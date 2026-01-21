Arknights Endfield Antal guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

You can keep your Heat or Electric teams flexible by using our Arknights Endfield Antal guide - and look hella cool while doing it, too.

Antal is an Electric 4* Operator

He is a Supporter who uses Arts Unit

Antal is a good fit for Electric or Heat teams - his kit can synergise with both

Antal is a solid Arknights Endfield choice for Heat or Electric teams. He pairs really well with Laevatain, since her kit requires Heat Infliction/Combustion, which, with Antal, can be reached a lot easier.

In this guide, I’ll go over Antal's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we will take a look at his build.

Character overview

Class : Supporter

: Supporter Weapon : Arts Unit

: Arts Unit Element : Electric

: Electric Damage type : Arts Susceptibility, Amp

: Arts Susceptibility, Amp Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Arts Talent - Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Electric Amp and Heat Amp effects are increased to 1.1 times the original.

- Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Electric Amp and Heat Amp effects are increased to 1.1 times the original. 2*: Improved Automation - Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.

- Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%. 3*: Applied Originium Theory - When an enemy with an active Focus debuff is defeated, return 15 SP.

- When an enemy with an active Focus debuff is defeated, return 15 SP. 4*: Granny's Reminder - Intellect +10, Max HP +10%.

- Intellect +10, Max HP +10%. 5*: High Specs Tech Tester - Applying Focus on the same target for 20s increases Electric Susceptibility and Heat Susceptibility effects by 4%.

Basic attack sequence - Exchange Current

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Electric DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Electric DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Electric DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Electric DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Electric DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Specified Research Subject

Applies Focus with a long duration on the enemy and deals Electric DMG. An enemy with an active Focus also suffers Electric Susceptibility and Heat Susceptibility. Focus can only be applied to 1 enemy at any given time.

Combo skill - EMP Test Site

Combo trigger: When an enemy with active Focus suffers a Physical Status or Arts Infliction.

When an enemy with active Focus suffers a Physical Status or Arts Infliction. Triggers 1 energy explosion on the enemy that deals Electric DMG and applies another stack of the same Physical Status or Arts Infliction.

Ultimate skill - Overclocked Moment

Applies temporary Electric Amp and Heat Amp to the entire team.

Talents

Keen Mind : Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Intellect . Improviser : After an Amped teammate's skill deals DMG, Antal restores the said teammate's HP by [ 72 + Strength x0.6/108 + Strength x0.9 ]. This HP restoring effect triggers 1 time every 30s for each operator.

: After an Amped teammate's skill deals DMG, Antal restores the said teammate's HP by [ ]. This HP restoring effect triggers 1 time every 30s for each operator. Subconscious Act : Gains 30% chance of Physical DMG immunity and restores HP of self by [ 27 + Strength x0.23/45 + Strength x0.38 ].

: Gains 30% chance of Physical DMG immunity and restores HP of self by [ ]. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons One of the best Amplifiers

Works well in Heat and Electric teams

Applies the existing element

Good synergy with Laevatain Not much utility otherwise

Best gear for Antal

OBJ Arts Identifier

Detonation Unit

Team synergy and role

Laevatain (Heat)

Avywenna (Electric)

Arclight (Electric)

Perlica (Electric)

Akekuri (Heat)

Antal can work in any team as a solid amplifier. He can pair really well with Laevatain, stacking Heat Susc. He can also work with Electric teams.

Is Antal worth using?

Antal is worth using alongside Laevatain. He can fit into many teams, but you will need to upgrade him and give him a solid weapon. Since he doesn't do much else, most of your damage will have to come from somewhere else.