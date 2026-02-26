Arknights Endfield best packs to buy for the most bang for your buck

If you're on a budget and would love to maximise your gains, our guide on Arknights Endfield best packs to buy should help give you the most value for your money.

If you plan on spending some money to make your time in Talos-II more enjoyable, choosing the right packs can make a huge difference. I personally struggled finding the best packs to buy in Arknights Endfield, which is why I believe this article should come in handy for fellow adventurers.

Not every bundle offers the same value, and some are far better for long-term progression than others. Whether you are a light spender or looking to invest rather seriously, this guide breaks down the best packs to buy based on value, efficiency, and, of course, usefulness.

What makes a pack worth buying?

High premium currency per dollar spent

Bonus materials, such as upgrade items

Limited-time bundles with extra rewards

Monthly value packs that provide a steady income over time

Before jumping into recommendations, I want to help you understand what actually makes a pack worth it. You want to know where each penny goes, so that's why packs like the following are good:

For a seasoned player, in most gacha RPGs, long-term value beats instant reward packs. Arknights Endfield follows a similar pattern, with monthly packs providing a lot more use than others.

Arknights Endfield best packs to buy

1. Monthly Pass (best overall value)

12 Origeometry (instant)

6000 Oroberyl (instant)

30 Emergency Sanity Booster (instant)

200 Oroberyl (every day, for 30 days)

1 Emergency Sanity Booster (every day, for 30 days)

For most players (myself included), the monthly Pass is the best purchase. It gives you the following rewards:

This is a total of 12 Origeometry, 12000 Oroberyl and 60 Emergency Sanity Booster - it's definitely the best value for money. All you have to do is log in to claim the rewards.

Low spenders and consistent daily players.

2. Protocol Pass

The Protocol Pass is the classic battle pass in any other game. There are 3 types of Protocol Pass: free, Originium and premium.

The free pass gives you the rewards automatically, for free, whenever you complete a mission. This is the one everyone has access to (after all, it's free). The Originium one costs 29 Origeometry, and it gives even more rewards, including Origeometry. Lastly, the premium Protocol Pass costs about $10, and it is by far the best.

This one gives you a custom profile theme, plenty of Arsenal Tickets, but also a 6* Weapon of Choice. This is really good if you can afford it monthly.

Players (low spenders) who can complete the monthly quests to benefit from all the Protocol Pass rewards.

3. Limited-time event bundles

Premium currency

Upgrade materials

Recruitment tickets

Specific Weapons

You can find these in the Acquisition Center, under the Bundles tab. These bundles can offer:

These are one-time purchases (limited to 1 pack per month or something like that), and they can cost slightly more than the aforementioned packs. I would go for the exclusive HH Bundle, the pack that grants you extra HH Permits first.

Best for: Active players during major patch releases and medium spenders.

Best pack to buy in Arknights Endfield: final recommendation

If you were to pick one single pack to spend money on, I would recommend going for the. This one is single-handedly the best one, especially if you want to max your Operators.

The RPG rewards consistent play more than heavy spending. I haven't seen that a whole lot in gachas, and I consider it to be super F2P-friendly.