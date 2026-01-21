Arknights Endfield Lifeng guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear
Let our Arknights Endfield Lifeng guide help you master your Physical DPS and crowd control across Talos-II.
Arknights: Endfield
| Arknights: Endfield
- Lifeng is a Physical 6* Operator
- He is a Guard who uses a Polearm
- Lifeng is usually played in Physical teams, since he has a lot of damage and CC
Lifeng is a character who is a good addition to the Physical team. In Arknights Endfield, he is used only in Physical teams - he makes enemies Vulnerable and applies Physical Susceptibility, which increases the damage enemies take. He is a good sub-DPS.
In this guide, I'll cover Lifeng's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapon for him.
Character overview
- Class: Guard
- Weapon: Polearm
- Element: Physical
- Damage type: Knock Down, Physical Susceptibility, Link
- Faction: Hongshan
- Attributes (main/sub): Agility/Strength
Skills and abilities
Passive/potential
- 1*: Breaking the Obsession - Battle skill Turbid Avatar improved: Physical Susceptibility +5%; also triggers this additional effect to enemies with no more than 2 Vulnerable stack(s).
- 2*: Self Refinement - All attributes +15.
- 3*: Spiritual Cultivation - Talent Illumination improved: Every point in the attributes of Intellect and Will grants Lifeng an additional ATK +0.05%.
- 4*: Brief Instant - Ultimate Heart of the Unmoving improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.
- 5*: Unremitting - Talent Subduer of Evil improved: Every 15s, the next effect triggered deals another 250% ATK of Physical DMG and 5 Stagger.
Basic attack sequence - Ruination
- Basic attack: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 19 Stagger.
- Dive attack: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.
- Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.
Battle skill - Turbid Avatar
- Swings the polearm multiple times to deal 2 hits of Physical DMG, then slams the ground to deal Physical DMG and Knock Down to all enemies in the area of effect. If the enemy struck by the last hit of this skill has no Vulnerable stacks, apply Physical Susceptibility to the said enemy instead.
Combo skill - Aspect of Wrath
- Combo trigger: When the controlled operator performs a Final Strike on an enemy with Physical Susceptibility or Breach.
- Unleashes an aspect that performs a spear thrust to deal Physical DMG and grants Link.
Ultimate skill - Heart of the Unmoving
- Unleashes an aspect that slams an Immovable Vajra to deal Physical DMG and Knock Down to all enemies in a large area of effect, then enemies are drawn toward the centre of the area. After a while, enemies still within the vajra slam area of effect will suffer another massive Physical DMG and Knock Down. If the skill consumes a Link, it deals additional massive Physical DMG.
Talents
- Skirmisher: Operator Agility +10/15/15/20.
- Illumination: Every point of Intellect and Will further grants ATK +0.10%/+0.15%.
- Subduer of Evil: Applying Knock Down also deals 50%/100% ATK of Physical DMG.
- Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear
Strengths and weaknesses
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Best gear for Lifeng
- Never Rest (best in slot)
- (optional) Thermite Cutter
Team synergy and roleYou want to use Lifeng in a Physical team - he doesn't have to be the controlled operator, as long as the team has Physical Susceptibility or Breach applied to the enemy.
- Endministrator (Physical)
- Da Pan (Physical)
- Chen Qianyu (Physical)
- Pogranichnik (Physical)
Is Lifeng worth using?Lifeng can be super fun to play, and he doesn't even have to be the main character. He can be a good addition that applies CC and negatives for a Physical team, so if you want to go for one, by all means, go for Lifeng as well!
