Arknights Endfield Avywenna guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Aim for an electrifying squad by maxing out your Electric DPS using our Arknights Endfield Avywenna guide!

Avywenna is an Electric 5* Operator

She is a Striker who uses a Polearm

Avywenna is an easy-to-use DPS for the Electric team, which is also fairly easy to upgrade

Avywenna is a character that deals a lot of single-target damage. She works well in an Electric team, and she's fairly easy to get and upgrade too - this makes her a solid pick for F2P teams.

In this guide, I’ll go over Avywenna's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we'll take a look at the best options for her in terms of weapons.

Character overview

Class : Striker

: Striker Weapon : Polearm

: Polearm Element : Electric

: Electric Damage type : Damage Dealer, Arts Susceptibility

: Damage Dealer, Arts Susceptibility Faction : Talos-II General Chamber of Commerce

: Talos-II General Chamber of Commerce Attributes (main/sub): Will/Agility

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Doubling Down - Talent Expedited Delivery improved: Ultimate Energy gain +2.

- Talent Expedited Delivery improved: Ultimate Energy gain +2. 2*: Pole of Menace - Thunderlance and Thunderlance EX duration +20s.

- Thunderlance and Thunderlance EX duration +20s. 3*: Hard Negotiator - Will +15, Electric DMG Dealt +8%.

- Will +15, Electric DMG Dealt +8%. 4*: Very Experienced - Ultimate Thunderlance: Final Shock improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Thunderlance: Final Shock improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Carrot and Sharp Stick - When returning Thunderlances and Thunderlance EX hits an Electric Susceptible enemy, DMG multiplier is increased to 1.15 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - Thunderlance: Blitz

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Thunderlance: Interdiction

Leaps into mid-air to stir up a maelstrom with her lance, dealing some Electric DMG to nearby enemies while pulling back all Thunderlances and Thunderlance EX in the battlefield towards herself. The returning Thunderlances pierce through all enemies along their paths and deal Electric DMG, while returning Thunderlances EX deal more Electric DMG and also apply Electric Infliction.

Combo skill - Thunderlance: Strike

Combo trigger: When controlled operator performs a Final Strike on a target with active Electric Infliction or Electrification.

When controlled operator performs a Final Strike on a target with active Electric Infliction or Electrification. Leaps into mid-air and throws 3 Thunderlances at the target, then deals 1 hit of Electric DMG to enemies in the area of effect.

Ultimate skill - Thunderlance: Final Shock

Throws a Thunderlance EX at the target area that deals massive Electric DMG to enemies nearby.

Talents

Stalwart : Operator Will +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Will . Expedited Delivery : When a thrown or returning Thunderlance or Thunderlance EX hits the enemy, gain 3/4 Ultimate Energy.

: When a thrown or returning Thunderlance or Thunderlance EX hits the enemy, gain Ultimate Energy. Tactful Approach : Ultimate Thunderlance: Final Shock improved: Also applies 6%/10% Electric Susceptibility for 10s to enemies it hits.

: Ultimate Thunderlance: Final Shock improved: Also applies Electric Susceptibility for 10s to enemies it hits. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Needs Electric team

Deals a lot of damage

Quite easy to get and upgrade Doesn't deal very good AoE damage

Best gear for Avywenna

JET

Cohesive Traction

Team synergy and role

Arclight (Electric)

Perlica (Electric)

Chen Qianyu (Electric)

Antal (Electric)

You can use Avywenna in a full Electric team - she can work very well with other characters who can apply Electric Infliction or Electrification.

Is Avywenna worth using?

If you want to make a full Electric team, then she's worth using - she has a fun kit, and her attacks are very easy to execute and deal heaps of damage. So in short, if you want to have a fun 5* team and try out Electric, then yes!