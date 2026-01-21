Arknights Endfield Antal guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
You can keep your Heat or Electric teams flexible by using our Arknights Endfield Antal guide - and look hella cool while doing it, too.
- Antal is an Electric 4* Operator
- He is a Supporter who uses Arts Unit
- Antal is a good fit for Electric or Heat teams - his kit can synergise with both
Antal is a solid Arknights Endfield choice for Heat or Electric teams. He pairs really well with Laevatain, since her kit requires Heat Infliction/Combustion, which, with Antal, can be reached a lot easier.
In this guide, I’ll go over Antal's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and we will take a look at his build.
Character overview
- Class: Supporter
- Weapon: Arts Unit
- Element: Electric
- Damage type: Arts Susceptibility, Amp
- Faction: Endfield Industries
- Attributes (main/sub): Intellect/Strength
Skills and abilities
Passive/potential
- 1*: Arts Talent - Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Electric Amp and Heat Amp effects are increased to 1.1 times the original.
- 2*: Improved Automation - Ultimate Overclocked Moment improved: Ultimate Energy cost -10%.
- 3*: Applied Originium Theory - When an enemy with an active Focus debuff is defeated, return 15 SP.
- 4*: Granny's Reminder - Intellect +10, Max HP +10%.
- 5*: High Specs Tech Tester - Applying Focus on the same target for 20s increases Electric Susceptibility and Heat Susceptibility effects by 4%.
Basic attack sequence - Exchange Current
- Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Electric DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 15 Stagger.
- Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Electric DMG to nearby enemies.
- Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Electric DMG and recovers some SP.
Battle skill - Specified Research Subject
- Applies Focus with a long duration on the enemy and deals Electric DMG. An enemy with an active Focus also suffers Electric Susceptibility and Heat Susceptibility. Focus can only be applied to 1 enemy at any given time.
Combo skill - EMP Test Site
- Combo trigger: When an enemy with active Focus suffers a Physical Status or Arts Infliction.
- Triggers 1 energy explosion on the enemy that deals Electric DMG and applies another stack of the same Physical Status or Arts Infliction.
Ultimate skill - Overclocked Moment
- Applies temporary Electric Amp and Heat Amp to the entire team.
Talents
- Keen Mind: Operator Intellect +10/15/15/20.
- Improviser: After an Amped teammate's skill deals DMG, Antal restores the said teammate's HP by [72 + Strength x0.6/108 + Strength x0.9]. This HP restoring effect triggers 1 time every 30s for each operator.
- Subconscious Act: Gains 30% chance of Physical DMG immunity and restores HP of self by [27 + Strength x0.23/45 + Strength x0.38].
- Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear
Strengths and weaknesses
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Best gear for Antal
- OBJ Arts Identifier
- Detonation Unit
Team synergy and roleAntal can work in any team as a solid amplifier. He can pair really well with Laevatain, stacking Heat Susc. He can also work with Electric teams.
- Laevatain (Heat)
- Avywenna (Electric)
- Arclight (Electric)
- Perlica (Electric)
- Akekuri (Heat)
Is Antal worth using?Antal is worth using alongside Laevatain. He can fit into many teams, but you will need to upgrade him and give him a solid weapon. Since he doesn't do much else, most of your damage will have to come from somewhere else.
