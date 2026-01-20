Arknights Endfield Perlica guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

A potentially shocking addition to your team, Perlica brings distinct strengths to battle when given the best weapons and gear.

Perlica is an Electric 5* Operator

She is a Caster who uses an Arts Unit weapon

Perlica activates her combo when the controlled character performs a Finisher

Perlica is a DPS-combo character in Arknights Endfield, who specialises in electrifying the enemy. She mainly comes into play when the controlled character (the character you play) performs a Finisher - that's when her combo activates.

In this guide, I’ll break down Perlica’s abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and how to use her effectively if you want her to be a part of your team.

Character overview

Class : Caster

: Caster Weapon : Arts Unit

: Arts Unit Element : Electric

: Electric Damage type : Electric Infliction, Electrify

: Electric Infliction, Electrify Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Crisis Handling - Combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain improved: Electrification duration +75%.

Combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain improved: Electrification duration +75%. 2*: Negotiation Tactics - Ultimate Protocol ε: 70.41K improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

Ultimate Protocol ε: 70.41K improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 3*: Supervisory Duties - When Perlica applies Electrification to the enemy, she gains ATK +20% for 5s. This effect can stack 2 time(s).

When Perlica applies Electrification to the enemy, she gains ATK +20% for 5s. This effect can stack 2 time(s). 4*: Constant Guidance - Combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain improved: Electrification Status Level +1.

Combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain improved: Electrification Status Level +1. 5*: Reentry Control - Ultimate Protocol ε: 70.41K improved: Critical Rate +30%.

Basic attack sequence - Protocol α: Breach

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Electric DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Electric DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Electric DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Electric DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Electric DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Protocol ω: Strike

Unleashes a bolt of electro-magnetic energy that deals Electric DMG and Electric Infliction to enemies in a small area.

Combo skill - Instant Protocol: Chain

Combo trigger: When controlled, the operator performs a Final Strike on any enemy.

When controlled, the operator performs a Final Strike on any enemy. Unleashes stored electro-magnetic energy to bombard the target, dealing Electric DMG and forcibly inflicting temporary Electrification.

Ultimate skill - Protocol ε: 70.41K

Tele-protocols a massive piece of orbital debris into the battlefield with devastating impact. All enemies in the area of effect suffer massive Electric DMG.

Talents

Keen Mind : Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Intellect . Obliteration Protocol : DMG Dealt +20%/+30% to Staggered enemies.

: DMG Dealt to Staggered enemies. Cycle Protocol : When combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain hits a Vulnerable enemy, it chains 1 more time.

: When combo skill Instant Protocol: Chain hits a Vulnerable enemy, it chains 1 more time. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Good for Electric teams

Applies Electric debuff

You get her for free

Good for mixed teams Not that great outside of Electric teams

She is flexible, but mainly if you don't have something better to play.

Best gear for Perlica

Wild Wanderer

Oblivion

Detonation Unit

Team synergy and role

Avywenna (Electric)

Arclight (Electric)

Antal (Electric)

Perlica works well in Electric teams. She can perform in teams that have mixed damage for the additional DMG infliction. Overall, she is okay, but not OP by any stretch of the imagination. You can play her at the start when you try out various teams, or later on alongside any of the following characters:

Is Perlica worth using?

Since you get Perlica from the start, she's a must-use. She will be on your team from the beginning, but later on, once you get someone stronger, feel free to swap her out. I personally like how easy to play she is. She's also fairly easy to get upgrades for, so I opted to use her (for now).

