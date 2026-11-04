LR and TUR characters are the cream of the crop at the moment, and we have ranked them according to their power on this Dokkan Battle tier list.

Updated on November 4th, 2026 - Version - 6.6.5

Let's be honest, power creep in this game is real. If you're unfamiliar, that means the new units are usually just better than the old ones. As a result, the meta is ever-changing, and keeping up with it can be challenging if you are a returning player.

If you are a veteran player, of course, you have your own Dokkan Battle tier list in mind and nothing is going to change that, but hopefully, this article can help new players (and returning players) get some perspective on the current state of the meta.

For similar content, check out our DB Legends tier list



I say the current state of the meta because you never know when Bandai Namco will decide to release a new Extreme-Z Awakening (EZA) or something that will change everything completely. Remember when Goku was considered to be the best unit in the game? Yeah, it's been a while, hasn't it?

Of course, ranking every unit in Dokkan would make no sense for various reasons, but most importantly, you just want to know which units are the best in the game, right? So, we've decided to rank the top 10 best LR units in Dokkan Battle and also the 10 best TUR.

For any new players who are wondering what exactly TUR means, let's clear things up. TUR stands for transcended ultra rare, which means the unit has been Dokkan awakened from a level 100 UR and can go higher than level 120 and SA higher than 10.

With that out of the way, let's get into our Dokkan Battle tier list.