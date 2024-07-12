Cookie Run Kingdom: Blueberry Pie Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Blueberry Pie Cookie is an insanely good damage dealer in the Arena, with the right team.

She needs a lot of Crit, so aim for that in her Toppings and Beascuit.

She needs some Cooldown and DMG Resist as sub-stats so she can survive longer.

Blueberry Pie Cookie is a surprisingly powerful cookie has made its debut back in 2023, but it only really just shone through once the Electric-type cookies became a thing (so, not too long ago).

She is incredibly strong in the Arena, and a force to be reckoned with - no joke, if you think you can take her on, look at the rest of the team, and consider it carefully!

This article will give you everything you need to build her like a pro, from her best Toppings to Beascuits, and I'll also throw in a good team for her in the Arena at the end of the article. So, let's dive in, shall we?

About Blueberry Pie Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Cursed Tome An evil spirit appears from the Tome, dealing damage to the enemies and inflicting them with the Greed of the Tome debuff. It will also heal Blueberry Pie Cookie’s HP and increase her DMG Resist. The Tome will gain a stack of Greed whenever the spirit deals damage to Cookies, or the target inflicted with the Greed of the Tome debuff becomes incapacitated. Once the Tome has enough stacks of Greed, it will unleash its Sealed Power, increasing Blueberry Pie Cookie's ATK and dealing DMG to the enemies. While Blueberry Pie Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. (DMG relative to Max HP is capped at 300,000) Magic Tome DMG: 134.6% of ATK

Healing: 115.0% of ATK

DMG Resist: +25.0% for 12.0 sec

Greed of the Tome: whenever the target becomes incapacitated, it grants Blueberry Pie Cookie a stack of Greed, gaining Debuffs Amplified by 10.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1 and can't be dispelled

Greed: Sealed Power triggers upon x7 stacks Sealed Power DMG Cookies: up to x6 ticks over 1.5 sec, 87.3% DMG + 0.95% True DMG relative to HP per tick

Others: up to x6 ticks over 1.5 sec, 17.7% DMG per tick

ATK Up: +25.0% for 3.0 sec

Blueberry Pie Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe'squality, and if you want to get her Soulstones, you can farm them from. Sadly, you cannot farm her Soulcores right now, but you can get them from the gacha, from the Rainbow Shell Gallery or Arena Shop.

Blueberry Pie Cookie Magic Candy

3x Purity Crystals

16x Jellybeans

Requirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:

Her Magic Candy is further increased, granting an additional Zap bonus, as well as lots of Electic-type DMG. Ideally, you want to max it, because it grants a massive buff to Electric-type team damage, including her own.

The best Toppings for Blueberry Pie Cookie

There is really just one Topping you need for Blueberry Pie Cookie, and that is the Crit. Ideally, you want the Resonant Toppings, but if you can't get them, the normal ones will do.

5x Moonkissed Apple Jelly with Crit (mandatory), ATK, DMG Resist, Cooldown

with Crit (mandatory), ATK, DMG Resist, Cooldown 5x Juicy Apple Jelly with Crit (mandatory), ATK, Cooldown, DMG Resist

Blueberry Pie Cookie's best Beascuit setup

Depending on which type of Beascuit you want to give her, you can go for different stats. In a Legendary Thunderous Zesty Beascuit, aim for these stats:

2x or 3x Elec. DMG

Crit

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

In a Legendary Zesty Beacuit, try to get as much Crit and DMG Resist as possible:

Crit

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

DMG Resist

ATK

The best Arena team for her

Like I said at the beginning, you can make an incredibly strong Arena team with her - just use these cookies and Treasures:: Hollyberry Cookie/Fettucine Cookie, Financier Cookie, Icicle Yeti Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie , Blueberry Pie Cookie: Dream Conductor's Whistle, Explorer's Monocle, Sleepyhead's Jelly Watch

To learn more about the best cookies in CRK, feel free to check out the CRK tier list too! And if you want to know which are the best toppings for Black Lemonade Cookie, and Rebel Cookie toppings and Beascuits that you should use, you'll be happy to know we have guides for both, and more.