new cookies

Rajapendra and Mogra Cookie offer harm and healing in equal measure

Meanwhile, the latest episode of the Timeline of Fate debuts too

If you're a fan of CookieRun: Kingdom, then it's time to get hyped! Because a major new update is right around the corner for Devsister's popular character-collecting RPG. The update for CookieRun: Kingdom features not just all-new story content, but two new cookies to collect!

The headlining addition here, I feel, is that of Rajapendra Cookie of Mortality. This Beast Cookie wields a Fire Centipede that can erupt from the ground to apply the Brand of Mortality debuff, even to those usually immune to such damage. Rajapendra will also star in his own raid, where players engage in cooperative battles to bring down the raging cookie.

Baked to perfection

Not only that, but this update will also introduce episode 11 of the Timeline of Fate, seeing Golden Cheese Cookie delve into the memories of Burning Spice Cookie (who also gets a new legendary costume in this update) for clues to save the war-devastated kingdom. Some suitably dramatic stuff that's sure to be exciting for fans of both cookies.

Meanwhile, another new cookie makes their debut in the form of Mogra Cookie, a healer who gathers records of her allies' accomplishments, stunning monsters based on how many of them she's recorded. Be sure to check out our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list to see where she and Rajapendra might end up.

CookieRun: Kingdom is a game which is always interesting to look at. With some surprising story twists and a truly grand storyline for something that focuses on baked confectionery. So here's hoping that it lives up to the hype for you players too!

In the meantime, if you want to see some other great examples of games you can play like this on mobile, we've got you covered. Check out our list of the best RPGs for iOS to find some of our choice picks of the genre!