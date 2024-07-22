Cookie Run Kingdom: Snapdragon Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- The only true stat Snapdragon Cookie needs is Cooldown - and maybe some Amplify Buff.
- Snapdragon Cookie pairs extremely well with other Dragon Cookies.
- This cookie's dialogue is extremely funny and cute!
Released along with the powerful Tarte Tatin Cookie, Snapdragon Cookie is a dragon cookie whose tongue can only be understood by Pitaya Dragon Cookie (so far). This little fact is going to appear in the CRK Quiz, so make sure you remember it!
Snapdragon Cookie used to be one of the best Healers in the game before the release of Mystic Flour Cookie, and even now, they are still top-tier in certain team comps. The secret is having a lot of Cooldown and Amplify Buff to enhance the healing provided by a lot.
About Snapdragon Cookie in Cookie Run: KingdomSnapdragon Cookie is a Support cookie, and it is positioned in the Rear line. They're a Special rarity cookie, and to summon them, you just have to use your tries in the Pavilion of Promise.
Upgrading Snapdragon Cookie is easier said than done, because although the Soulstones required to upgrade and Ascend them are lower than your average cookie's, it takes time to get the copies.You cannot get Snapdragon Cookie's copies or Soulstones anywhere else aside from the Pavilion of Promise.
Skill:
|Arcane Blossom
|As an ancient entity, Snapdragon Cookie is safeguarded and invulnerable to enemy attacks. The elder magic of their skill will bloom snapdragons, periodically healing the team's HP and granting a buff providing Stun resist, increased Debuff Resist, increased ATK, increased DMG Resist, and an HP Shield. Elder magic grants Dragon Cookies Draconic Lifeforce, increasing the Max HP of Dragon Cookies.
|
The best Toppings for Snapdragon Cookie
The only Toppings you need for little Snapdragon Cookie is the Cooldown one. You'd best have the Radiant Draconic Toppings for it, since it needs a lot of CDR.
- 5x Draconic Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff
- 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK, Amplify Buff
Snapdragon Cookie best Beascuit setup
Just like with the Toppings, you want a Legendary Hearty Beascuit that has a lot of Cooldown and plenty of Amplify Buff, to further boost the stats given by Snapdragon Cookie's skill.
- Amplify Buff
- Cooldown
Did you have a chance to read the Cookie Run Kingdom tier list we prepared? Afterwards, you can check out the Black Lemonade Cookie guide, as well as the Golden Cheese Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide!