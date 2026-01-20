Arknights Endfield Chen Qianyu guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

If you're looking for a crowd control character in Arknights Endfield, look no further than Chen Qianyu, and our guide will walk you through her best weapon and gear.

Perlica is an Electric 5* Operator

She is a Caster who uses an Arts Unit weapon

Perlica activates her combo when the controlled character performs a Finisher

Chen Qianyu is a stagger-focused character in Arknights Endfield, who specialises in crowd control. She is not really meant to be played as the controlled operator, since her combo best suits a Physical team. However, she can work as the controlled operator, since she can deal additional Stagger with her Final Strike. It's just not the best use of her kit.

In this guide, I’ll cover all of Chen Qianyu’s abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and how exactly you should build her if you want to use her.

Character overview

Class : Guard

: Guard Weapon : Sword

: Sword Element : Physical

: Physical Damage type : Lift, Stagger

: Lift, Stagger Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: "Shadowless" - DMG Dealt +20% to enemies below 50% HP.

- DMG Dealt +20% to enemies below 50% HP. 2*: Heirloom Martial Arts - Agility +15, Physical DMG Dealt +8%.

- Agility +15, Physical DMG Dealt +8%. 3*: Dual-Wielding Swordmancer - Battle skill Ascending Strike, combo skill Soar to the Stars, and ultimate Blade Gale improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.1 times the original.

- Battle skill Ascending Strike, combo skill Soar to the Stars, and ultimate Blade Gale improved: DMG Multiplier is increased to 1.1 times the original. 4*: Improvised Chi Xiao - Ultimate Blade Gale improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Blade Gale improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Bonded with the World - Combo skill Soar to the Stars improved: Length of cooldown -3s.

Basic attack sequence - Soaring Break

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Ascending Strike

Performs an uppercut slash at the target enemy, dealing Physical DMG and Lift.

Combo skill - Soar to the Stars

Combo trigger: When an enemy becomes Vulnerable.

When an enemy becomes Vulnerable. A slashing dash that passes through the target enemy and deals Physical DMG and Lift to all enemies along the way.

Ultimate skill - Blade Gale

A 7-sequence slash attack that deals Physical DMG with each sequence to the target enemy. The final slash sequence deals even more DMG.

Talents

Skirmisher : Operator Agility +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Agility . Slashing Edge : Whenever the skill hits the enemy, Chen gains ATK +4%/+8% for 10s. This effect can stack 5 times.

: Whenever the skill hits the enemy, Chen gains ATK for 10s. This effect can stack 5 times. Momentum Breaker : Interrupting the enemy's charge up deals another 5/10 Stagger.

: Interrupting the enemy's charge up deals another Stagger. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Amazing in Physical teams

Superb at applying Vulnerability

Good Stagger

Good Ultimate damage Easily replaceable by stronger operators

Not extremely flexible

Requires certain triggers to shine (Vulnerability)

Best gear for Chen Qianyu

Rapid Ascent

Aspirant

Team synergy and role

Pogranichnik (Physical)

Lifeng (Physical)

Endministrator (Physical)

Da Pan (Physical)

Catcher (Physical)

Chen can work okay in Physical teams. You need the enemy to be Vulnerable so she can use her Combo, so if you have other characters that can apply it, she will be decent. She has okay DPS and really, really good Stagger.

Is Chen Qianyu worth using?

You will get Chen at the very start for free, so you will use her alongside Endmin. You can play around with these two and other Physical operators you get from HH, but otherwise, she can be easily replaced.

In short, she is good until you get something better.