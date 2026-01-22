Menu
How Tos

Arknights Endfield Catcher guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

While our general advice would be don't use Catcher in Arknights Endfield, he can fill a gap until you get better characters. So, our guide will teach you how to get the best out of him.

Arknights Endfield Catcher guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Arknights: Endfield
  • Catcher is a Physical 4* Operator
  • He is a Defender who uses a Greatsword
  • Catcher is like a lesser version of Ember, so he can easily be a placeholder for her

Catcher is a tanky character who can provide some Protection to the team. He is only viable in Physical teams, but since his kit is overall underwhelming, he is not a meta character.

In this guide, I’ll go over Catcher's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the ideal weapons you could choose for him.

Character overview

  • Class: Defender
  • Weapon: Greatsword
  • Element: Physical 
  • Damage type: Protect, Shield, Weaken
  • Faction: Endfield Industries
  • Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will
full body catcher boy with husky ears and tail and blue hair and eyes

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

  • 1*: Multi-layered Readiness - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction and ultimate Textbook Assault improved: After hitting the enemy, deals another strike that deals [300 + DEF x5.0] of Physical DMG.
  • 2*: Bonus Spec Training - DEF +20, Will +10.
  • 3*: Unwavering Post - Combo skill Timely Suppression improved: Shield duration +5s.
  • 4*: Compensated Suffering - Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.
  • 5*: Choice Without Regrets - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction improved: Hitting an enemy while the shield is active returns 10 SP.

Basic attack sequence - Basic Tactics

  • Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 22 Stagger.
  • Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.
  • Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Rigid Interdiction

  • Raises a shield that can block attacks, grants Protection to self and nearby operators, and immediately returns some SP. When attacked while the said shield is raised, perform a retaliation bash that deals Physical DMG and applies 1 stack of Vulnerability to the attacking enemy.

Combo skill - Timely Suppression

  • Combo trigger: When an enemy starts charging up a skill, or when the controlled operator is attacked and falls below 40% HP.
  • A powerful downward punch that deals Physical DMG to the enemy, while granting shields to self and another teammate (controlled operator prioritised). DEF can further increase Shield points.

Ultimate skill - Textbook Assault

  • Swings the greatsword to perform 2 consecutive slashes to deal Physical DMG and apply Weaken, followed by a powerful downward slam that deals massive Physical DMG and applies Knock Down to all enemies within the area of effect.

Talents

  • Forged: Operator Strength +10/15/15/20.
  • Resilient Defense:  For every 10 Will, DEF +1.0/+1.2.
  • Comprehensive Mindset:  Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Final hit creates 2/3 shockwave(s), each dealing 30%/45% ATK of Physical DMG.
  • Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons
  • One of the tankiest characters
  • Good Ember replacement
  • Applies Vulnerability
  • Not very much utility
  • Not widely used
  • His Vulnerability is not very strong
former finery weapon

Best gear for Catcher

  • Former Finery
  • Seeker of Dark Lung

Team synergy and role

You can use Catcher in a Physical team, but he is not very reliable. You can try him alongside any of these:

Is Catcher worth using?

In all fairness, Catcher is not very good. He is okay until you find Ember, since he is more or less a "lesser" version of her, so I would say he is not worth using.

Arknights: Endfield icon
Download now!
Arknights: Endfield
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.