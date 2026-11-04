Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list
LR and TUR characters are the cream of the crop at the moment, and we have ranked them according to their power on this Dokkan Battle tier list.
Updated on November 4th, 2026 - Version - 6.6.5
Let's be honest, power creep in this game is real. If you're unfamiliar, that means the new units are usually just better than the old ones. As a result, the meta is ever-changing, and keeping up with it can be challenging if you are a returning player.
If you are a veteran player, of course, you have your own Dokkan Battle tier list in mind and nothing is going to change that, but hopefully, this article can help new players (and returning players) get some perspective on the current state of the meta.
- For similar content, check out our DB Legends tier list
I say the current state of the meta because you never know when Bandai Namco will decide to release a new Extreme-Z Awakening (EZA) or something that will change everything completely. Remember when Goku was considered to be the best unit in the game? Yeah, it's been a while, hasn't it?
Of course, ranking every unit in Dokkan would make no sense for various reasons, but most importantly, you just want to know which units are the best in the game, right? So, we've decided to rank the top 10 best LR units in Dokkan Battle and also the 10 best TUR.
For any new players who are wondering what exactly TUR means, let's clear things up. TUR stands for transcended ultra rare, which means the unit has been Dokkan awakened from a level 100 UR and can go higher than level 120 and SA higher than 10.
With that out of the way, let's get into our Dokkan Battle tier list.
1
Top 5 LR characters in Dokkan Battle
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|1.
|Incomparable Radiance Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel)
|2.
|Ultimate Saiyan Power Roar
Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT) (Golden Giant Ape)
|3.
|Newfound Power Beyond the Ultimate Gohan (Beast)
|4.
|Universe-Devastating Combat Power Broly
|5.
|Fusion Reborn Goku (Angel) & Vegeta (Angel)
No surprises here as Incomparable Radiance Super Saiyan Goku + Super Saiyan Vegeta (Angel) is the best LR unit in the game. What is there to say about this one, really? It has everything. Damage, defense, broad category synergies, and, of course, the Super Vegito mechanics, on top of massive ATK/DEF stats. It's a must-have for anniversary events (and beyond).
This version of Goku (Ultimate Saiyan Power Roar Super Saiyan 3 Goku (GT) (Golden Giant Ape)), transforms into a Golden Giant Ape under specific conditions, such as when his HP falls to 70% or less or starting from the fifth turn of battle. His abilities include a significant boost to Ki and Attack/Defense stats, with a high chance of performing critical hits. He also receives additional Ki when obtaining AGL Ki Spheres, enhancing his combat effectiveness. His Super Attack, Ki Blast Super Kamehameha, deals supreme damage to enemies while raising his Attack for three turns.
2
Other viable LR characters
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|6.
|All-Out Super Attack Super Saiyan Gohan (Teen)
|7.
|Boiling Evil
Super Janemba
|8.
|Audacious Finish
Super Saiyan 3 Gotenks
|9.
|Super Warrior Who Destroys All
Legendary Super Saiyan Broly
|10.
|Fierce Clash of Burning Power
Super Saiyan Goku & Super Saiyan Gohan (Youth) & Super Saiyan Trunks (Teen)
"All-Out Super Attack" Super Saiyan Gohan (Teen) is the "Kamehameha" category leader. He grants Ki +3 and a massive +200% boost to HP, ATK, and DEF, embodying Teen Gohan's iconic Kamehameha clash with Cell from the Cell Saga.
His kit features powerful Super Attacks with stun potential, a passive that ramps up ATK and DEF with Hybrid Saiyans and Movie Heroes allies. and HP recovery below 50%, peaking in long fights like Red Zone with millions in damage output.
That said, his slow startup and early-game fragility (DEF around 200k pre-Super) make him less ideal for short battles, requiring specific team synergies to get by. It is best to pair him with Hybrid Saiyans or Kamehameha units like LR STR SSJ2 Gohan"Super Warrior Who Destroys All" Legendary Super Saiyan Broly is my favourite unit as I always had a thing for Movie Bosses and Broly units in general. He's the Leader for Uncontrollable Power, Revenge, and Planetary Destruction with Ki +3 and HP, ATK, DEF +170% (+30% for overlapping categories like Movie Bosses, Transformation Boost or Pure Saiyans).
His kit delivers ATK & DEF (+260%, +100% on attack), Ki and HP boosts from spheres, and a game-changing Active Skill against Goku’s Family, that can dish out at 10-15M damage and 500k+ DEF in events like Red Zone.
His early DEF (200k pre-Super) and tricky Ki links (e.g., Fierce Battle) are problematic, and it demands specific team-building for Broly to work.
3
Top 5 TUR characters in Dokkan Battle
|Best TUR characters
|1.
|Death Match for World Domination Piccolo Jr.
|2.
|Fighter Entrusted with Allies' Wishes Super Saiyan God Goku
|3.
|Showdown for the World's Strongest Goku
|4.
|The Power of Strong Thoughts Kale (Berserk)
|5.
|Imperturbable Hero Gamma 1
Gamma 1 feels like a gatekeeper to the top five TUR in Dokkan Battle. He's just great all around, a very solid unit that should not be underestimated. Kale is pretty amazing, and if she had a better team, she might be even higher. But she doesn't and the truth is that she needs protection until she transforms. Once she transforms, she's easily one of the very best characters in the whole game. It's just getting there is extremely tricky.
If this Kale variant had a bit of help from other units, she would be ranked even higher. I'm a bit biased since this is my favourite unit for quite some time now, but once she transforms, she can just take over any battle. With that said, she does need some help to get there.
There's not a lot to say about our top 3 units on this part of a tier list.TEQ Goku - once he revives he turns into a beast. Granted, his conditions are not the easiest to meet, but hey, many units suffer from this. PHY God Goku is super in terms of defense and offense, and he also has a great link set. Piccolo Jr. is simply an overpowered unit that can carry various teams and make them look stronger than they really are.
4
Other viable TUR characters
|Other TUR characters
|6.
|Quest for the Dragon Balls Goku (Youth)
|7.
|Fearless Hero Gamma 2
|8.
|Evil Warrior with Forbidden Power Turles
|9.
|Earth's Dominant Elite Yamcha
|10.
|Evil-Stained Androids Android #17 & Hell Fighter #17
We start our top 10 with Super 17. We could argue this card's placement on the list, but no matter how we slice it, it couldn't be much higher. Remember, these are the best TUR in the game, so we have to judge them accordingly. Super 17's biggest problem is that it's very, very hard to truly unlock this card's potential. There are not that many great teams that fit, and there are no amazing rotations either. Don't get me started with all the restrictions and conditions. Yamcha is pretty impressive at the start of the battle, but once the buff wears off, the drop-off in performance is significant. He does much better in short-duration battles. Turles - for such an expensive card we'd expect more. It has high damage potential if everything aligns, but at the same time, he might get you killed. Gamma 2 is just a good solid card all around. It has decent damage and support, especially when it's next to Gamma 1 on the same rotation.
This is the end of our Dokkan Battle tier list. If you have any suggestions, leave a comment below.