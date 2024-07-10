Cookie Run Kingdom: Shining Glitter Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Shining Glitter Cookie can work with many things, so aim for ATK, Crit, as well as some Cooldown

She is a K-pop idol in the Cookie Run Universe

Shining Glitter Cookie fits very well in the Electric-type team, together with Rockstar, Twizzly Gummy and co

With charming K-pop looks and matching outfit, today we'll explore the adorable Super Epic cookie, Shining Glitter Cookie.

Although she hasn't been the most popular in the Cookie Run: Kingdom world, Shining Glitter Cookie is a very strong, very useful Magic cookie that is able to deal damage, remove debuffs, and even buff allies. Let's check out which are the best Toppings and Beascuits for her!

About Shining Glitter Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Shining Glitter Cookie is acookie, that resides in theShe is acookie, who was released alongside her fellow singer Rockstar Cookie. Since she's a Super Epic, you can only get her from the gacha, and her Soulstones from the Arena Shop.

She deal Electric-type damage, so you can expect to use her together with Twizzly Gummy Cookie, Black Lemonade Cookie, Stormbringer Cookie, and even Rockstar Cookie.

Skill:

All Eyes on the Stage! Shining Glitter Cookie begins singing the Glittering Song, dispelling all debuffs from herself, applying the Glittering Rock Spirit buff to her allies, and dealing damage to the enemies. Whenever the song lands a critical hit, it will partially ignore the target's DMG Resist and Zap them. If Shining Glitter Cookie manages to deal a certain number of critical hits with the Glittering Song, she will provide a CRIT DMG Resist buff for the entire team. While Shining Glitter Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Glittering Song Single Hit DMG: 40.9% of ATK

Glittering Rock Spirit (Allies): CRIT DMG Resist +17.5% for 10 sec

Glittering Rock Spirit (Self): CRIT DMG Resist +35.0% for 10 sec

DMG Resist Bypass (Song CRIT): 35.0%

Zap (Glittering Song CRIT): 45.5% DMG every 1 sec for 13 sec; stacks up to x3 and removes HP Shields

CRIT DMG Resist: +15.0% for 8 sec upon dealing x12 critical hits with Glittering Song

The best Toppings for Shining Glitter Cookie

Shining Glitter Cookie scales well with both ATK and Crit, so it really depends on what you're trying to achieve. I personally like a mix of the two, so for my Toppings I went for Resonant Crit toppings, and the Beascuit has a mix of Crit and Cooldown (that's what I rolled and stuck with it).

5x Juicy Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist

with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist 5x Tropical Rock Apple Jelly with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist

with Cooldown (mandatory), Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist 5x Searing Raspberry with Cooldown, Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist

with Cooldown, Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist 5x Tropical Rock Raspberries with Cooldown, Crit, ATK, Amplify Buff, DMG Resist

When it comes to Toppings, you can try going for either Tropical Rock Raspberries (or Searing Raspberry) or Tropical Rock Apple Jelly (or Juicy Apple Jelly), 5 of each. You can have both as alternative Toppings.

Shining Glitter Cookie best Beascuit setup

Shining Glitter Cookie is fairly forgiving when it comes to the stats, so once I rolled a very good Legendary Zesty Beascuit, I stuck with it. You can also go for a Legendary Thunderous Zesty Beascuit if you want. These are the stats to be on the lookout for:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

Crit

Make sure you're up to date on the latest Cookie Run: Kingdom codes!