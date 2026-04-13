Arknights: Endfield's Wake of Spring update will push Wuling into open conflict

Tensions are rising

Wake of Spring update advances the Wuling storyline

Zhuang Fangyi joins as a new Electric-based character

New areas, industrial systems, and events expand exploration

One month since the last major update, and Arknights: Endfield is back. At the Wake of Spring lands in a few days, pushing the Wuling storyline past the simmering tension phase and straight into the fight. It marks the first direct battle against Nefarith, which has been building for a while now.

The setup kicks off with an urgent message from Zhuang Fangyi after Ardashir turns up in the Marker Stone area – a critical facility sitting at the centre of Wuling's stability. From there, Nefarith moves into open conflict, and the story stops feeling like a setup.

Zhuang Fangyi makes her playable debut here too. She brings Electric damage into the mix, combining lightning-based attacks with close-range swordplay in a style that looks built for aggressive, reactive combat. If you're planning to build around her, our Arknights: Endfield tier list is worth checking to see where she sits in the wider meta as compared to other characters.

Exploration gets more room as well. New areas in Wuling open up for exploration, with additional content like the Test Area rolling out later in the cycle. It ties into post-disaster restoration, which keeps that loop of exploration, rebuilding, and progression moving forward rather than feeling segmented.

And of course, the industrial side keeps moving forward. A new outpost, additional resources, and expanded production options add more complexity to the factory-building systems, which are becoming just as central to the experience as the combat itself. If you've been sleeping on that side of the RPG, this update is probably the nudge to stop doing that.

Rounding things out are new events, permanent gameplay updates, and quality-of-life improvements across progression, combat, and industrial management.

Before heading into Wuling, grab the latest Arknights: Endfield codes for some extra resources before the update drops.