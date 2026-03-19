Arknights Endfield Tangtang guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

If you're rocking a Cryo team, you'll want to include Tangtang. So make sure to follow this guide to learn how to build her best.

Tangtang is a Cryo 6* Operator

She is a Caster who uses a Handcannon

Tangtang is a powerful DPS that can have good synergy with a Cryo team

Tangtang is a solid leader - not just of the Qingbo Stockade, but also in a Cryo team, if you do decide to play one. She has good damage ability, but also the Arts Susc, which can make her team deal more damage.

In this guide, I’ll break down Tangtang's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best Handcannons for her.

Character overview

Class : Caster

: Caster Weapon : Handcannon

: Handcannon Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : Cryo Infliction, Arts Susceptibility

: Cryo Infliction, Arts Susceptibility Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Reserve Hoard - Combo skill RIVER, TO ME! improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.2 times of the original, and cooldown is now -2s. Battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! improved: For every Whirlpool consumed and converted into a Waterspout, return 5 additional SP.

- Combo skill RIVER, TO ME! improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.2 times of the original, and cooldown is now -2s. Battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! improved: For every Whirlpool consumed and converted into a Waterspout, return 5 additional SP. 2*: River's Daughter - Agility +20, Cryo DMG Dealt +10%

- Agility +20, Cryo DMG Dealt +10% 3*: Chiefly Vibe - Battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.1 times the original. When forming multiple Waterspouts, the resulting Arts Susceptibility effect is increased by +5%.

- Battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.1 times the original. When forming multiple Waterspouts, the resulting Arts Susceptibility effect is increased by +5%. 4*: Qingbo Meditation - Ultimate DA CHIEF SEES YOU! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate DA CHIEF SEES YOU! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Chief's All-Eldritch Gaze - Ultimate DA CHIEF SEES YOU! improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.15 times the original. Talent Riot Bringer improved: DMG effects of any Waterspout created by the ultimate DA CHIEF SEES YOU! are increased by +80%.

Basic attack sequence - I'LL BLOW YOUR MIND!

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Cryo DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - IMA WAVERIDAAH!

Tangtang jumps out from the water and fires a point-blank shot that deals Cryo DMG to the enemy and creates a Waterspout. Casting the battle skill also consumes all nearby Whirlpools to create additional Waterspouts and return some SP based on the number of Waterspouts created. Waterspout: Applies 1 stack of Cryo Infliction on enemies within range and deals Cryo DMG over time. If the battle skill creates multiple Waterspouts, they also apply Arts Susceptibility to enemies (but not another stack of Cryo Infliction). DMG dealt by the Waterspout is treated as Battle Skill DMG.

Combo skill - RIVER, TO ME!

Combo trigger: When applying Cryo Infliction or dealing Arts Burst DMG to an enemy.

When applying Cryo Infliction or dealing Arts Burst DMG to an enemy. Tangtang unleashes a powerful jet stream that penetrates all enemies in its path, deals Cryo DMG to them, and creates a Whirlpool. Up to 2 Whirlpools can exist on the battlefield at any time.

Ultimate skill - DA CHIEF SEES YOU!

Tangtang opens her eyepatch and unleashes an OLDEN STARE from her eye that temporarily locks down, immobilises, and deals Cryo DMG over time to enemies within its area of effect. When the OLDEN STARE stops evolving, a rogue wave comes crashing down to deal massive Cryo DMG to enemies in its area of effect. If the controlled operator performs a dive attack in the OLDEN STARE pattern, its evolution ends, and the rogue wave is summoned immediately to deal even more Cryo DMG.

Talents

Skirmisher : Operator Agility +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Agility . Fam of Honor : When within a 5-meter radius of a Whirlpool, allied operators gain 10%/20% Haste while enemies suffer 20%/40% Slow. These effects persist for 3s after leaving the area of effect.

: When within a 5-meter radius of a Whirlpool, allied operators gain Haste while enemies suffer Slow. These effects persist for 3s after leaving the area of effect. Riot Bringer : During OLDEN STARE, performing a dive attack with the controlled operator ends its evolution early and creates a Waterspout. All nearby Whirlpools are also consumed and converted into additional Waterspouts.

Waterspouts created this way have the same effects as those created by the battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! and gain DMG Dealt +40%/+60% .

: During OLDEN STARE, performing a dive attack with the controlled operator ends its evolution early and creates a Waterspout. All nearby Whirlpools are also consumed and converted into additional Waterspouts. Waterspouts created this way have the same effects as those created by the battle skill IMA WAVERIDAAH! and gain DMG Dealt . Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Very good Arts Susc applier

Perfect synergy for a Cryo team

Has solid DMG on its own Not really usable outside of a Cryo team

Best gear for Tangtang

Brigand’s Calling (best in slot)

Home Longing

Opus: The Living

Team synergy and role

Xaihi (Cryo)

Last Rite (Cryo)

Fluorite (Nature)

Is Tangtang worth using?

Characters

Tangtang is a solid choice for your Cryo team. She can buff herself and apply Arts Susc. to enemies, which means the rotation can flow. The best team for her is mostly a Cryo one:If you already summoned Last Rite, chances are you already have Xaihi and Fluorite. In that situation, you should definitely use her, because she can be just the DPS you were missing.