Cookie Run: Kingdom: Mystic Flour Cookie Beascuits and Toppings guide

By Cristina Mesesan
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Mystic Flour Cookie is the first Beast Cookie added to the game
  • She is the most powerful Healing cookie in CRK at the moment
  • Mystic Flour Cookie scales with Cooldown, so try to get a lot of Cooldown from Toppings and Beascuits

Mystic Flour Cookie is the very first Beast cookie added to Cookie Run Kingdom, and if you are curious about the best toppings for Mystic Flour Cookie, I've made this guide to help you out.

Bringing an unfathomable power to any team, Mystic Flour Cookie is a force to be reckoned with. She's a Healer that can buff allies' ATK, heal them and grant them various buffs that stack. She pairs extremely well with Cloud Haetae Cookie, another cookie that was introduced in Episode 3 of Beast-Yeast.

Mystic Flour Cookie story

About Mystic Flour Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Mystic Flour Cookie is a Healing cookie, that relies heavily on Cooldown. She is positioned in the Rear, and she's the first Cookie of Beast quality. According to the lore of CRK, Beasts were here even before Ancient Cookies, making her extremely powerful. You can obtain Mystic Flour Cookie from the limited-time gacha, and if you're lucky, you can find her Soulstones in the Arena shop. 

Skill:

Whispers of Apathy Whispers of Apathy skill icon
Creates the Realm of Apathy, shielding the allies with the Cocoon of Futility. Allies within the Realm of Apathy have their HP periodically restored. They will also gain the Meaningless Whispers buff. Once the duration of the Realm of Apathy is over, the allies will be Healed for a portion of the DMG they have dealt. The Cocoon of Futility cannot be Dispelled or removed by Zap or Overcurrent. The effect will remain even after the HP Shield reaches 0 capacity. If the target is at Max HP, incoming Healing will restore the HP Shield instead.

If an enemy Cookie enters the Realm of Apathy, their Cooldown will be increased, and their ATK SPD will be reduced. They will also be debuffed with the Pale Plague, increasing the remaining Cooldown when dispelled.

Mystic Flour Cookie will increase her own DMG Resist based on the decreased amount of Cooldown. Her Lantern of Apathy will keep healing the allies regardless of Mystic Flour Cookie's current status and will be further enhanced when she is defeated.

If there are no Safeguarded Cookies in the team, Mystic Flour Cookie cannot be incapacitated, and the amount of Healing coming from the Lantern of Apathy will be greatly increased. Ally Cookies will also be provided with Buff Protection.

Mystic Flour Cookie is immune to Apathy along with all targets of the Cocoon of Futility and disrupts the Power of Apathy effect affecting enemies.
Realm of Apathy
  • Duration: 5 sec
  • Healing: 10.7% of ATK every 0.5 sec
  • Healing Proportional to DMG Dealt: heals 26.3% of DMG dealt by ally, 200.0% of Max ATK
  • DMG Resist (Self): +25.0% while Realm of Apathy is active
  • Buff Protection: 20 sec if there is no Safeguarded Cookies in team (only the Buff Protection buff will be removed); stacks up to x1
Cocoon of Futility
  • HP Shield: 20.0% of Max HP for 10 sec; capacity capped at 45.0%
  • HP Shield Restoration: 66.5% of Healing received, -1% for each 1% of remaining Shield HP, capped at -45.0%
Touch of Meaninglessness
  • Debuff Resist: +35.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1
  • DMG Resist: +20.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Indirect DMG Resist: +50.0% for 15 sec; stacks up to x1
Pale Plague
  • DMG: +25.0% for 8 sec; stacks up to x1
  • ATK: -20.0% for 8 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Cookies: Cooldown +20.0%
  • Others: ATK SPD -30.0% for 8 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Upon Removal: Cooldown +20.0%
Beast Cookie: Lantern of Apathy
  • Passive: for every 1% of Cooldown decreased, gain DMG Resist +1.2% (capped at 45%)
  • Triggers every 5 sec (20 sec with Safeguarded Cookie in team)
  • Healing: 26.3% of ATK + 1.5% of ATK per 1% of HP lost
  • Healing with Safeguarded Cookie in Team: 1.0% of ATK
  • ATK: +10.0% for 4 sec; stacks up to x
  • DEF: +30.0% for 4 sec; stacks up to x1
  • When enhanced:
  • HP Shield: 5.0% of target's Max HP for 4 se
  • DMG Resist: +15.0% for 4 sec; stacks up to x1
  • Debuff Resist: +30.0% for 4 sec; stacks up to x1

The best Toppings for Mystic Flour Cookie 

Mystic Flour Cookie toppings

The only toppings you need on Mystic Flour Cookie are the ones that grant Cooldown. You want 5x Swift Chocolate toppings on her, no matter the circumstances. She scales with Cooldown, and the Swift Chocolate toppings with additional Cooldown will grant you exactly that.

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with Cooldown (mandatory), ATK, DMG Reduction, or Amplify Buff.

The main sub-stat you want on every single Topping piece is Cooldown. If you want to take it one step further, I recommend going for Cooldown + ATK as mandatory sub-stats. Since Mystic Flour Cookie is the most powerful cookie in the game right now, you should go that extra mile to craft the best toppings for her.

Mystic Flour Cookie best Beascuit setup

Beascuits setup

In terms of Beascuits, you can have a little bit more freedom here. You can try aiming for 2x Cooldown and 2x ATK to further enhance her stats. Additionally, you can also go for a Beascuit with 3x or even 4x Cooldown stats, but then you might end up lacking some damage.

Aim for any of the following stats in a Legendary Sweet Beascuit:

  • Cooldown (mandatory)
  • ATK
  • DMG Reduction

We've already mentioned Mystic Flour Cookie being a top-tier cookie, but if you aren't sure about the rest, you should read our updated tier list for Cookie Run Kingdom! And for other cookie guides, use the Stormbringer Cookie toppings.

