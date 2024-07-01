Cookie Run Kingdom: Peach Blossom Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Peach Blossom Cookie's skill grants resistance to Apathy debuff.
- He can be a very powerful cookie in the Arena, if he can survive long enough.
- Aim for these 3 main stats in his Toppings and Beascuits: Cooldown, DMG Resist, ATK.
A brand-new Cookie that ties into the story of Beast-Yeast is out, and its name is Peach Blossom Cookie! That's the topic of today's guide - if you are curious whether or not Peach Blossom is good enough to pull for, or if you should even bother upgrading him, I'll give you all the answers.
Below you will find the best Peach Blossom Cookie Toppings and Beascuits, and how you can make a spot for him on your team if you really want to.
About Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomPeach Blossom Cookie is a Support cookie, and he resides in the Middle line. He is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain his Soulstones from the gacha, from the Arena shop, and Rainbow Shell Gallery at the moment. He is a very good healer actually, since he can provide some resistance to Apathy debuff, so he could be a good addition to your Arena teams.
Skill:
|Heavenly Fruit
|With a gentle flick of a peach tree branch, Peach Blossom Cookie summons a Peach Tree that will periodically heal the team and bear Peach Bao fruits. The ally with the lowest Current HP will receive additional Healing. Peach Blossom Cookie will give Heavenly Fruits to allies to increase their DMG Resist and Debuff Resist. The fruit will also grant resistance to Apathy, and ATK and DMG Resist buffs when affected by Apathy. Enemies will receive Unripe Peach Baos, inflicting DMG, reducing their ATK SPD and MOV SPD. Peach Fragrance will protect Peach Blossom Cookie, making him immune to Apathy.
|
The best Toppings for Peach Blossom Cookie
Depending on where you want to use Peach Blossom Cookie, you might need two different Topping setups: one for Arena, and one for PvE. The PvE one should be focused on Cooldown + ATK, while the one used in the Arena should be DMG Resistance + Cooldown + ATK.
- 5x Solid Almond with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff
- 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, ATK, Amplify Buff
If you happened to roll a lot of DMG Resist stats on your Beascuit, you can probably get away with just using Swift Choco toppings, with DMG Resist sub-stats and ATK.
Peach Blossom Cookie best Beascuit setup
I believe there are three main stats you should aim to get for your Peach Blossom Cookie, and you can look for them in a Legendary Hearty Beascuit as well as in Toppings:
- Cooldown
- DMG Resist
- ATK
Plan on using Peach Blossom Cookie in the Arena. You can make him work alongside Mystic Flour Cookie, Dark Cacao Cookie (Awakened), Dark Choco Cookie, and Financier Cookie or Holliberry Cookie - feel free to try out different team setups if you're a fan of this adorable new cookie!