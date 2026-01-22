Arknights Endfield Catcher guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
While our general advice would be don't use Catcher in Arknights Endfield, he can fill a gap until you get better characters. So, our guide will teach you how to get the best out of him.
- Catcher is a Physical 4* Operator
- He is a Defender who uses a Greatsword
- Catcher is like a lesser version of Ember, so he can easily be a placeholder for her
Catcher is a tanky character who can provide some Protection to the team. He is only viable in Physical teams, but since his kit is overall underwhelming, he is not a meta character.
In this guide, I’ll go over Catcher's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the ideal weapons you could choose for him.
Character overview
- Class: Defender
- Weapon: Greatsword
- Element: Physical
- Damage type: Protect, Shield, Weaken
- Faction: Endfield Industries
- Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will
Skills and abilities
Passive/potential
- 1*: Multi-layered Readiness - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction and ultimate Textbook Assault improved: After hitting the enemy, deals another strike that deals [300 + DEF x5.0] of Physical DMG.
- 2*: Bonus Spec Training - DEF +20, Will +10.
- 3*: Unwavering Post - Combo skill Timely Suppression improved: Shield duration +5s.
- 4*: Compensated Suffering - Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.
- 5*: Choice Without Regrets - Battle skill Rigid Interdiction improved: Hitting an enemy while the shield is active returns 10 SP.
Basic attack sequence - Basic Tactics
- Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 22 Stagger.
- Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.
- Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.
Battle skill - Rigid Interdiction
- Raises a shield that can block attacks, grants Protection to self and nearby operators, and immediately returns some SP. When attacked while the said shield is raised, perform a retaliation bash that deals Physical DMG and applies 1 stack of Vulnerability to the attacking enemy.
Combo skill - Timely Suppression
- Combo trigger: When an enemy starts charging up a skill, or when the controlled operator is attacked and falls below 40% HP.
- A powerful downward punch that deals Physical DMG to the enemy, while granting shields to self and another teammate (controlled operator prioritised). DEF can further increase Shield points.
Ultimate skill - Textbook Assault
- Swings the greatsword to perform 2 consecutive slashes to deal Physical DMG and apply Weaken, followed by a powerful downward slam that deals massive Physical DMG and applies Knock Down to all enemies within the area of effect.
Talents
- Forged: Operator Strength +10/15/15/20.
- Resilient Defense: For every 10 Will, DEF +1.0/+1.2.
- Comprehensive Mindset: Ultimate Textbook Assault improved: Final hit creates 2/3 shockwave(s), each dealing 30%/45% ATK of Physical DMG.
- Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear
Strengths and weaknesses
Best gear for Catcher
- Former Finery
- Seeker of Dark Lung
Team synergy and roleYou can use Catcher in a Physical team, but he is not very reliable. You can try him alongside any of these:
- Endministrator (Physical)
- Da Pan (Physical)
- Chen Qianyu (Physical)
Is Catcher worth using?In all fairness, Catcher is not very good. He is okay until you find Ember, since he is more or less a "lesser" version of her, so I would say he is not worth using.
