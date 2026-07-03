CookieRun: Kingdom finally gets its second Dragon Cookie in the Dragontongue Song update

OvenBreak fans have been asking for this one for years

Ananas Dragon Cookie joins the Kingdom roster

Timeline of Fate continues on Pineapple Island

Golden Harvest debuts as a roguelike deck-builder

Two Dragon Cookies. That's the whole club, and Ananas Dragon Cookie's just walked in as the second member. Pretty overdue if you've been asking since the OvenBreak days, like a lot of people apparently have.

Timeline of Fate carries on in the Dragontongue Song Update, and it's Pineapple Island's turn this time. The Cookies go looking for ancient dragon power and find a torn-open Ultimate Oven instead, with corrupted Guardians of Nature pouring out like it's nothing. Beast-Yeast's a battlefield again.

Ananas Dragon Cookie doesn't hang about once a fight starts. Full dragon transformation. Allies shielded, enemies sent packing, then a proper drop out of the sky to finish things off. Decent weight to that entrance, given how long people have waited for a second Dragon Cookie at all.

There's a matching skill too. Word of Life damages corrupted enemies, stops them from coming back, and protects your team while Ananas Dragon Cookie's in the lineup. Worth building a squad around, and if you're not sure where they land, our CookieRun: Kingdom tier list will sort that.

Fights are getting messier elsewhere. Primordial Ravens blanket the battlefield in fog and drag defeated enemies straight back into the fray, so don't expect a quick clear. Wind Archer Cookie's had a bit of a glow-up too, if you can call Raven of the Endless Night a glow-up. New Legendary Costume, considerably moodier than usual.

Away from the story, Golden Harvest is a new roguelike deck-builder, Custard Cookie III rebuilding the kingdom through goods and item combos, all in the name of Golden Cheeseballs. Duel of Destiny's back too, Ananas Dragon Cookie against a corrupted Wind Archer Cookie this season. The Glorious Voyage rounds it out. Islands, Cookie Captains, the usual seasonal haul.

Devsisters isn't stopping there either. Pre-registration just opened for CookieRun: Crumble, its next game, due later this month. Should be interesting to see how the two sit side by side.

Make sure you grab our CookieRun: Kingdom codes before you dive in.