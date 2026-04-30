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Cookie Run Kingdom: Parfait Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

With a beautiful singing voice, Parfait Cookie might not be the best support, but she can hold her own if given the right Toppings and Beascuits

Cookie Run Kingdom: Parfait Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Cookie Run: Kingdom
  • Parfait Cookie can work with a lot of stats, but the most important is Cooldown
  • She is actually a really good singer - you can hear her tunes in the Summer Soda Rock Festa sound pack
  • You need to max out her Magic Candy to make her viable for any content (to replace any of the rarer cookies)

Parfait Cookie is the go-to Support for many teams that lack one of the exclusive high-rarity supports (like Doughael, Sugar Swan Cookie or Millennial Tree Cookie). She is able to provide really good heals for a Support (not a Healer), on top of increased Debuff Resistance and DEF. 

She's also able to grant a shield with the excess HP healed if you have her Magic Candy, which is huge. Her Magic Candy also further boosts the heals, making her the absolute best Epic healer.

If you have her and want to build her, then you're in the right place - I'll show you the best Toppings and a good Beascuit choice for Parfait Cookie.

story of parfait cookie in crk

About Parfait Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Parfait Cookie is a Support cookie that resides in the Rear line. She is an Epic cookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm her Soulstones from the Dark Mode Stage 12-30, or Dark Mode Stage 14-15. Her Soulcores can be farmed in Master Mode Stage 3-13.

Skill:

Paru-Paru-Parfait! paru-paru-parfait skill icon
Grabs the microphone and belts her heart out. Touched by the earnest and sincere song, all allies will recover some HP and receive a buff that increases DEF and resistance to debuffs. While Parfait Cookie is using her skill, she will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects.
  • Healing: 14.4% of ATK every 1 sec for 7 sec
  • DEF: +10.0% for 7 sec
  • Debuff Resist: +50.0% for 7 sec 

The best Parfait Cookie Toppings

best cooldown toppings for parfait cookie

To keep the entire team alive, you want to give Parfait Cookie as much Cooldown as possible, so she can spam her heals and buffs. You don't have to give her the Resonant Toppings, but if you have them, why not?

  • 5x Tropical Rock Chocolate with ATK, DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

or

  • 5x Swift Chocolate with ATK, DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

The best Topping Tart for Parfait Cookie is the Swift Chocolate Tart.

Parfait Cookie's best Beascuit setup

beascuit with mixed stats for parfait cookie

Since she doesn't have any affinity to the elements, she can use a regular Legendary Hearty Beascuit with any of the following stats (or a combination of them):

  • Cooldown
  • DEF
  • CRIT Resist
  • CRIT

A lot of stats work on Parfait Cookie, but depending on the team you use her in or the stage you're trying to clear, you might need to have a secondary Beascuit with 4x Cooldown stats. That will help for bosses that don't deal as much AoE damage.

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Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.