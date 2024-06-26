Cookie Run Kingdom: Street Urchin Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Street Urchin Cookie deals extra damage to enemies with Burn effect.

Aim for a lot of ATK and Cooldown on her Toppings and Beascuits.

She is oftentimes used in clearing certain bosses or Tower levels.

Street Urchin Cookie has been added to the Cuckoo Town Square update, and even though she's not been extremely present for all the content as much as her fellow Stormbringer Cookie, she's been a cookie used to clear some levels of the Decadent Choco Cake Tower.

Today we'll take a look at the best Street Urchin Cookie toppings and decide which Beascuits are best for her, given how she's a pretty powerful damage dealer. And when you're done with her, you can take a look at the best toppings for Twizzly Gummy Cookie.

About Street Urchin Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Ride or Crumble Street Urchin Cookie rides her motorbike into her enemies, dealing DMG, inflicting Stun, and causing additional explosion DMG if the target is affected by Burn. Her CRIT% increases and inflicts Burn and Fire-type DMG amplification debuff to enemies. If Street Urchin Cookie or her allies inflict Burn on an enemy, her Fire-type ATK DMG increases. While Street Urchin Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Motorbike Explosion DMG: 407.1% of ATK

Additional Explosion DMG on Burn target: 56.0% of ATK

Stun: 1.0 sec

Burn DMG: 50.0% every 0.5 sec for 7.0 sec; stacks up to x2

Fire-type DMG: +30.0% for 7.0 sec; stacks up to x1

CRIT%: +25.0% for 7.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Passive: Fire-type ATK +8.5% when ally Cookie applies Burn to enemies for 7.0 sec; stacks up to x3

The best Toppings for Street Urchin Cookie

Street Urchin Cookie is acookie, usually positioned in theShe is a very good damage dealer in certain situations, but she relies a lot on enemies having Burn statusShe's ancookie, and at the moment you can only acquire her from the gacha, the Arena shop, the Mileage Shop, or the Rainbow Shell Gallery.

For Street Urchin Cookie, you want to use either Searing Raspberry to increase her damage output (if you already have a lot of Cooldown on her Beascuit), or Swift Chocolate, and go full ATK on the Beascuit.

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK, Cooldown, DMG Reduction

with ATK, Cooldown, DMG Reduction 5x Searing Raspberry with ATK, Cooldown, DMG Reduction

I suggest you always go for a cool combination of ATK + Cooldown on her toppings, regardless of which ones you go for. These will go a long way if you decide to use Street Urchin Cookie for the Tower or anywhere else.

Street Urchin Cookie best Beascuit setup

For Street Urchin Cookie, I recommend you go for any of these stats in a Legendary Spicy Beascuit:

ATK

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

DMG Resist

If you want to know exactly where Street Urchin Cookie stands in the rankings, then you should check out the CRK tier list where we ranked all the cookies currently available in the game!