Arknights Endfield Lifeng guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Let our Arknights Endfield Lifeng guide help you master your Physical DPS and crowd control across Talos-II.

Lifeng is a Physical 6* Operator

He is a Guard who uses a Polearm

Lifeng is usually played in Physical teams, since he has a lot of damage and CC

Lifeng is a character who is a good addition to the Physical team. In Arknights Endfield, he is used only in Physical teams - he makes enemies Vulnerable and applies Physical Susceptibility, which increases the damage enemies take. He is a good sub-DPS.

In this guide, I'll cover Lifeng's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapon for him.

Character overview

Class : Guard

: Guard Weapon : Polearm

: Polearm Element : Physical

: Physical Damage type : Knock Down, Physical Susceptibility, Link

: Knock Down, Physical Susceptibility, Link Faction : Hongshan

: Hongshan Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Strength

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Breaking the Obsession - Battle skill Turbid Avatar improved: Physical Susceptibility +5%; also triggers this additional effect to enemies with no more than 2 Vulnerable stack(s).

- Battle skill Turbid Avatar improved: Physical Susceptibility +5%; also triggers this additional effect to enemies with no more than 2 Vulnerable stack(s). 2*: Self Refinement - All attributes +15.

- All attributes +15. 3*: Spiritual Cultivation - Talent Illumination improved: Every point in the attributes of Intellect and Will grants Lifeng an additional ATK +0.05%.

- Talent Illumination improved: Every point in the attributes of Intellect and Will grants Lifeng an additional ATK +0.05%. 4*: Brief Instant - Ultimate Heart of the Unmoving improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Heart of the Unmoving improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Unremitting - Talent Subduer of Evil improved: Every 15s, the next effect triggered deals another 250% ATK of Physical DMG and 5 Stagger.

Basic attack sequence - Ruination

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 19 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 19 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Turbid Avatar

Swings the polearm multiple times to deal 2 hits of Physical DMG, then slams the ground to deal Physical DMG and Knock Down to all enemies in the area of effect. If the enemy struck by the last hit of this skill has no Vulnerable stacks, apply Physical Susceptibility to the said enemy instead.

Combo skill - Aspect of Wrath

Combo trigger: When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with Physical Susceptibility or Breach.

When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with Physical Susceptibility or Breach. Unleashes an aspect that performs a spear thrust to deal Physical DMG and grants Link.

Ultimate skill - Heart of the Unmoving

Unleashes an aspect that slams an Immovable Vajra to deal Physical DMG and Knock Down to all enemies in a large area of effect, then enemies are drawn toward the centre of the area. After a while, enemies still within the vajra slam area of effect will suffer another massive Physical DMG and Knock Down. If the skill consumes a Link, it deals additional massive Physical DMG.

Talents

Skirmisher : Operator Agility +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Agility . Illumination : Every point of Intellect and Will further grants ATK +0.10%/+0.15% .

: Every point of Intellect and Will further grants ATK . Subduer of Evil : Applying Knock Down also deals 50%/100% ATK of Physical DMG.

: Applying Knock Down also deals ATK of Physical DMG. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Applies Vulnerable

Good Sub-DPS

He can improve the damage of the team with Susceptibility

Doesn't need to be the controlled character Not usable outside of Physical team

Best gear for Lifeng

Never Rest (best in slot)

(optional) Thermite Cutter

Team synergy and role

Endministrator (Physical)

Da Pan (Physical)

Chen Qianyu (Physical)

Pogranichnik (Physical)

You want to use Lifeng in a Physical team - he doesn't have to be the controlled operator, as long as the team has Physical Susceptibility or Breach applied to the enemy.

Is Lifeng worth using?

Lifeng can be super fun to play, and he doesn't even have to be the main character. He can be a good addition that applies CC and negatives for a Physical team, so if you want to go for one, by all means, go for Lifeng as well!