Cookie Run Kingdom: Peach Blossom Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Peach Blossom Cookie's skill grants resistance to Apathy debuff.

He can be a very powerful cookie in the Arena, if he can survive long enough.

Aim for these 3 main stats in his Toppings and Beascuits: Cooldown, DMG Resist, ATK.

A brand-new Cookie that ties into the story of Beast-Yeast is out, and its name is Peach Blossom Cookie! That's the topic of today's guide - if you are curious whether or not Peach Blossom is good enough to pull for, or if you should even bother upgrading him, I'll give you all the answers.

Below you will find the best Peach Blossom Cookie Toppings and Beascuits, and how you can make a spot for him on your team if you really want to.

About Peach Blossom Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Heavenly Fruit With a gentle flick of a peach tree branch, Peach Blossom Cookie summons a Peach Tree that will periodically heal the team and bear Peach Bao fruits. The ally with the lowest Current HP will receive additional Healing. Peach Blossom Cookie will give Heavenly Fruits to allies to increase their DMG Resist and Debuff Resist. The fruit will also grant resistance to Apathy, and ATK and DMG Resist buffs when affected by Apathy. Enemies will receive Unripe Peach Baos, inflicting DMG, reducing their ATK SPD and MOV SPD. Peach Fragrance will protect Peach Blossom Cookie, making him immune to Apathy. Healing: 25.8% of ATK every 1.0 sec for 10.0 sec

Additional Healing: 132.0% of ATK

Heavenly Fruit: DMG Resist +30.0%, Debuff Resist +30.0%, Apathy DMG & Duration -80.0% for 16.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Apathy Targets: ATK +35.0%, DMG Resist+25.0% for 10.0 sec; stacks up to x1

Unripe Peach Bao: DMG every 0.1 sec for 0.5 sec total DMG 901.4%

ATK SPD -35.0% for 10.0 sec, MOV SPD -20.0%; stacks up to x2

The best Toppings for Peach Blossom Cookie

Peach Blossom Cookie is acookie, and he resides in theHe is ancookie, and you can obtain his Soulstones from the gacha, from the Arena shop, and Rainbow Shell Gallery at the moment. He is a very good healer actually, since he can provide some resistance to Apathy debuff, so he could be a good addition to your Arena teams.

Depending on where you want to use Peach Blossom Cookie, you might need two different Topping setups: one for Arena, and one for PvE. The PvE one should be focused on Cooldown + ATK, while the one used in the Arena should be DMG Resistance + Cooldown + ATK.

5x Solid Almond with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff

with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), DMG Resist, ATK, Amplify Buff

If you happened to roll a lot of DMG Resist stats on your Beascuit, you can probably get away with just using Swift Choco toppings, with DMG Resist sub-stats and ATK.

Peach Blossom Cookie best Beascuit setup

I believe there are three main stats you should aim to get for your Peach Blossom Cookie, and you can look for them in a Legendary Hearty Beascuit as well as in Toppings:

Cooldown

DMG Resist

ATK

Plan on using Peach Blossom Cookie in the Arena. You can make him work alongside Mystic Flour Cookie, Dark Cacao Cookie (Awakened), Dark Choco Cookie, and Financier Cookie or Holliberry Cookie - feel free to try out different team setups if you're a fan of this adorable new cookie!