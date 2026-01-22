Arknights Endfield Akekuri guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
When paired with the right team, Arknights Endfield's Akekuri can bring a ton of Heat Infliction. Check out our guide to discover her best build.
- Akekuri is a Heat 4* Operator
- She is a Vanguard who uses a Sword
- Akekuri is a very flexible pick for any team and provides SP recovery and Heat Infliction
Akekuri can provide a lot of SP recovery and is a flexible character. She can work in many teams, especially with Laevatain, since she can apply Heat Infliction. Even though she is 4*, she is a solid pick.
In this guide, I’ll break down Akekuri's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapons you can craft for her.
Character overview
- Class: Vanguard
- Weapon: Sword
- Element: Heat
- Damage type: SP Recovery, Heat Infliction, Link
- Faction: Endfield Industries
- Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Intellect
Skills and abilities
Passive/potential
- 1*: Positive Feedback - After recovering SP with skills, Akekuri gains ATK +10% for 10s. This effect can reach 5 stacks.
- 2*: Passionate Idealist - Agility +10, Intellect +10.
- 3*: Committed Team Player - Ultimate SQUAD! ON ME! improved: While ultimate is active, the entire team gains ATK +10%.
- 4*: Super Perfect Status - Ultimate SQUAD! ON ME! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.
- 5*: Tempo of Awareness - Talent Staying in the Zone improved: Even when the ultimate SQUAD! ON ME! ends, the Link buff persists for 5s.
Basic attack sequence - Sword of Aspiration
- Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger.
- Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.
- Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.
Battle skill - Burst of Passion
- A frontal slash that deals Heat DMG and applies Heat Infliction.
Combo skill - Flash and Dash
- Combo trigger: When an enemy becomes Staggered or hits a Stagger Node.
- Performs a returning dash with 2 thrust sequences, with each sequence dealing Physical DMG and recovering some SP.
Ultimate skill - SQUAD! ON ME!
- Enters a channelling state and fires 3 Rallying Flares. Each firing recovers some SP.
Talents
- Skirmisher: Operator Agility +10/15/15/20.
- Cheer of Victory: Combo skill Flash and Dash improved: For every 10 points of Intellect, SP Recovery +1%/+1.5% (max: 50%/75%).
- Staying in the Zone: Ultimate SQUAD! ON ME! improved: When ultimate is active, gains Link.
- Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear
Strengths and weaknesses
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Best gear for Akekuri
- Thermite Cutter
- OBJ Edge of Lightness
Team synergy and roleAkekuri can have good synergy with Laevatain and the Heat team, but she is also quite flexible. She can fit into many teams because pretty much any team wants solid SP recovery.
Is Akekuri worth using?Akekuri can be a good choice if you want to play Laevatain and need some additional Heat Infliction and SP recovery. Overall, I'd say she is worth upgrading and gearing up.
