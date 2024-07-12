Cookie Run Kingdom: Blueberry Pie Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
- Blueberry Pie Cookie is an insanely good damage dealer in the Arena, with the right team.
- She needs a lot of Crit, so aim for that in her Toppings and Beascuit.
- She needs some Cooldown and DMG Resist as sub-stats so she can survive longer.
Blueberry Pie Cookie is a surprisingly powerful cookie has made its debut back in 2023, but it only really just shone through once the Electric-type cookies became a thing (so, not too long ago).
She is incredibly strong in the Arena, and a force to be reckoned with - no joke, if you think you can take her on, look at the rest of the team, and consider it carefully!
This article will give you everything you need to build her like a pro, from her best Toppings to Beascuits, and I'll also throw in a good team for her in the Arena at the end of the article. So, let's dive in, shall we?
About Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomBlueberry Pie Cookie is a Magic cookie, positioned in the Middle line. She's Epic quality, and if you want to get her Soulstones, you can farm them from Dark Mode Stage 17-6. Sadly, you cannot farm her Soulcores right now, but you can get them from the gacha, from the Rainbow Shell Gallery or Arena Shop.
Skill:
|Cursed Tome
|An evil spirit appears from the Tome, dealing damage to the enemies and inflicting them with the Greed of the Tome debuff. It will also heal Blueberry Pie Cookie’s HP and increase her DMG Resist. The Tome will gain a stack of Greed whenever the spirit deals damage to Cookies, or the target inflicted with the Greed of the Tome debuff becomes incapacitated. Once the Tome has enough stacks of Greed, it will unleash its Sealed Power, increasing Blueberry Pie Cookie's ATK and dealing DMG to the enemies. While Blueberry Pie Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. (DMG relative to Max HP is capped at 300,000)
|
|Sealed Power DMG
|
Blueberry Pie Cookie Magic CandyRequirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:
- 3x Purity Crystals
- 16x Jellybeans
Her Magic Candy is further increased, granting an additional Zap bonus, as well as lots of Electic-type DMG. Ideally, you want to max it, because it grants a massive buff to Electric-type team damage, including her own.
The best Toppings for Blueberry Pie Cookie
There is really just one Topping you need for Blueberry Pie Cookie, and that is the Crit. Ideally, you want the Resonant Toppings, but if you can't get them, the normal ones will do.
- 5x Moonkissed Apple Jelly with Crit (mandatory), ATK, DMG Resist, Cooldown
- 5x Juicy Apple Jelly with Crit (mandatory), ATK, Cooldown, DMG Resist
Blueberry Pie Cookie's best Beascuit setup
Depending on which type of Beascuit you want to give her, you can go for different stats. In a Legendary Thunderous Zesty Beascuit, aim for these stats:
- 2x or 3x Elec. DMG
- Crit
- ATK
- DMG Resist Bypass
In a Legendary Zesty Beacuit, try to get as much Crit and DMG Resist as possible:
- Crit
- Cooldown
- DMG Resist Bypass
- DMG Resist
- ATK
The best Arena team for herLike I said at the beginning, you can make an incredibly strong Arena team with her - just use these cookies and Treasures: Cookies: Hollyberry Cookie/Fettucine Cookie, Financier Cookie, Icicle Yeti Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, Blueberry Pie Cookie Treasures: Dream Conductor's Whistle, Explorer's Monocle, Sleepyhead's Jelly Watch
