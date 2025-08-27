Cookie Run Kingdom: Seltzer Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Curious about how you can maximise your Water cookie buffs? Our guide on the best toppings for Seltzer Cookie should help you make the most of this Epic cookie in your lineup!
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Seltzer Cookie needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK.
- She is a Support, but she deals insane amounts of damage with the right stats.
- Always deploy her in a team with other Water-type cookies.
As another adorable cookie part of the Pastry Order (just like Pastry Cookie), Seltzer Cookie is a support type who can do some serious damage.
Today, we're taking a look at the best Toppings for Seltzer Cookie, so you can know exactly what to equip this bubbly cookie with. Given that she's a Water-type, although she is a mere Epic, she has some insane buffs for the other Water cookies that you can deploy her with to maximise your firepower (or should I say waterpower?).
Let's find out everything you need to know about her!
About Seltzer Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomSeltzer Cookie is a Support cookie, positioned in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, and right now, you can only get her Soulstones from the gacha.
Skill:
|Bubble Rain
|Seltzer Cookie's earnest prayers create a field of Carbonated Energy, which then disperses as Bubble Rain. Carbonated Energy draws enemies to its centre and deals damage. Afterwards, Bubble Rain deals damage to enemies, heals allies for a certain period of time, and grants them the Bubble Up buff. Additionally, Seltzer Cookie grants the CRIT DMG buff to Water-type Cookies for a certain period of time. If Menthol Cookie is on the team, she will inflict enemies and bosses with the Stinging Fizz debuff.
|
The best Toppings for Seltzer Cookie
Seltzer Cookie wants a mix of Cooldown and ATK. She can use both - mainly ATK if you want her to deal damage (especially some DoT from her Bubble Rain), and Cooldown if you want her to attack more often or to heal allies and buff them.Cooldown (recommended):
- 5x Destined Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist
- 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist
- 5x Destined Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist
- 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Seltzer Cookie is a Searing Raspberry Tart if you opted for ATK Toppings, or a Swift Chocolate Tart if you went for Cooldown.
Seltzer Cookie's best Beascuit setup
Seltzer Cookie needs a good Legendary Hearty Beascuit with a lot of ATK and Cooldown. If you opted for ATK Toppings, go for a full Cooldown Beascuit, and vice-versa. Other than ATK and Cooldown, you can also go for the following stats:
- ATK
- Cooldown
- DMG Resist
- DMG Resist Bypass
And that's it for the best toppings for Seltzer Cookie! Since she's a Water-type, you might be interested in which other cookies you can deploy her with! Those are, of course, Cream Soda Cookie, Frilled Jellyfish Cookie, and Sea Fairy Cookie.
For something else a tad different (but still the same delectable delights), here's our guide for Grapefruit Cookie and Lime Cookie too!