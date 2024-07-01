Cookie Run Kingdom: Dark Cacao Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

You should prioritise stats such as Cooldown and DMG Reduction for Dark Cacao Cookie.

He can work wonders alongside other Darkness-type Cookies, like Dark Choco Cookie.

It's almost mandatory to use a Legendary Tainted Chewy Beascuit on him.

Dark Cacao Cookie's Awakening is now live, and if you're curious how to make the most of him, I'm here to show you. I noticed that in the Arena, he's more or less on par with Stormbringer Cookie, but if paired with the right cookies, he can be a monster.

His Awakening is different from the normal Ascension, and it will require different materials, but in a way, it works similarly to the Crystal Jams (grants additional powerful effects). Since there is a lot of information that I am sure you're eager to check out, let's not waste another second and dive right in!

About Dark Cacao Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

How to get Dark Cacao Cookie

Soulstones/Soulcores (used for starring up and Ascension): Gacha, Medal Shop, event

(used for starring up and Ascension): Gacha, Medal Shop, event Soulprisms (used for Awakening): Rainbow Shell Gallery, Gacha, event

Dark Cacao Cookie (not to be mixed with Dark Choco Cookie ) is acookie, who goes in thePrior to his Awakening, he wasn't used much, but now he can be a force to be reckoned with. He's ancookie, so obtaining him is not especially easy.

When you have successfully Awakened Dark Cacao Cookie, he will become Dragon Lord Dark Cacao Cookie.

Skill:

Solemn Judgment Swings the Grapejam Chocoblade with great force, causing thunder and lightning to inflict damage upon foes in range. This mighty attack reduces enemies' ATK, DEF, and inflicts Zap and Injury. Injured foes will have reduced Max HP, and the Injury debuff ignores immunity and dispelling effects not mentioning Injury specifically. While Dark Cacao Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Dark Blade First Hit DMG: 46.9%

Second Hit DMG: 265.8%

Consuming Darkness: CRIT% -5.0%, Healing -5.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x3

Target DEF: -15.0% for 9 sec

Target ATK: -10.8% for 9 sec

Injury: Max HP -12.5% for 30 sec, Max HP can't go below -25%

Zap: 3.0% DMG every 1 sec for 9 sec; nullifies HP shield Ancient Cookie Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

Dark Cacao Cookie Awakened - Awakened King effect

You can Awaken Dark Cacao Cookie by collecting his Soulprisms, and you don't need to have him 5* Ascended to Awaken him. Once he gets the effect of Awakened King, he will get a Rally Effect, which works similarly to Frost Queen Cookie 's (a.k.a. a "Leader" buff).

He will get a lot of buffs that increase the team's DMG Resist, and additionally increase his own stats by quite a lot. In short, he will become pretty much unstoppable with the right team, especially in the Arena, alongside Dark Choco Cookie, Mystic Flour Cookie, and Cloud Haetae Cookie.

The best Toppings for Dark Cacao Cookie

If you want to make the most of your Awakened Dark Cacao Cookie, you want to go for a lot of Cooldown. The more he hits, the better. You should always aim for Cooldown + DMG Reduction in his Toppings, and even if that requires a lot of topping crafting, trust me - it's better to give him his perfect Toppings.

5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory) DMG Reduction (mandatory), ATK

with Cooldown (mandatory) DMG Reduction (mandatory), ATK 5x Solid Almond with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Reduction (mandatory), ATK

with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Reduction (mandatory), ATK 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Reduction (mandatory), ATK

Dark Cacao Cookie best Beascuit setup

For Dark Cacao Cookie, you should have a Legendary Tainted Chewy Beascuit, because that is his ideal Beascuit. As for stats, aim for a combination of these: