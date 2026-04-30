Cookie Run Kingdom: Parfait Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

With a beautiful singing voice, Parfait Cookie might not be the best support, but she can hold her own if given the right Toppings and Beascuits

Parfait Cookie can work with a lot of stats, but the most important is Cooldown

She is actually a really good singer - you can hear her tunes in the Summer Soda Rock Festa sound pack

You need to max out her Magic Candy to make her viable for any content (to replace any of the rarer cookies)

Parfait Cookie is the go-to Support for many teams that lack one of the exclusive high-rarity supports (like Doughael, Sugar Swan Cookie or Millennial Tree Cookie). She is able to provide really good heals for a Support (not a Healer), on top of increased Debuff Resistance and DEF.

She's also able to grant a shield with the excess HP healed if you have her Magic Candy, which is huge. Her Magic Candy also further boosts the heals, making her the absolute best Epic healer.

If you have her and want to build her, then you're in the right place - I'll show you the best Toppings and a good Beascuit choice for Parfait Cookie.

About Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Paru-Paru-Parfait! Grabs the microphone and belts her heart out. Touched by the earnest and sincere song, all allies will recover some HP and receive a buff that increases DEF and resistance to debuffs. While Parfait Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Healing: 14.4% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec

DEF: +10.0% for 7 sec

Debuff Resist: +50.0% for 7 sec

The best Parfait Cookie Toppings

Parfait Cookie is acookie that resides in theShe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm her Soulstones from the, or. Her Soulcores can be farmed in

To keep the entire team alive, you want to give Parfait Cookie as much Cooldown as possible, so she can spam her heals and buffs. You don't have to give her the Resonant Toppings, but if you have them, why not?

5x Tropical Rock Chocolate with ATK, DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

5x Swift Chocolate with ATK, DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Parfait Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Parfait Cookie is the

Since she doesn't have any affinity to the elements, she can use a regular Legendary Hearty Beascuit with any of the following stats (or a combination of them):

Cooldown

DEF

CRIT Resist

CRIT

A lot of stats work on Parfait Cookie, but depending on the team you use her in or the stage you're trying to clear, you might need to have a secondary Beascuit with 4x Cooldown stats. That will help for bosses that don't deal as much AoE damage.