Cookie Run Kingdom: Rockstar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Rockstar Cookie needs a lot of Crit and ATK, to boost the healing done
- Try to get his Resonant Toppings if possible: Tropical Rock Apple Jelly
- He works extremely well in a team with other Electric-type Cookies
The one Epic cookie that you want to upgrade, but never seem to get enough copies of, is none other than Rockstar Cookie, the healer we all need, but few get to fully enjoy.
If you're one of the few who have him maxed out and you're eager to know the best Rockstar Cookie's toppings and Beascuits, then this is the article for you. After extensive testing and a lot more failures than I'd like to admit, I've found a setup that seems to work extremely well.
About Rockstar Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomRockstar Cookie is a Healing cookie, that sits in the Middle line. He is an Epic cookie who appeared together with Shining Glitter Cookie during the Summer Soda Rock Festa update and event. At the moment, you can get his Soulstones from the gacha, from the Arena shop, Rainbow Shell Gallery, and even farm them from Dark Mode Stage 17-30.
Rockstar Cookie is an extremely good healer that fits perfectly into the Electric-type team, together with Twizzly Gummy Cookie and Black Lemonade Cookie.
Skill:
|Legend of Rock
|Rockstar Cookie performs a rock anthem, periodically Healing the team's HP and applies the Legendary Rock Spirit buff, Curse Protection buff, and a CRIT% buff for the whole team excluding himself based on his CRIT% boost from equipped Toppings. Under Legendary Rock Spirit, the target will have their HP restored whenever they deal five critical hits. If Rockstar Cookie is defeated for the first time, he will have all active debuffs on himself removed and begin his Encore. During Encore, Rockstar Cookie will provide extra Healing and increase the Healing the team receives. While Rockstar Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects.
|
The best Toppings for Rockstar Cookie
For Rockstar Cookie you want to aim for a lot of Crit and ATK, because his healing scales off of that. You should always try giving him the Resonant Toppings if possible, but if you can't, normal Toppings will do.
- 5x Juicy Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff
- 5x Tropical Rock Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff
You can also squeeze in some DMG Reduction if you can on your Toppings if you can't get anything else. He is fairly squishy, even though he is a pretty good healer - he just has to survive long enough to cast it.
Rockstar Cookie best Beascuit setup
When it comes to Rockstar Cookie, aim for any of these stats in a Legendary Sweet Beascuit:
- Cooldown
- DMG Resist
- ATK
- Crit
