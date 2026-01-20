Arknights Endfield Last Rite guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

With solid buffs and decent combos, Arknights Endfield's Last Rite is a top performer in a Cryo team. Our guide details her best weapons and gear.

Last Rite is a Cryo 6* Operator

She is a Striker who uses a Greatsword

Last Rite is one of the best DPS for the Cryo team, and has good synergy with Yvonne

Last Rite is a DPS character who grants decent buffs and, with the right combos, deals lots of Cryo DMG. She can also recover some SP, and when she activates her Ultimate, she can also negate damage. If you're making a Cryo team, she's one of the best characters to control.

In this guide, I’ll cover Last Rite's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best picks in terms of weapons for her.

Character overview

Class : Striker

: Striker Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : Damage Dealer, Cryo Infliction

: Damage Dealer, Cryo Infliction Faction : Ses'qa

: Ses'qa Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Undertaker's Gift - When the controlled operator with Hypothermic Perfusion performs a Final Strike that hits the enemy, it deals another 20% DMG and 5 Stagger.

- When the controlled operator with Hypothermic Perfusion performs a Final Strike that hits the enemy, it deals another 20% DMG and 5 Stagger. 2*: Absolute Zero Armament - Strength +20, Cryo DMG Dealt +10%.

- Strength +20, Cryo DMG Dealt +10%. 3*: Overlord of Winter - Combo skill Winter's Devourer and ultimate Vigil Services improved: DMG multiplier increased to 1.15 times the original.

- Combo skill Winter's Devourer and ultimate Vigil Services improved: DMG multiplier increased to 1.15 times the original. 4*: Sincere Wake - Ultimate Vigil Services improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Vigil Services improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Winter is Returning - When the controlled operator with Hypothermic Perfusion performs a Final Strike that hits the enemy, return another 5 SP; pursuit attack DMG Multiplier of the Mirage created by the skill is also increased to 1.2 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - Dance of Rime

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 25 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 25 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Cryo DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Esoteric Legacy of Ses'qa

Performs a Hypothermic Perfusion on the controlled operator's weapon and returns some SP. The next Final Strike performed by the currently controlled operator within a certain duration creates Last Rite's Mirage that unleashes a pursuit attack at the target. This attack deals Cryo DMG and applies Cryo Infliction. When the controlled operator is Last Rite herself, casting this battle skill does not reset her basic attack sequence.

Combo skill - Winter's Devourer

Combo trigger: When an enemy has 3 or more Cryo Infliction stacks.

When an enemy has 3 or more Cryo Infliction stacks. Creates an icicle on the target enemy and shatters it to consume all Cryo Infliction stacks of the said enemy. The number of Cryo Infliction stacks consumed determines the amount of Cryo DMG dealt to the enemy and Ultimate Energy gained by the caster.

Ultimate skill - Vigil Services

Last Rite encases herself in frost armor and creates an ice scythe to perform 3 slashes, and gains immunity to all damage while this state is active. Each slash deals massive Cryo DMG. Last Rite can only gain Ultimate Energy from her own battle skill and combo skill.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Hypothermia : When Last Rite consumes any Arts Infliction, apply Cryo Susceptibility to the target with the effect of [Number of Arts Infliction stacks consumed × 2%/4% ] for 15s. This effect cannot stack.

: When Last Rite consumes any Arts Infliction, apply Cryo Susceptibility to the target with the effect of [Number of Arts Infliction stacks consumed × ] for 15s. This effect cannot stack. Cryogenic Embrittlement : Ultimate Vigil Services improved: When the ultimate deals DMG to an enemy with Cryo Susceptibility, the effect of that Cryo Susceptibility is 1.2/1.5 times the original.

: Ultimate Vigil Services improved: When the ultimate deals DMG to an enemy with Cryo Susceptibility, the effect of that Cryo Susceptibility is times the original. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Good controlled operator

Amazing DPS

Dedicated DPS in a Cryo team

Has SP recovery

Can become immune to damage Very high cost of Ultimate

Attacks feel slow at times

She can recover Ultimate Energy only from her own skills

Best gear for Last Rite

Khravengger

Sundered Prince

Team synergy and role

Yvonne (Cryo)

Xaihi (Cryo)

Gilberta (Nature)

Snowshine (Cryo)

Estella (Cryo)

Last Rite is a good character for the Cryo team - she can be the controlled operator too. She can have good synergy with characters who apply Cryo Infliction, and if you can pull Yvonne and Xaihi too, this can be a top-tier combo.

Is Last Rite worth using?

If you have some Cryo characters, she is definitely worth using. I believe she can be top-tier with upgraded gear and with a good weapon. The Cryo team needs to apply a lot of Cryo Infliction for her to deal massive damage, and you also need to use her so she can recover SP.

Overall, I think she is definitely worth using!