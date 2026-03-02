Arknights: Endfield to release first post-launch update with new 6-star Operators and hydro-industrial systems soon

Old Deep Water Dies, by Rising Tide It is Denied

Tangtang and Rossi headline the Version 1.1 Operator banner

Hydro-industrialisation expands mining, transport, and production systems

Qingbo Stockade story chapter furthers Talos-II conflict

For an RPG that’s already been doing supremely well, Arknights: Endfield isn’t easing into its first big patch softly. Version 1.1, titled Old Deep Water Dies, by Rising Tide It is Denied, lands on March 12th as a free update, and it feels like an absolute statement of intent.

Arknights: Endfield has built its identity around blending squad-based combat with industrial systems management, and this expansion pushes both sides forward. Two new 6-star Operators headline the banner. Tangtang, a Cryo-focused Caster, can immobilise everything in her Ultimate’s range, bosses included, creating brutal damage windows.

Rossi, meanwhile, converts Arts Infliction into Vulnerability, effectively shredding defences to supercharge Physical comps. If you’re wondering how they’ll reshape team-building, it might be time to revisit our Arknights: Endfield tier list once the numbers settle.

The industrial side isn’t standing still either. Hydro-industrialisation introduces water-powered mining rigs that harvest Cuprium without tapping into the electrical grid. Add in liquid transport conduits, sewage processing, and an increased Forge of the Sky cap, and late-game production ceilings suddenly look a lot higher.

There’s new story territory too. Qingbo Stockade opens up in the Wuling region, escalating tensions tied to Nefarith and Ardashir. It’s not just a new map - it’s another narrative for Talos-II, continuing the slow-burn political friction that’s been simmering since launch.

Y’all aren’t left out of the goodwill either. Alongside the existing 135 free pulls from launch, Version 1.1 adds beginner permits, sign-in campaigns, expanded AIC Quota rewards, and a new high-end gear optimisation system via the Valley Multi-Line Engraving Kit.

And this isn’t the end. Arknights: Endfield Version 1.2 is already teasing dam sieges and larger-scale production systems.

Before diving in, redeem the latest Arknights: Endfield codes so you’re not leaving free resources on the table. Then brace yourself, because we have a tonne, I mean an actual truckload, of Endfield guides ready. With a patch this dense, you’re probably going to need them.