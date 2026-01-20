Arknights Endfield Xaihi guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Providing a ton of healing and Cryo amp, Xaihi is a great choice for a Cryo team. Check out our Arknights Endfield Xaihi guide to make the most of her skills.

Xaihi is a Cryo 5* Operator

She is a Supporter who uses Arts Unit

Xaihi is the best supporter and Cryo Infliction applier you could have for a Cryo team

Xaihi is a character who grants lots of Cryo Amp and solid HP recovery to the entire team. In Arknights Endfield, she is a must-have in Cryo teams because of all the buffs, and if you manage to get her recommended weapon, she can easily become a top-tier support and deal decent damage.

In this guide, we will go over Xaihi's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and see what her must-have weapon is.

Character overview

Class : Supporter

: Supporter Weapon : Arts Unit

: Arts Unit Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : HP Treatment, Cryo Infliction, Amp

: HP Treatment, Cryo Infliction, Amp Faction : Cabal of Tranquility

: Cabal of Tranquility Attributes (main/sub): Will/Intellect

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Agile Execution - Arts Amp granted by the Auxiliary Crystal is increased by another 5%.

- Arts Amp granted by the Auxiliary Crystal is increased by another 5%. 2*: Link Aggregation - Ultimate Stack Overflow improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.

- Ultimate Stack Overflow improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%. 3*: Mapping Node - Combo skill Stress Testing improved: When hitting the target, the hit chains to 1 additional target nearby

- Combo skill Stress Testing improved: When hitting the target, the hit chains to 1 additional target nearby 4*: Grayscale Release - Intellect +15, Treatment Efficiency +10%.

- Intellect +15, Treatment Efficiency +10%. 5*: Controlled Recursion - Ultimate Stack Overflow improved: Amp effect is increased to 1.1 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - Cooldown

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Cryo DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Cryo DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Cryo DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Distributed DoS

Summons an Auxiliary Crystal that orbits the operator for a while. When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on the enemy, the Auxiliary Crystal restores the said operator's HP. This effect can trigger 2 times. The attribute of Will increases the amount of HP treatment. When the controlled operator is already at Max HP when triggering the HP restoration, grant the said operator a temporary Arts Amp instead. This effect cannot stack.

Combo skill - Stress Testing

Combo trigger: When the Auxiliary Crystal uses up its HP treatments.

When the Auxiliary Crystal uses up its HP treatments. Quickly charges up the Auxiliary Crystal and launches it at the enemy to deal Cryo DMG and Cryo Infliction.

Ultimate skill - Stack Overflow

Applies temporary Cryo Amp and Nature Amp to the entire team. The attribute of Intellect increases the Amp effect.

Talents

Stalwart : Operator Will +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Will . Execute Process : Combo skill Stress Testing improved: Hitting an enemy with Cryo Infliction or Solidification also causes the enemy to take Cryo DMG Dealt +10%/+15% for 15s. This effect cannot stack.

: Combo skill Stress Testing improved: Hitting an enemy with Cryo Infliction or Solidification also causes the enemy to take Cryo DMG Dealt for 15s. This effect cannot stack. Freeze Protocol : Ultimate Stack Overflow improved: The ultimate also dispels Cryo Infliction and Solidification from the entire team.

: Ultimate Stack Overflow improved: The ultimate also dispels Cryo Infliction and Solidification from the entire team. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Provides good Cryo Amp

Can heal the team

With Chivalric Virtues (weapon), she grants ATK to the team

Solid 5* Supporter Only has good synergy with Cryo team

Needs Chivalric Virtues to be top-tier

Best gear for Xaihi

Chivalric Virtues (the must-have weapon for her)

Team synergy and role

Last Rite (Cryo)

Yvonne (Cryo)

Gilberta (Nature)

Snowshine (Cryo)

Estella (Cryo)

Xaihi is a Supporter who has extremely good synergy with the Cryo team. She has good buffs for this team (Cryo Amp) and can also heal them. She's got good synergy with the following:

Is Xaihi worth using?

When you create a Cryo team, you will most likely use Last Rite and Yvonne - therefore, if you want to really have a solid Cryo team, you will use Xaihi. She's worth it - she grants an outstanding amount of Cryo Amp, on top of the healing she already provides.