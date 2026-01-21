Arknights Endfield Gilberta guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Why target single enemies when you can eliminate them all at once? Master your AoE with our handy Arknights Endfield Gilberta guide!

Gilberta is a Nature 6* Operator

She is a Supporter who uses Arts Unit

Gilberta works well in mixed teams and Nature teams

Gilberta is one of the best characters in Arknights Endfield. She is a great damage amplifier for any team, and her AoE damage is off the charts. She can find synergy with most teams, so she is a character you simply cannot overlook.

In this guide, I’ll go over Gilberta's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapons you can equip her with.

Character overview

Class : Supporter

: Supporter Weapon : Arts Unit

: Arts Unit Element : Nature

: Nature Damage type : Nature Infliction, Arts Susceptibility, Lift

: Nature Infliction, Arts Susceptibility, Lift Faction : Rhodes Island

: Rhodes Island Attributes (main/sub): Will/Intellect

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Above the Clouds - Battle skill Arcane Staff: Gravity Mode improved: Effect radius +20%.

- Battle skill Arcane Staff: Gravity Mode improved: Effect radius +20%. 2*: Wind Walker - Ultimate Arcane Staff: Gravity Field improved: When an enemy is affected by the Anomalous Gravity Field of the ultimate, each stack of Vulnerability multiplies the effect of Arts Susceptibility. When finalizing the effects, the target is treated as having 1 additional stack of Vulnerability (maxes out at 4 stacks).

- Ultimate Arcane Staff: Gravity Field improved: When an enemy is affected by the Anomalous Gravity Field of the ultimate, each stack of Vulnerability multiplies the effect of Arts Susceptibility. When finalizing the effects, the target is treated as having 1 additional stack of Vulnerability (maxes out at 4 stacks). 3*: Quick, Gentle Steps - Talent Messenger's Song improved: Ultimate Gain Efficiency +5%.

- Talent Messenger's Song improved: Ultimate Gain Efficiency +5%. 4*: Dances with Clouds - Ultimate Arcane Staff: Gravity Field improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Arcane Staff: Gravity Field improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Special Mail - Combo skill Arcane Staff: Matrix Displacement improved: Length of cooldown -2s; DMG multiplier is increased to 1.3 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - Arcane Staff: Beam Cohesion Arts

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Nature DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 16 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Nature DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Nature DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Arcane Staff: Gravity Mode

Initiates Arts channelling that creates a gravity well. The gravity well pulls in nearby enemies and deals Nature DMG to them. When channelling ends, the gravity well implodes to deal Nature DMG and Nature Infliction to enemies in the area of effect.

Combo skill - Arcane Staff: Matrix Displacement

Combo trigger: When an Arts Reaction is applied to an enemy.

When an Arts Reaction is applied to an enemy. A quick casting of the Arts that generates a gravity pull, which then deals Nature DMG and forcibly Lifts the target and nearby enemies.

Ultimate skill - Arcane Staff: Gravity Field

Creates an Anomalous Gravity Field that instantly deals 1 hit of Nature DMG and applies Nature Infliction to enemies caught in the field. Targets in the Anomalous Gravity Field also suffer from Slow and Arts Susceptibility. The effect of Arts Susceptibility is further increased based on the number of active Vulnerability stacks on the target. If a target in the field is Lifted, the Lifted status will persist until the field wears off.

Talents

Stalwart : Operator Will +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Will . Messenger's Song : When fighting on the battlefield, all allied guards, casters, and supporters gain Ultimate Gain Efficiency +4%/+7% .

: When fighting on the battlefield, all allied guards, casters, and supporters gain Ultimate Gain Efficiency . Late Reply : Battle skill Arcane Staff: Gravity Mode and combo skill Arcane Staff: Matrix Displacement improved: Hitting at least 2 enemies with either the combo skill or the last sequence of the battle skill restores [ 72 + Intellect x0.6/108 + Intellect x0.9 ] HP to the controlled operator. If the controlled operator is already at max HP, then restore the HP of the teammate with the lowest percentage HP.

: Battle skill Arcane Staff: Gravity Mode and combo skill Arcane Staff: Matrix Displacement improved: Hitting at least 2 enemies with either the combo skill or the last sequence of the battle skill restores [ ] HP to the controlled operator. If the controlled operator is already at max HP, then restore the HP of the teammate with the lowest percentage HP. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Extremely flexible - can work in any team

Good AoE damage

Has insane Arts Susceptibility

Shreds enemy defence

Insane CC None (I personally haven't found any)

Best gear for Gilberta

Opus: Etch Figure

Delivery Guaranteed

Both of these work insanely well on her, since they boost the Arts DMG Dealt of the team - there is very little difference. Opus: Etch Figure relies on her applying Nature Infliction, while Delivery Guaranteed relies on Lift. Whichever one you get, it's super.

Team synergy and role

Last Rite (Cryo)

Yvonne (Cryo)

Xaihi (Cryo)

Gilberta can work in any team. At the moment, I am using the following team, and it feels right; however, you can switch them up:

Is Gilberta worth using?

Gilberta is one of the best Supporters at the moment. She is really flexible and can find a spot on any team. Her kit works well in both AoE damage and CC, but also provides buffs. Overall, she is a must-place if you get her - regardless of what team you have.