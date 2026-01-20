Arknights Endfield Wulfgard guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

If you're looking to bring on the heat both literally and figuratively, our Arknights Endfield Wulfgard guide has just the thing.

Wulfgard is a Heat 5* Operator

He is a Caster who uses a Handcannon

Wulfgard is a must in teams that use Laevatain - otherwise, he is just average

Wulfgard is a character who relies on applying Heat Infliction. He is okay for the most part, if that is what you're looking for in a teammate. He has solid damage otherwise, and if you want to form a Heat team, he is a solid pick.

In this guide, we'll cover all of Wulfgard's abilities, strengths, weaknesses, and how you can pick the best weapon and team for him.

Character overview

Class : Caster

: Caster Weapon : Handcannon

: Handcannon Element : Heat

: Heat Damage type : Heat Infliction, Combust

: Heat Infliction, Combust Faction : Endfield Industries

: Endfield Industries Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Agility

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Lone Wolf - Strength +15, Agility +15.

- Strength +15, Agility +15. 2*: Firearm Mods - Talent Code of Restraint improved: Returns 10 additional SP.

- Talent Code of Restraint improved: Returns 10 additional SP. 3*: Hunting Hour - While Scorching Fangs is active, triggering the battle skill's additional effects immediately resets the Scorching Fangs duration and grants other teammates Scorching Fangs with 50% of the base effects.

- While Scorching Fangs is active, triggering the battle skill's additional effects immediately resets the Scorching Fangs duration and grants other teammates Scorching Fangs with 50% of the base effects. 4*: Will of the Pack - Ultimate Wolven Fury improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate Wolven Fury improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Natural Predator - Casting the ultimate Wolven Fury immediately resets the cooldown of the combo skill Frag Grenade·β.

Basic attack sequence - Rapid Fire Akimbo

Basic attack : An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Heat DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 4 sequences that deals Heat DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 18 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Heat DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Heat DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher that deals massive Heat DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Thermite Tracers

Fires multiple shots at the target that deal some Heat DMG. The final shot also applies Heat Infliction. If the target has active Combustion or Electrification, do not apply Heat Infliction but instead consume the Arts Reaction to fire an additional shot that deals massive Heat DMG.

Combo skill - Frag Grenade·β

Combo trigger: When an Arts Infliction is applied to an enemy.

When an Arts Infliction is applied to an enemy. Throws a frag grenade at the target's location that explodes upon hitting the ground, dealing Heat DMG and Heat Infliction to nearby enemies.

Ultimate skill - Wolven Fury

Fire a rapid barrage of shots and unleashes the Wolven Fury to attack nearby enemies, dealing 5 hits of Heat DMG and forcibly applying Combustion.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Scorching Fangs : Whenever Wulfgard applies Combustion, he gains Scorching Fangs for 10s. This effect cannot stack. Scorching Fangs: While active, Wulfgard gains Heat DMG Dealt +20%/+30% .

: Whenever Wulfgard applies Combustion, he gains Scorching Fangs for 10s. This effect cannot stack. Scorching Fangs: While active, Wulfgard gains Heat DMG Dealt . Code of Restraint : Whenever the battle skill Thermite Tracers successfully consumes an Arts Reaction, return 5/10 SP.

: Whenever the battle skill Thermite Tracers successfully consumes an Arts Reaction, return SP. Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons A must-use for Heat Infliction when playing Laevatain

Good sub-DPS

Decent damage Not very good for teams without Laevatain

Not flexible

Best gear for Wulfgard

Clannibal

Wedge

Team synergy and role

Laevatain (Heat)

Avywenna (Electric)

Arclight (Electric)

Antal (Electric)

Wulfgard has good synergy with other Heat operators and can be a good addition to a Heat team. He can also activate Arts Reaction with his BS if the enemy has Electrification or Combustion, so he can do well with some other operators that apply Arts.

Is Wulfgard worth using?

Wulfgard is okay - he is not super-duper, but he is worth having on your team if you want someone who applies Heat Infliction. He works well in a mixed damage team, so if that's what you're aiming for, he is worth using.