Cookie Run Kingdom: Golden Cheese Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Golden Cheese Cookie pairs well with Burnt Cheese Cookie.

Her ideal stats revolve around lots of ATK and Cooldown.

Make sure you have her Radiant Toppings, for an extra bit of spice!

The Ruler of the Golden City, or the Golden Sovereign as they refer to her in the CRK Quiz, is our hot topic for today's guide. She is a powerful Ancient cookie who was once meta, and if you have her, you better give her the best Toppings and Beascuits.

Even though she is not used in the Arena anymore, Golden Cheese Cookie is a top-tier cookie in Story Mode, so if you're eager to learn her best Toppings (and more), keep reading!

About Golden Cheese Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Brilliance of the Absolute Upon using her skill, Golden Cheese Cookie throws her Spears of Radiance, dealing damage up to 8 times when there are five or more enemies. For each enemy defeated, she gains an extra Spear of Radiance. The number of Spears can increase to up to 12 in total. When hit by the spear, enemies receive a debuff amplifying the Earth-type damage received. While Golden Cheese Cookie is using her skill, she harnesses her Light of Abundance and hurls the Spear of the Absolute to the enemy Cookie with the highest ATK. The Spear of Absolute removes the target’s buffs, and deals DMG, Explosion DMG, and additional DMG based on the current number of Spears of Radiance to all enemies in range. Once per battle, if Golden Cheese Cookie is about to be defeated, she encloses herself in a Sarcophagus for a certain period of time. While enclosed in her Sarcophagus, she casts a Shield around herself. This Shield takes the DMG dealt to nearby allies covered by it and provides Knockback Immunity. When using her skill, Golden Cheese Cookie is not affected by ATK Speed changes and is protected from the Glitch: Data Corruption effect by her Light of Abundance. Spear of Radiance Spear of Radiance Single-hit DMG: 22.3%; ignores 30.0% of DMG Resist

Earth-type DMG: +30.0% for 6.0 sec

CRIT%: -35.0% for 6.0 sec

Spear of Radiance: 6.0 sec; stacks up to x12 Spear of the Absolute Spear of the Absolute DMG: 386.9%; ignores 40.0% of DMG Resist

Spear of the Absolute Area DMG:

DMG (Cookies): 3.5% of True DMG proportional to Max HP + Earth Element50.0% per stack of Spear of Radiance; ignores 15.0% of DMG Resist

DMG (Others): 310.0% of ATK + 50.0% per stack of Spear of Radiance; ignores 15.0% of target's DMG Resist Sarcophagus of Gold Sarcophagus of Gold: 6.0 sec; revival after the end of the duration

Sarcophagus Stats: 150.0% of the Cookie's ATK, 200.0% of HP, 185.0% of DEF, 100.0% of DMG Resist

Ever-Gleaming Shield: 35.0% of Sarcophagus's Max HP for 6.0 sec Ancient Cookie Passive: Debuff Resist +30.0%

The best Toppings for Golden Cheese Cookie

Golden Cheese Cookie is acookie, and she resides in theShe's ancookie, sadly you can only get her from the Gacha. You can sometimes find her Soulstones in the Arena Shop, so keep an eye out for her there.

The best Toppings you could give Golden Cheese Cookie are her Radiant Toppings. However, you will have to make two sets for her, one that revolves around Cooldown, and one that revolves around ATK.

5x Radiant Cheese Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit 5x Radiant Cheese Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, DMG Resist

If you don't have her Radiant Toppings, then normal Toppings could do.

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit

with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, Crit 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, DMG Resist

Golden Cheese Cookie's best Beascuit setup

On Golden Cheese Cookie, you want to focus on a lot of Cooldown and ATK. Try getting a Legendary Light Beascuit that is high in ATK and Cooldown, and probably some Crit too on the side.

Cooldown

Crit

ATK

DMG Resist Bypass

