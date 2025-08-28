Cookie Run Kingdom: Menthol Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

If you're looking to maximise this Rear-line Bomber cookie, our Menthol Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide should teach you how to use him like a pro.

Menthol Cookie is calm and collected, and he is, to put it plainly, a highly rational cookie who is part of the Pastry Order (with Seltzer Cookie and Pastry Cookie). Although that rationality might clash with the other members, he is actually a cookie with a deep yearning for the divine truth.

I won't dive too much into his lore, since you probably know a thing or two about it if you've caught it in the release videos. However, what I will cover are the best Menthol Cookie Toppings, since you'll definitely want to use them in the future!

About Menthol Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Menthol Censer Menthol Gas leaks out from the censor and deals damage to enemies. If the target is inflicted with Endless Flow, it deals additional damage and inflicts them with a CRIT DMG debuff for each target hit. Afterwards, Menthol Gas explodes and deals damage. The amount of DMG increases proportionally to the number of enemies affected by Menthol Gas. If a target has the Stinging Fizz debuff and takes damage from Menthol Gas Explosion, it causes Fizz Bubble Explosion, which deals Area damage. The number of targets affected by Stinging Fizz determines the number of Fizz Bubble Explosions. Menthol Gas DMG: 351.1% of ATK every 1.8 sec for 0.2 sec

Endless Flow Extra DMG: 100.0% of ATK

CRIT DMG: +6.0% per hit for 15.0 sec: stacks up to x5

Gas Explosion DMG: 548.5% of ATK, multiplied by 1.2 per Carbonate Charge hit target (capped at 2,500.0% of Max ATK)

Extra Area DMG for Fizz Bubble Explosion (Boss): 890.7% of ATK

Extra Area DMG for Fizz Bubble Explosion (Enemies): 35.4% of ATK

Endless Flow: Water-type DMG +5.0%, ATK -5.0% for 9.0 sec: stacks up to x1

The best Menthol Cookie Toppings

Menthol Cookie is acookie, placed in theHe is ancookie, and you can only get his Soulstones from the gacha.

Menthol Cookie needs ATK, so the ideal Toppings for him are the Raspberry ones - you can go for the resonant toppings or the normal ones.

5x Destined Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist

Best Topping Tart

Menthol Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Menthol Cookie is a

There are a couple of ways you can build his Beascuit. First, you can go for a full ATK Beascuit (Legendary Spicy Beascuit), or secondly, you can go for a full Water-type DMG one (a Legendary Surging Spicy Beascuit). Of course, you can also mix the two stats, focusing on the following:

Water DMG

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

You will likely use Menthol Cookie along with other Water-type cookies for the Guild boss, so make sure you try to get as many copies as possible. He is insanely strong together with Seltzer Cookie, and you should always deploy them together, and probably with Sea Fairy Cookie as the team leader (for the additional Water DMG).

After you've optimised the best Menthol Cookie Toppings, why not buff up the rest of your lineup too? We've got guides on the best Seltzer Cookie Toppings and Grapefruit Cookie Toppings to help you with your roster!