CookieRun Kingdom: Asphodel Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Just because she's got a tragic backstory doesn't mean your strategies for her need to be tragic too! Let our Asphodel Cookie Toppings guide help you out.

Asphodel Cookie does best with Grass toppings

She can work in a team alongside Millennial Tree Cookie and White Lily Cookie

You need a lot of damage on her, but also some defensive stats (unless you have a good support)

With a design closely resembling that of Vex from League of Legends, CookieRun Kingdom's Asphodel Cookie is a Bomber cookie who provides buffs for the team, specifically a Grass-element team.

Of course, that means you won't necessarily have to play with Dark Enchantress Cookie or Timekeeper Cookie, two of the best damage dealers in the game, but a completely different team. So, is it worth it? Today's article will shed some light on that, and also give you a complete Asphodel Cookie build.

About Asphodel Cookie in CookieRun: Kingdom

Skill:

Cat Ghost Summons a Cat Ghost at the enemy's location that explodes after a set time, dealing damage. Deals extra damage to enemies in PvE, increasing with each Grass Cookie on the team (excluding herself). Additionally grants ally Grass Cookies increased CRIT%, CRIT DMG, Grass-type DMG, and DMG Resist. Cat Ghost Explosion DMG: 595.2% of ATK

Extra DMG to enemies in PvE: 400.2% of ATK + 233.4% per Grass Cookie

CRIT%: +20.0% for 15.0 sec

CRIT DMG: +15.0% for 15.0 sec

Grass-type DMG: +25.0% for 15.0 sec

DMG Resist: +20.0% for 15.0 sec

The best Asphodel Cookie Toppings

Asphodel Cookie is acookie, positioned in theShe is ancookie, and you can obtain her from the exclusive release gacha at the start, after which she will be added to the regular gacha pool.

I like the Cooldown toppings on my Asphodel Cookie, since her kit scales quite well with it, but also with damage and Crit. I recommend looking for the ideal sub-stats on the Toppings, not just throwing in random toppings (if you plan on using her).

5x Oblivion Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Asphodel Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Asphodel Cookie is the

Aim to give your Asphodel Cookie a beascuit with full Grass DMG. If not possible, aim for at least 3x Grass DMG. Her kit relies heavily on that, so the more, the better. A Legendary Verdant Spicy Beascuit with the following stats works best:

4x Grass DMG

3x Grass DMG + DMG Resist Bypass

3x Grass DMG + Cooldown

Best team for Asphodel Cookie

Since she buffs only the Grass cookies, you want to put her in a team with the following cookies:

You could maybe replace TC or ADC with Povidone-Iodine Cookie, since the team is fairly flexible - you just want a couple of Grass cookies on the team to trigger the passive.

Oh, and feel free to read our CookieRun Kingdom tier list to see where she ranks!