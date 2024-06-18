Cookie Run Kingdom: Pinecone Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
- Pinecone Cookie is a Front-line Bomber, so he needs a lot of defensive stats.
- You need his Magic Candy to stay alive for a long time, or he can't survive end-game content.
- Aim for a lot of DMG Reduction, Cooldown, HP, and ATK from the Toppings and Beascuit.
In this article, you will find everything you need to know about Pinecone Cookie, including his best toppings and Beascuits setup, so keep reading if you want to know how to best prepare him for your team!
Pinecone Cookie has been around the Cookie Run: Kingdom universe for a while now, but he hasn't always been the best addition to every team. Of course, he has his use in certain situations, and if you're curious how to best take advantage of his kit, this is where you will find all the info you need.
About Pinecone Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomPinecone Cookie is a Bomber cookie, but due to his kit, he is a Front line cookie, gaining some additional defensive stats. Even though he is Epic quality, he is fairly tanky, especially when he has his Magic Candy equipped and levelled up. To obtain him, you can either do that from the gacha, from the Arena shop, Rainbow Shell Gallery or by clearing Stage 13-7 Dark Mode.
Skill:
|Pinecone Bomb
|Pinecone Cookie gets up on the tree golem and simultaneously heals themselves and the two allies with the highest ATK. While Pinecone Cookie is riding the tree golem, their Max HP is increased. Pinecone Cookie then throws Pinecone bombs at the enemy Cookie with the highest ATK, Stunning them. The Pinecone Bombs deal area damage to nearby enemies. If there are targets suffering from Frost within the area damage range, they will also become Stunned. If a target is immune to Stun, it will receive additional DMG.
Pinecone Cookie Magic CandyRequirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:
- 3x Purity Crystals
- 16x Roll Cake Wood
With the Magic Candy, Pinecone Cookie will gain additional DMG Resist and DEF on Tree Golem, increased DEF, as well as an HP Shield. He will also gain some ATK SPD Debuff Resist while on Tree Golem, so all these stats will only make his front lining a lot stronger.
The best Toppings for Pinecone Cookie
Since Pinecone Cookie is a Front line Cookie, you should have prepared a couple of Toppings setups for him. The best ones you could have are 5x Searing Raspberry and 5x Solid Almond, and alternate between them at need.
- 5x Solid Almond with DEF, ATK, DMG Reduction, or Cooldown
- 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown, ATK, DMG Reduction, DEF
For the Toppings, I suggest you always go for some additional defensive stats, since you never know how strong an enemy's attack might hit you. You want some damage, but this Cookie is not entirely focused on dealing damage, so just try to find a good balance between the stats.
Pinecone Cookie best Beascuit setup
I recommend going for a Beascuit that has a lot of defensive stats, because you want your Pinecone Cookie to tank and survive for as long as possible. You can consider Cooldown, ATK, DMG Reduction, and even HP or DEF.
Try to get any of these stats in a Legendary Spicy Beascuit:
- ATK
- Cooldown
- DMG Reduction
- HP
- DEF
Okay, these are the best toppings for Pinecone Cookie!