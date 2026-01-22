Arknights Endfield Fluorite guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Though a bit more of a niche character, our Arknights Endfield Fluorite guide will talk you through her best weapon and gear.

Fluorite is a Nature 4* Operator

She is a Caster who uses Handcannons

Fluorite has good synergy with Last Rite, applying one more stack of Cryo Infliction if the enemy has 2 stacks

Fluorite is a character who only works as a CS applier for a Cryo team, specifically Last Rite. She is not really used outside of it, since at the moment, there are no "dedicated" Nature teams that could benefit from her kit.

In this guide, I’ll break down Fluorite's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapons to pick for her.

Character overview

Class : Caster

: Caster Weapon : Handcannon

: Handcannon Element : Nature

: Nature Damage type : Nature Infliction, Cryo Infliction

: Nature Infliction, Cryo Infliction Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Intellect

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Ten-Finger Smith - Agility +10, Intellect +10.

- Agility +10, Intellect +10. 2*: Mind Reading Technique - Talent Unpredictable improved: Chance to ignore Arts DMG +10%.

- Talent Unpredictable improved: Chance to ignore Arts DMG +10%. 3*: Triple Surprise - Battle skill Tiny Surprise improved: After Improvised Explosive explodes, the Slow effect is applied to all enemies hit and lasts 6s.

- Battle skill Tiny Surprise improved: After Improvised Explosive explodes, the Slow effect is applied to all enemies hit and lasts 6s. 4*: Prank Master - Ultimate Apex Prankster improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.

- Ultimate Apex Prankster improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%. 5*: Craver of Chaos - Combo skill Free Giveaway improved: Whenever Cryo Infliction or Nature Infliction is applied to the enemy, cooldown is shortened by 1s. Effect can only trigger once every 1s.

Basic attack sequence - Signature Gun Kata

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Nature DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Tiny Surprise

Kicks an Improvised Explosive that sticks to the target, applying Slow and exploding after a short duration. The explosion deals Nature DMG and Nature Infliction to enemies in the area of effect. Defeating the target also sets off the Improvised Explosive immediately. Only 1 Improvised Explosive can be present on the battlefield.

Combo skill - Free Giveaway

Combo trigger: When an enemy has 2 or more stacks of Cryo Infliction or Nature Infliction.

When an enemy has 2 or more stacks of Cryo Infliction or Nature Infliction. Shoots the target enemy to trigger a special explosion that deals Nature DMG and applies another Arts Infliction of the element already on the enemy.

Ultimate skill - Apex Prankster

Fluorite quickly moves in an arc and rapidly fires at the target within the arc to deal 4 sequences of Nature DMG. If an Improvised Explosive has been stuck to the target, the skill detonates it immediately and increases the DMG and size of the explosion. If the final DMG sequence hits a target with at least 2 stacks of Cryo Infliction or Nature Infliction, then apply the same Arts Infliction again.

Talents

Skirmisher : Operator Agility +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Agility . Love the Stab and Twist : Fluorite gains DMG Dealt +10%/+20% against Slowed targets.

: Fluorite gains DMG Dealt against Slowed targets. Unpredictable : Grants 20% chance of Arts DMG immunity and grants Fluorite ATK +10%/+20% for 10s. This effect cannot stack.

: Grants 20% chance of Arts DMG immunity and grants Fluorite ATK for 10s. This effect cannot stack. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons She can apply Nature Infliction

Good for teams that want Corrosion

Her CS is ideal for Cryo or Nature teams

Good synergy with Last Rite Only good alongside Last Rite and her Cryo team

Best gear for Fluorite

OBJ Velocitous

Navigator

Opus: The Living

Team synergy and role

Since there is no "dedicated" Nature team, Fluorite only works together with Last Rite at the moment, in the Cryo team. She relies on her CS for that, to apply more Cryo Infliction.

Is Fluorite worth using?

If you have a Cryo team or plan on playing one, then she IS worth using. In the Cryo team, you can either use Fluorite or Gilberta, so feel free to go for whichever one you like the most!