Curious about how you can maximise your Water cookie buffs? Our guide on the best toppings for Seltzer Cookie should help you make the most of this Epic cookie in your lineup!

Seltzer Cookie needs a lot of Cooldown and ATK.

She is a Support, but she deals insane amounts of damage with the right stats.

Always deploy her in a team with other Water-type cookies.

As another adorable cookie part of the Pastry Order (just like Pastry Cookie), Seltzer Cookie is a support type who can do some serious damage.

Today, we're taking a look at the best Toppings for Seltzer Cookie, so you can know exactly what to equip this bubbly cookie with. Given that she's a Water-type, although she is a mere Epic, she has some insane buffs for the other Water cookies that you can deploy her with to maximise your firepower (or should I say waterpower?).

Let's find out everything you need to know about her!

About Seltzer Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Bubble Rain Seltzer Cookie's earnest prayers create a field of Carbonated Energy, which then disperses as Bubble Rain. Carbonated Energy draws enemies to its centre and deals damage. Afterwards, Bubble Rain deals damage to enemies, heals allies for a certain period of time, and grants them the Bubble Up buff. Additionally, Seltzer Cookie grants the CRIT DMG buff to Water-type Cookies for a certain period of time. If Menthol Cookie is on the team, she will inflict enemies and bosses with the Stinging Fizz debuff. Carbonated Energy DMG: x5 hits over 2.3 sec

Total DMG: 255.9% of ATK

Bubble Rain Explosion DMG: 355.3% of ATK

Bubble Rain Periodic DMG: x3 hits over 3.0 sec

Total DMG: 235.5% of ATK

Stinging Fizz (Enemies): Water-type DMG +12.5% for 5.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Stinging Fizz (Bosses): Water-type DMG +21.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x2

Healing: 34.5% of ATK for 7.0 sec

Bubble Up: Stun Immunity and Knockback distance and duration -40.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Water-type Cookies' CRIT DMG: +25.0% for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x1

Endless Flow: Water-type DMG +5.0%, ATK -5.0% for 9.0 sec: stacks up to x1

The best Toppings for Seltzer Cookie

Seltzer Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is ancookie, and right now, you can only get her Soulstones from the gacha.

Seltzer Cookie wants a mix of Cooldown and ATK. She can use both - mainly ATK if you want her to deal damage (especially some DoT from her Bubble Rain), and Cooldown if you want her to attack more often or to heal allies and buff them.

5x Destined Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

5x Destined Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Seltzer Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Seltzer Cookie is aif you opted for ATK Toppings, or aif you went for Cooldown.

Seltzer Cookie needs a good Legendary Hearty Beascuit with a lot of ATK and Cooldown. If you opted for ATK Toppings, go for a full Cooldown Beascuit, and vice-versa. Other than ATK and Cooldown, you can also go for the following stats:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist

DMG Resist Bypass

And that's it for the best toppings for Seltzer Cookie! Since she's a Water-type, you might be interested in which other cookies you can deploy her with! Those are, of course, Cream Soda Cookie, Frilled Jellyfish Cookie, and Sea Fairy Cookie.

For something else a tad different (but still the same delectable delights), here's our guide for Grapefruit Cookie and Lime Cookie too!