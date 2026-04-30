Cookie Run Kingdom: Captain Caviar Cookie Toppings and Beascuits guide

Bringing some serious damage to the battle, Captain Caviar Cookie is a real asset with the right Beascuits and Toppings.

Captain Caviar Cookie relies on DMG Resist Bypass on his Beascuit

He needs some ATK and Cooldown as well, which you should try to get on his Toppings

Make sure you upgrade his Magic Candy, so his skill can do a lot more damage.

The mighty Captain is a cookie who is as strong as he is brave. No, of course it's not GingerBrave - it's Captain Caviar Cookie. He is one of those Epics that can deal as much damage as a Legendary cookie, and is surprisingly easy to build.

Of course, being a damage dealer, Captain Caviar Cookie will need some very specific Toppings and Beascuit, but hitting the stats he needs won't make you broke.

So, if you want to build him, I'll share the best Toppings and Beascuit for Captain Caviar Cookie!

About Captain Caviar Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Skill:

Black Shark Torpedo Captain's orders! The Black Shark submarine will appear at Captain Caviar Cookie's call, shoot 3 Black Shark Torpedoes at the enemies, and increase the team's Debuff Resist. Augmented with the latest technology of the Republic, the torpedoes will aim for the enemy with the lowest HP (targets Cookies first) in descending order. Once the torpedo hits the target, it will cause an explosion, dealing area damage and inflicting DEF Reduction. Captain Caviar Cookie is immune to any type of Fear, for he is a fearless sea wolf. While Captain Caviar Cookie is using his skill, he will briefly become resistant to interrupting effects. Debuff Resist: +20.0% for 7.0 sec

Torpedo's Target DMG (Cookies): 331.1%

DMG (Others): 132.4%

Torpedo's Area DMG: 195.7%

Torpedo's Extra Area DMG (Summoned Creatures): 345.7%

DEF: -42.0% for 8.0 sec, stacks up to x1

Endless Flow: Water-type DMG +5.0%, ATK -5.0% for 9 sec; stacks up to x1

The best Captain Caviar Cookie Toppings

Captain Caviar Cookie is acookie, residing in theHe is ancookie, who can be obtained from the Gacha or Mileage Shop. You can also farm his Soulstones from the, or. His Soulcores can be farmed inand

Being a dedicated damage dealer, Captain Caviar Cookie will rely on ATK Toppings.

5x Searing Raspberry with ATK (mandatory), DMG Resist (mandatory), Cooldown (mandatory)

Best Topping Tart

Captain Caviar Cookie's best Beascuit setup

The best Topping Tart for Captain Caviar Cookie is the

I mentioned before that building his Beascuit is fairly easy. You need a regular Beascuit with 4x DMG Resist Bypass, which will greatly enhance his raw damage (especially to bosses). You should pick a Legendary Spicy Beascuit with any of these stats:

Cooldown

DMG Resist Bypass

(optional) ATK

(optional) Water DMG

Best use for Captain Caviar Cookie

In the current meta, Captain Caviar Cookie is still a really good choice for Story Mode, but he is mainly used for beating Machine-God of the Eternal Void in Guild Battle. The team for this boss consists of Captain Caviar Cookie, Crimson Coral Cookie Menthol Cookie , and Peppermint Cookie.

He is a good bosser who also deals decent AoE damage. He used to be a good pick for Error Busters, and still is - depending on the season.