Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list - The best characters ranked
Let's be honest, power creep in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan battle is real. That means that the new units are usually just better than the old ones. As a result, the meta is ever-changing and keeping up with it can be challenging if you are a returning player.
If you are a veteran player, of course, you have your own Dokkan Battle characters list in mind and nothing is going to change that, but hopefully, this article can help new players (and returning players) to get some perspective on the current state of the game.
- For similar content check DBZ Legends characters tier list
I say the current state of the game because you never know when Bandai Namco will decide to release a new Extreme-Z Awakening (EZA) or something that will change everything completely. Remember when UI Goku was considered to be the best unit in the game? Well, it feels like it's been a while since then.
Of course, ranking EVERY unit in the Dokkan would make no sense for various reasons but most importantly, you just want to know which are the very best units in the game right? So, we've decided to rank the top 10 best LR units in the game and also, the 10 best TUR.
For any new players who are wondering what exactly TUR means, let's clear things up. TUR stands for transcended ultra rare, which means the unit has been Dokkan awakened from a level 100 UR and can go higher than level 120 and SA higher than 10.
With that out of the way, let's get into our Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list.
Top 5 LR characters
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|1.
|Miraculous final battle Goku (GT) & Super Saiyan 4 Vegeta
|2.
|A Quest That Makes Wishes Come True Bulma (Youth)
|3.
|Exploding Latent Power Piccolo (Power Awakening)
|4.
|Ultimate and Supreme Fusion Gogeta - Ultimate and Invincible Fusion Vegito
|5.
|Universe's Last Hope Super Saiyan 3 Goku & Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta
Let's talk about the top 5 LR characters that are cream of the DBZ Dokkan Battle tier list. Universe's Last Hope Super Saiyan 3 Goku & Super Saiyan 2 Vegeta is clearly a fantastic duo. However, their defense is inferior to the other units on this list. Yes, after numerous super attacks, they can truly defend without much difficulty. The issue is that they can kill you before they reach that stage though. However, in terms of attacking power, they may outperform the blue fusions.
Ultimate and Supreme Fusion Gogeta and Ultimate and Invincible Fusion Vegito are essentially the same units and thus, we have to rank them together. Once they get their blue transformation these two can melt any boss.
Piccolo had been absent from the meta for a long time. But this variant...wow. He can carry your entire squad after he transforms into the orange Piccolo since he can defend your other units. This Piccolo is a defensive beast with plenty of offensive potential. The ki support he offers is also crucial.
The first place on our list, is a toss-up between Bulma and the GT duo. It is ridiculous how good Goku and SSJ 4 Vegeta are, no need to talk about them much. Bulma is the game's greatest support unit, and she can improve any team. Everything in her set is simply fantastic.
Other viable LR characters
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|6.
|Power of Pride and Hope Super Saiyan God SS Vegeta & Super Saiyan Trunks (Future)
|7.
|The Soul that Heats Up in a Fierce Battle Goku
|8.
|Extraordinary Super Warrior Super Saiyan Goku
|9.
|Beyond the Shining Clouds Gohan (Kid)
|10.
|Planet-Crushing Blow Cooler (Final Form)
We had to leave out of our list some very strong units and popular units. Beast Gohan, AGL Gohan, Super Buu, they didn't find their way into our top 10. The reason is that the units that did make it onto our list, are simply better. Starting with Cooler, he is the best villain in the game. Maybe at the moment that doesn't say much since Super units keep getting all the buffs in the world but that shows exactly how strong he is. His only downside is the lack of an actual great team, otherwise, he would be ranked higher.
Gohan can take the toughest punches from the game's hardest bosses without problems. Even with an element disadvantage, he's just that good of a tank. He stacks defense a bit better than the duo and his hp regen can literally win you the battle. On the other hand, Vegeta and Trunks are great defensively to this day. The only restriction is that they must be in the first slot after turn five in order to guard.
It's hard to separate TEQ Goku and the INT Vegeta / Trunks. Even though their kits are not the same, they are pretty similar. Goku can guard for up to six turns which is more than enough in most battles.
TUR characters - Top 5
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|1.
|Death Match for World Domination Piccolo Jr.
|2.
|Fighter Entrusted with Allies' Wishes Super Saiyan God Goku
|3.
|Showdown for the World's Strongest Goku
|4.
|The Power of Strong Thoughts Kale (Berserk)
|5.
|Imperturbable Hero Gamma 1
Gamma 1 feels like a gatekeeper to the top five TUR in Dragonball Z Dokkan battle. He's just great all around, a very solid unit and he should not be underestimated
Kale is pretty amazing and if she had a better team, she might be even higher. But she doesn't have and the truth is that she needs protection until she transforms. Once she transforms, she's easily one of the very best characters in the whole game.
If this Kale variant had a bit of help from other units, she would be ranked even higher. I'm a bit biased since this is my favorite unit for quite some time now, but once she transforms she can just take over any battle. With that said, she does need some help to get there.
There's not a lot to say about our top 3 units in Dokkan Battle. TEQ Goku - once he revives he turns into a beast. Granted, his conditions are not the easiest to meet but hey, many units suffer from this. PHY God Goku is super in terms of defense and offense and he also has a great link set. Piccolo Jr. is simply an overpowered unit that can carry various teams and make them look stronger than they really are.
Dokkan Battle Tier List - TUR
|DOKKAN BATTLE
|6.
|Quest for the Dragon Balls Goku (Youth)
|7.
|Fearless Hero Gamma 2
|8.
|Evil Warrior with Forbidden Power Turles
|9.
|Earth's Dominant Elite
Yamcha
|10.
|Evil-Stained Androids Android #17 & Hell Fighter #17
We start our top 10 with Super 17. We could argue this card's placement on the list, but no matter how we slice it, it couldn't be much higher. Remember, these are the best TUR in the game, so we have to judge them accordingly.
Super 17's biggest problem is that it's very, very hard to truly unlock this card's potential. There are not that many great teams that it fits, and not any amazing rotations either. Don't get me started with all the restrictions and conditions.
Yamcha is pretty impressive at the start of the battle but once the buff wears off, the drop-off in performance is significant. He does much better in short-duration battles. Turles for such an expensive card we'd expect more. It has high damage potential if everything aligns, but at the same time, he might get you killed. Gamma 2 is just a good solid card all around. It has decent damage and support, especially when it's next to Gamma 1 on the same rotation.