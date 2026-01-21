Arknights Endfield Alesh guide - Strengths, weaknesses, best weapon and gear

While Alesh might not be the best character in Arknights Endfield, you might just like the guy. And if so, our guide will talk you through how to best use him.

Alesh is a Cryo 5* Operator

He is a Vanguard who uses a Sword

Alesh can inflict good DMG to weak enemies and recover decent SP

Alesh is an Arknights Endfield operator who can recover SP and deal good amounts of damage to weaker enemies. He is not really meta, but he can work until you get something better to swap him out for.

In this guide, I’ll cover Alesh's abilities, strengths, and weaknesses, and I'll share the best weapon for him.

Character overview

Class : Vanguard

: Vanguard Weapon : Sword

: Sword Element : Cryo

: Cryo Damage type : SP Recovery, Solidify

: SP Recovery, Solidify Faction : United Workers' Syndicates of Talos II

: United Workers' Syndicates of Talos II Attributes (main/sub): Strength/Intellect

Skills and abilities

Passive/potential

1*: Super Salty Comeback - Battle skill Unconventional Lure improved: SP Recovery grants an additional 20 SP.

- Battle skill Unconventional Lure improved: SP Recovery grants an additional 20 SP. 2*: Calm and Tranquil - Strength +15, Intellect +15.

- Strength +15, Intellect +15. 3*: May the Willing Bite - Combo skill Auger Angling improved: Catching a Rare Fin grants the entire team ATK +15% for 10s. This effect cannot stack.

- Combo skill Auger Angling improved: Catching a Rare Fin grants the entire team ATK +15% for 10s. This effect cannot stack. 4*: Insane Angling Set - Ultimate One Monster Catch! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%.

- Ultimate One Monster Catch! improved: Ultimate Energy cost -15%. 5*: Mega Lunker Rumors - Ultimate One Monster Catch! improved: Hitting a target below 50% HP increases the DMG Multiplier to 1.5 times the original.

Basic attack sequence - Basic Rod Casting

Basic attack : An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger.

: An attack with up to 5 sequences that deals Physical DMG. As the controlled operator, Final Strike also deals 17 Stagger. Dive attack : Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies.

: Basic attack performed in mid-air becomes a dive attack that deals Physical DMG to nearby enemies. Finisher: Basic attack performed near a Staggered enemy becomes a finisher attack that deals massive Physical DMG and recovers some SP.

Battle skill - Unconventional Lure

Hooks a block of ice and slams it to deal Physical DMG to the enemy target. Hitting a target with Cryo Infliction consumes all of the target's Cryo Infliction stacks, forcibly applies Solidification, and recovers some SP. The SP recovery effect can only trigger 1 time, even if the skill hits multiple enemies.

Combo skill - Auger Angling

Combo trigger: When the Arts Reaction or Originium Crystals of a nearby target are consumed.

When the Arts Reaction or Originium Crystals of a nearby target are consumed. Opens an angling hole beneath the enemy that deals Physical DMG and recovers some SP. The skill has a chance to hook a Rare Fin that greatly increases the DMG dealt and recovers some more SP.

Ultimate skill - One Monster Catch!

Alesh hooks a fin of unbelievable size and slams it to deal Cryo DMG and apply Cryo Infliction to enemies in a large area of effect in front of him. He recovers some SP on hit, with additional SP gained for each target defeated.

Talents

Forged : Operator Strength +10/15/15/20 .

: Operator Strength . Flash-frozen for Freshness : When Solidification or Originium Crystals are applied to a nearby enemy, Alesh gains 4/8 Ultimate Energy. When the Solidification is applied by Alesh, double the amount of Ultimate Energy gained. Effect can only trigger once every 3s.

: When Solidification or Originium Crystals are applied to a nearby enemy, Alesh gains Ultimate Energy. When the Solidification is applied by Alesh, double the amount of Ultimate Energy gained. Effect can only trigger once every 3s. Veteran Angler : Combo skill Auger Angling improved: Every 10 Intellect grants Rare Fin catching chance +0.2%/+0.5% (max: +30%).

: Combo skill Auger Angling improved: Every 10 Intellect grants Rare Fin catching chance (max: +30%). Outfitting: Activate this to let the operator equip blue/purple/gold quality gear

Strengths and weaknesses

Pros Cons He can generate SP

Good Ultimate DMG

Deals more DMG to low HP enemies Not a very good character overall

Low utility outside of his Ult

Best gear for Alesh

Finchaser 3.0

Team synergy and role

Last Rite (Cryo)

Yvonne (Cryo)

Xaihi (Cryo)

I wouldn't use Alesh outside of a Cryo team, simply because he can apply Solidify to enemies with Cryo Infliction.

Is Alesh worth using?

Long story short, I wouldn't really use him. I think there are many better characters available, but if you have absolutely nothing else, then he can be okay. Just make sure to take advantage of his Ultimate, since it can deal good AoE damage.