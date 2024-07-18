Cookie Run Kingdom: Cream Ferret Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Cream Ferret Cookie is not immune to damage, like Icicle Yeti and Snapdragon

You want a lot of Cooldown so they can cast their skill as often as possible

Aim for Cooldown, ATK and Amplify Buff as the 3 main stats

A new and adorable cookie has just been released, and today we're about to check out just how powerful it really is! Of course, it's Cream Ferret Cookie, and this guide will cover the best Toppings and Beascuits for it.

As a Special cookie, Cream Ferret is in the same boat as Icicle Yeti Cookie and Snapdragon Cookie, but slightly different. You'll see what I am talking about if you keep reading.

About Cream Ferret Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cream Ferret Cookie is acookie, and they reside in theCream Ferret Cookie's aquality, and just like the other Special cookies, they can be obtained only at the Pavillion of Promise, using Purity Crystals (or Cream Crystals) to summon.

Since this new cookie can provide a lot of useful buffs to the team, as well as healing, they're a must-have. However, they are not immune to damage, so a little bit of DMG Resist or a lot of Cooldown should make up for that.

Skill:

Snuggly Ferret Transforms into their animal form, healing allies and granting DMG Resist, CRIT%, and CRIT DMG buffs. Cream Ferret Cookie hops onto the Cookie with the highest ATK (excluding Safeguarded Cookies), granting them the Fuzzy Scarf buff; then returns to their Cookie form and grants themselves a Debuff Resist buff. The friendly critter scurries to a Cookie whose HP is below a certain point and grants them the Precious Friend buff and Fuzzy Scarf buff. They cannot use their skill temporarily while scurrying to a Cookie. Cream Ferret Cookie is immune to damage while in their animal form. Team Healing: 55.0% of ATK

Periodic Team Healing: 13.4% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 7.0 sec

DMG Resist +10.0%, CRIT% +20.0%, CRIT DMG +25.0% for 14.0 sec; stacks up to x1 Fuzzy Scarf ATK +40.0%, CRIT DMG +20.0%, Debuff Resist +30.0% for 14.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Healing 28.9% of ATK every 2.0 sec for 14.0 sec

Debuff Resist +20.0% on self for 7.0 sec Precious Friend Buff granted automatically to Cookies with HP under 50.0%

HP Shield of 100.0% Max HP for 2.0 sec

Recovers 15.0% of ATK per 1% of lost HP

Precious Friend Activation Cooldown 16.0 sec

The best Toppings for Cream Ferret Cookie

The only Topping you need on Cream Ferret Cookie is Swift Chocolate. You want to give them as much Cooldown as possible, so that's what you should be aiming to max, including in sub-stats.

5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist, Amplify Buff

Cream Ferret Cookie's best Beascuit setup

You want to equip this cookie with a Legendary Hearty Beascuit, and try to get the following stats, to buff Cream Ferret Cookie's potential:

Cooldown

ATK

Amplify Buff

