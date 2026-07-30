CookieRun Kingdom: Asphodel Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
Just because she's got a tragic backstory doesn't mean your strategies for her need to be tragic too! Let our Asphodel Cookie Toppings guide help you out.
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
- Asphodel Cookie does best with Grass toppings
- She can work in a team alongside Millennial Tree Cookie and White Lily Cookie
- You need a lot of damage on her, but also some defensive stats (unless you have a good support)
With a design closely resembling that of Vex from League of Legends, CookieRun Kingdom's Asphodel Cookie is a Bomber cookie who provides buffs for the team, specifically a Grass-element team.
Of course, that means you won't necessarily have to play with Dark Enchantress Cookie or Timekeeper Cookie, two of the best damage dealers in the game, but a completely different team. So, is it worth it? Today's article will shed some light on that, and also give you a complete Asphodel Cookie build.
About Asphodel Cookie in CookieRun: KingdomAsphodel Cookie is a Bomber cookie, positioned in the Middle line. She is an Epic cookie, and you can obtain her from the exclusive release gacha at the start, after which she will be added to the regular gacha pool.
Skill:
|Cat Ghost
|Summons a Cat Ghost at the enemy's location that explodes after a set time, dealing damage. Deals extra damage to enemies in PvE, increasing with each Grass Cookie on the team (excluding herself). Additionally grants ally Grass Cookies increased CRIT%, CRIT DMG, Grass-type DMG, and DMG Resist.
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The best Asphodel Cookie Toppings
I like the Cooldown toppings on my Asphodel Cookie, since her kit scales quite well with it, but also with damage and Crit. I recommend looking for the ideal sub-stats on the Toppings, not just throwing in random toppings (if you plan on using her).
- 5x Oblivion Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)
or
- 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory), CRIT (mandatory)
Best Topping TartThe best Topping Tart for Asphodel Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.
Asphodel Cookie's best Beascuit setup
Aim to give your Asphodel Cookie a beascuit with full Grass DMG. If not possible, aim for at least 3x Grass DMG. Her kit relies heavily on that, so the more, the better. A Legendary Verdant Spicy Beascuit with the following stats works best:
- 4x Grass DMG
- 3x Grass DMG + DMG Resist Bypass
- 3x Grass DMG + Cooldown
Best team for Asphodel CookieSince she buffs only the Grass cookies, you want to put her in a team with the following cookies:
- White Lily Cookie
- Millennial Tree Cookie
- Asphodel Cookie
- Sugar Swan Cookie
- Timekeeper Cookie or Ananas Dragon Cookie
You could maybe replace TC or ADC with Povidone-Iodine Cookie, since the team is fairly flexible - you just want a couple of Grass cookies on the team to trigger the passive.
Oh, and feel free to read our CookieRun Kingdom tier list to see where she ranks!