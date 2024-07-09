Cookie Run Kingdom: Rockstar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Rockstar Cookie needs a lot of Crit and ATK, to boost the healing done

Try to get his Resonant Toppings if possible: Tropical Rock Apple Jelly

He works extremely well in a team with other Electric-type Cookies

The one Epic cookie that you want to upgrade, but never seem to get enough copies of, is none other than Rockstar Cookie, the healer we all need, but few get to fully enjoy.

If you're one of the few who have him maxed out and you're eager to know the best Rockstar Cookie's toppings and Beascuits, then this is the article for you. After extensive testing and a lot more failures than I'd like to admit, I've found a setup that seems to work extremely well.

About Rockstar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Rockstar Cookie is a cookie who appeared together with Shining Glitter Cookie during the Summer Soda Rock Festa update and event. At the moment, you can get his Soulstones from the gacha, from the Arena shop, Rainbow Shell Gallery, and even farm them from Dark Mode Stage 17-30.

Rockstar Cookie is an extremely good healer that fits perfectly into the Electric-type team, together with Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Black Lemonade Cookie.

Skill:

Legend of Rock Rockstar Cookie performs a rock anthem, periodically Healing the team's HP and applies the Legendary Rock Spirit buff, Curse Protection buff, and a CRIT% buff for the whole team excluding himself based on his CRIT% boost from equipped Toppings. Under Legendary Rock Spirit, the target will have their HP restored whenever they deal five critical hits. If Rockstar Cookie is defeated for the first time, he will have all active debuffs on himself removed and begin his Encore. During Encore, Rockstar Cookie will provide extra Healing and increase the Healing the team receives. While Rockstar Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Healing: 17.0% every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

Legendary Rock Spirit: heals HP equal to 11.0% of Rockstar Cookie's ATK for every 5 CRIT hits; active for 13.0 sec

Curse Protection: removes itself upon acquiring a Curse debuff; active for 13.0 sec

CRIT%: +7.0% per every 1.0% of Rockstar Cookie's CRIT% increased with Toppings for 13.0 sec; capped at +35.0%

Received Healing (Encore): +35.0% for 10.0 sec

Healing (Encore): 30.9% every 0.1 sec for 1.8 sec

The best Toppings for Rockstar Cookie

For Rockstar Cookie you want to aim for a lot of Crit and ATK, because his healing scales off of that. You should always try giving him the Resonant Toppings if possible, but if you can't, normal Toppings will do.

5x Juicy Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff

with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff 5x Tropical Rock Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff

You can also squeeze in some DMG Reduction if you can on your Toppings if you can't get anything else. He is fairly squishy, even though he is a pretty good healer - he just has to survive long enough to cast it.

Rockstar Cookie best Beascuit setup

When it comes to Rockstar Cookie, aim for any of these stats in a Legendary Sweet Beascuit:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

Crit

If you're interested in learning more about the other Cookies, learn about the best Dark Cacao Cookie toppings, or the Peach Blossom Cookie toppings!