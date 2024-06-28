Cookie Run Kingdom: Dark Choco Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Dark Choco Cookie is one of the oldest Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom!

He is a Charge Cookie, who can reduce the enemy's DEF and Healing.

Aim for a combination of Cooldown and DMG Resist on his Toppings and Beascuits.

Dark Choco Cookie has been around ever since the game's release back in January 21st, 2021, and he was one of the best cookies to have at the time. However, with time, things have changed. With the latest update on June 26th, 2024, Dark Choco Cookie finally got his Magic Candy, so let's see how well he does!

In this article, we will teach you which are the best Dark Choco Cookie toppings and Beascuits, so you can always equip this mighty hero with only the best of the best.

About Dark Choco Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Sword of Darkness Strikes the ground with his great sword, inflicting chain lightning upon the enemies. Those unfortunate affected by this dark lightning suffer from great damage and lowered Defense. Single Hit DMG: 247.0%

Consuming Darkness: CRIT% -5.0%, Healing -5.0% for 8.0 sec; stacks up to x5

Status DEF Down DEF: -20.0% for 7.0 sec

Dark Choco Cookie is acookie, which means he's a mightyHe has a DEF reduction debuff in his kit, making him a pretty good choice against bosses that have a lot of DEF as well as healing. He is ancookie, and you can obtain his Soulstones from the gacha, from the Arena shop, Mileage Shop, Rainbow Shell Gallery, or by farming. You can get his Ascended Soulcores from

Dark Choco Cookie Magic Candy

3x Purity Crystals

16x Roll Cake Wood

Requirements to craft at Magic Laboratory:

Dark Choco Cookie's Magic Candy will further increase his damage and inflict a debuff on them that increases the Darkness DMG they receive. For the rest of the battle, he also gains a Darkness DMG buff that affects the entire team, which means that you want him paired with other Darkness-type Cookies.

The best Toppings for Dark Choco Cookie

One of the most used Toppings for Dark Choco Cookie is the Solid Almond, which increases his DMG Resistance. You can also go for Swift Chocolate if you want him to cast his skill more often.

5x Solid Almond with Cooldown, DMG Reduction, ATK, DEF, or HP

with Cooldown, DMG Reduction, ATK, DEF, or HP 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown, DMG Reduction, ATK, DEF, or HP

With all the other mighty cookies currently available, I believe the best setup for Dark Choco would be full Solid Almonds, and aim for a lot of Cooldown from them.

Dark Choco Cookie best Beascuit setup

In my opinion, for Dark Choco, you should aim for a good combination of these stats in a Legendary Chewy Beascuit:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

