Cookie Run Kingdom: Cream Ferret Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Cream Ferret Cookie is not immune to damage, like Icicle Yeti and Snapdragon
- You want a lot of Cooldown so they can cast their skill as often as possible
- Aim for Cooldown, ATK and Amplify Buff as the 3 main stats
A new and adorable cookie has just been released, and today we're about to check out just how powerful it really is! Of course, it's Cream Ferret Cookie, and this guide will cover the best Toppings and Beascuits for it.
As a Special cookie, Cream Ferret is in the same boat as Icicle Yeti Cookie and Snapdragon Cookie, but slightly different. You'll see what I am talking about if you keep reading.
About Cream Ferret Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomCream Ferret Cookie is a Support cookie, and they reside in the Rear line. Cream Ferret Cookie's a Special quality, and just like the other Special cookies, they can be obtained only at the Pavillion of Promise, using Purity Crystals (or Cream Crystals) to summon.
Since this new cookie can provide a lot of useful buffs to the team, as well as healing, they're a must-have. However, they are not immune to damage, so a little bit of DMG Resist or a lot of Cooldown should make up for that.
Skill:
|Snuggly Ferret
|Transforms into their animal form, healing allies and granting DMG Resist, CRIT%, and CRIT DMG buffs. Cream Ferret Cookie hops onto the Cookie with the highest ATK (excluding Safeguarded Cookies), granting them the Fuzzy Scarf buff; then returns to their Cookie form and grants themselves a Debuff Resist buff. The friendly critter scurries to a Cookie whose HP is below a certain point and grants them the Precious Friend buff and Fuzzy Scarf buff. They cannot use their skill temporarily while scurrying to a Cookie. Cream Ferret Cookie is immune to damage while in their animal form.
|
|Fuzzy Scarf
|
|Precious Friend
|
The best Toppings for Cream Ferret Cookie
The only Topping you need on Cream Ferret Cookie is Swift Chocolate. You want to give them as much Cooldown as possible, so that's what you should be aiming to max, including in sub-stats.
- 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Amplify Buff
Cream Ferret Cookie's best Beascuit setup
You want to equip this cookie with a Legendary Hearty Beascuit, and try to get the following stats, to buff Cream Ferret Cookie's potential:
- Cooldown
- ATK
- Amplify Buff
We have covered many other cookies, like Blueberry Pie Cookie toppings or the White Lily Cookie guide! There are others, of course, you just have to look them up!