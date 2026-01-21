Arknights Endfield Snowshine guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

Damage reduction and healing go hand in hand, and our Arknights Endfield Snowshine guide can help you execute that combo down to a T.

Snowshine is a Cryo 5* Operator

She is a Defender who uses a Greatsword

Snowshine is a decent Cryo character who can also provide good buffs and healing

Snowshine is a character who can provide amazing buffs to the team. In Arknights Endfield, if you plan on making a team around Yvonne, she will be a great addition to that team. She has good damage reduction as well as some healing, but deals very little damage.

In this guide, I will go over Snowshine's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll also share the best weapon and some characters she has good synergy with.

Character overview

Class : Defender

: Defender Weapon : Greatsword

: Greatsword Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : Protect, HP Treatment, Cryo Infliction

: Protect, HP Treatment, Cryo Infliction Faction : Rhodes Island

: Rhodes Island Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Will

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Cold Shelter - Battle skill Saturated Defense is improved: During the blocking effect, Arts Inflictions cannot be applied to allied operators with Protection.

- Battle skill Saturated Defense is improved: During the blocking effect, Arts Inflictions cannot be applied to allied operators with Protection. 2*: Storm Region - Ultimate Frigid Snowfield improved: Effect radius +20%.

- Ultimate Frigid Snowfield improved: Effect radius +20%. 3*: Polar Survival Guide - Ultimate Frigid Snowfield improved: Solidification Status Level +1.

- Ultimate Frigid Snowfield improved: Solidification Status Level +1. 4*: Tundra Aegis - DEF +20, Will +20.

- DEF +20, Will +20. 5*: Cold Disaster Specialist - Battle skill Saturated Defense improved: Successfully retaliating against an enemy attack returns 10 SP.

Basic attack sequence - Hypothermic Attack

Basic attack : An attack with up to 3 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 23 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 3 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 23 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Saturated Defense

Raises a shield that can block attacks, grants Protection to self and nearby operators, and immediately returns some SP. When attacked while the said shield is active, perform a retaliation bash that deals Cryo DMG and applies Cryo Infliction on the attacker.

Combo skill - Polar Rescue

Combo trigger: When the controlled operator gets attacked and is below 60% HP.

When the controlled operator gets attacked and is below 60% HP. Snowshine throws a Snowfield SAR Assistant at the controlled operator. Upon target contact, the Assistant gives massive instant HP Treatment to nearby operators as well as continuous HP Treatment to operators in the area of effect. The attribute of Will increases the amount of HP treatment.

Ultimate skill - Frigid Snowfield

Leaps into mid-air with a jetpack before slamming down with her shield to deal massive Cryo DMG to enemies in the area of effect. Also generates a Snow Zone (lasting several seconds) that deals Cryo DMG over time to enemies. The Snow Zone forcibly applies Solidification to enemies caught within it for a certain duration.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Polar Survival : Treatment Effect +15%/+25% for targets of 45% HP or below.

: Treatment Effect for targets of 45% HP or below. SAR Professional : Battle skill Saturated Defense improved: Successful retaliating an enemy attack gives another 6/10 Ultimate Energy.

: Battle skill Saturated Defense improved: Successful retaliating an enemy attack gives another Ultimate Energy. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons Good for the Cryo team

Amazing synergy with Yvonne

Can provide DMG reduction and heals

Can also work in a Physical team if necessary

Can freeze enemies She has almost no offensive skills

Best gear for Snowshine

Former Finery (best in slot)

Team synergy and role

Yvonne (Cryo)

Last Rite (Cryo)

Xaihi (Cryo)

Snowshine has amazing synergy with Yvonne. Outside of that, she can work decently well with a Cryo-Physical team, but most of the time, you will only use her in the Cryo team.

Is Snowshine worth using?

In a Cryo team, she can work well for the Cryo Infliction. She can also be a very solid support if you want one, providing heals and some damage reduction. If you can get her ideal weapon (Former Finery), her buffs will be even better.

I would say she is worth using only if you don't have something better to play.