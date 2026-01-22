Arknights Endfield Catcher guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

While our general advice would be don't use Catcher in Arknights Endfield, he can fill a gap until you get better characters. So, our guide will teach you how to get the best out of him.

Catcher is a Physical 4* Operator

He is a Defender who uses a Greatsword

Catcher is like a lesser version of Ember, so he can easily be a placeholder for her

Catcher is a tanky character who can provide some Protection to the team. He is only viable in Physical teams, but since his kit is overall underwhelming, he is not a meta character.

In this guide, I’ll go over Catcher's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the ideal weapons you could choose for him.

Character overview

Class : Defender

: Defender Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Element : Physical

: Physical Damage type : Protect, Shield, Weaken

: Protect, Shield, Weaken Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Multi-layered Readiness - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction and ultimate Textbook Assault improved: After hitting the enemy, deals another strike that deals [300 + DEF x5.0] of Physical DMG.

- Battle skill Rigid Interdiction and ultimate Textbook Assault improved: After hitting the enemy, deals another strike that deals [300 + DEF x5.0] of Physical DMG. 2*: Bonus Spec Training - DEF +20, Will +10.

- DEF +20, Will +10. 3*: Unwavering Post - Combo skill Timely Suppression improved: Shield duration +5s.

- Combo skill Timely Suppression improved: Shield duration +5s. 4*: Compensated Suffering - Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.

- Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%. 5*: Choice Without Regrets - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction improved: Hitting an enemy while the shield is active returns 10 SP.

Basic attack sequence - Basic Tactics

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 22 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 22 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Rigid Interdiction

Raises a shield that can block attacks, grants Protection to self and nearby operators, and immediately returns some SP. When attacked while the said shield is raised, perform a retaliation bash that deals Physical DMG and applies 1 stack of Vulnerability to the attacking enemy.

Combo skill - Timely Suppression

Combo trigger: When an enemy starts charging up a skill, or when the controlled operator is attacked and falls below 40% HP.

When an enemy starts charging up a skill, or when the controlled operator is attacked and falls below 40% HP. A powerful downward punch that deals Physical DMG to the enemy, while granting shields to self and another teammate (controlled operator prioritised). DEF can further increase Shield points.

Ultimate skill - Textbook Assault

Swings the greatsword to perform 2 consecutive slashes to deal Physical DMG and apply Weaken, followed by a powerful downward slam that deals massive Physical DMG and applies Knock Down to all enemies within the area of effect.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Resilient Defense : For every 10 Will, DEF +1.0/+1.2 .

: For every 10 Will, DEF . Comprehensive Mindset : Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Final hit creates 2/3 shockwave(s), each dealing 30%/45% ATK of Physical DMG.

: Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Final hit creates shockwave(s), each dealing ATK of Physical DMG. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons One of the tankiest characters

Good Ember replacement

Applies Vulnerability Not very much utility

Not widely used

His Vulnerability is not very strong

Best gear for Catcher

Former Finery

Seeker of Dark Lung

Team synergy and role

You can use Catcher in a Physical team, but he is not very reliable. You can try him alongside any of these:

Is Catcher worth using?

In all fairness, Catcher is not very good. He is okay until you find Ember, since he is more or less a "lesser" version of her, so I would say he is not worth using.