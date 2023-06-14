Let's be honest, power creep in Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan battle is real. That means that the new units are usually just better than the old ones. As a result, the meta is ever-changing and keeping up with it can be challenging if you are a returning player.

If you are a veteran player, of course, you have your own Dokkan Battle characters list in mind and nothing is going to change that, but hopefully, this article can help new players (and returning players) to get some perspective on the current state of the game.

For similar content check DBZ Legends characters tier list



I say the current state of the game because you never know when Bandai Namco will decide to release a new Extreme-Z Awakening (EZA) or something that will change everything completely. Remember when UI Goku was considered to be the best unit in the game? Well, it feels like it's been a while since then.

Of course, ranking EVERY unit in the Dokkan would make no sense for various reasons but most importantly, you just want to know which are the very best units in the game right? So, we've decided to rank the top 10 best LR units in the game and also, the 10 best TUR.

For any new players who are wondering what exactly TUR means, let's clear things up. TUR stands for transcended ultra rare, which means the unit has been Dokkan awakened from a level 100 UR and can go higher than level 120 and SA higher than 10.

With that out of the way, let's get into our Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle tier list.